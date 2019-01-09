Ake Ngiamsanguan via Getty Images

What the heck does Vitamin C serum actually do for the skin? It’s the latest skincare obsession that’s taking over celebrity beauty routines and beauty store shelves — because science.

In fact, Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant and ascorbic acid. Studies show that it stimulates collagen synthesis as well as protects against UV damage, so Vitamin C is a key player in maintaining healthy, bright and glowing skin.

While a healthy diet loaded with fresh fruits and veggies is probably the simplest way to improve your skin health, Vitamin C serums are another way to lock down those vitamins while sealing in moisture.

If you already have a beauty routine that’s seven steps long, don’t fret. Here’s how to wear a Vitamin C serum: Apply the serum to gently cleansed skin after toning, but before moisturizing. Think of the serum as a primer that’ll help lock in your everyday SPF moisturizer.

Though there are plenty of Vitamin C serums recommended by dermatologists and skincare experts, we turned to the court of public opinion to find some of the best ones used by everyday folks. That’s why we’ve taken a spin through Sephora’s selection of Vitamin C serums to find the best-selling, top-rated ones by everyday consumers, so you can narrow down the selection for yourself.

Whether you have dry skin, oily skin, acne scars or fine lines, or just want something to diminish dark spots, there’s a Vitamin C serum below for everyone. We’ve even included ratings and reviews for these top sellers, so you can find the right serum for your skin.

Below, 10 of the best Vitamin C serums at Sephora, according to reviewers: