What the heck does Vitamin C serum actually do for the skin? It’s the latest skincare obsession that’s taking over celebrity beauty routines and beauty store shelves — because science.
In fact, Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant and ascorbic acid. Studies show that it stimulates collagen synthesis as well as protects against UV damage, so Vitamin C is a key player in maintaining healthy, bright and glowing skin.
While a healthy diet loaded with fresh fruits and veggies is probably the simplest way to improve your skin health, Vitamin C serums are another way to lock down those vitamins while sealing in moisture.
If you already have a beauty routine that’s seven steps long, don’t fret. Here’s how to wear a Vitamin C serum: Apply the serum to gently cleansed skin after toning, but before moisturizing. Think of the serum as a primer that’ll help lock in your everyday SPF moisturizer.
Though there are plenty of Vitamin C serums recommended by dermatologists and skincare experts, we turned to the court of public opinion to find some of the best ones used by everyday folks. That’s why we’ve taken a spin through Sephora’s selection of Vitamin C serums to find the best-selling, top-rated ones by everyday consumers, so you can narrow down the selection for yourself.
Whether you have dry skin, oily skin, acne scars or fine lines, or just want something to diminish dark spots, there’s a Vitamin C serum below for everyone. We’ve even included ratings and reviews for these top sellers, so you can find the right serum for your skin.
Below, 10 of the best Vitamin C serums at Sephora, according to reviewers:
Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHA
Sephora
Reviews
: 287Rating
: 4.9 starsLoves
: 4,500Promising review
: "This product goes on nice and smooth and feels nice on your skin. It feels refreshing and smells nice. AHA is a great ingredient to add because it smooths skin and helps erase scars and other skin imperfections. I think this product has definitely helped smooth out and even out my skin tone."
Get Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHA
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Sephora
Reviews
: 275Rating
: 4.4 starsLoves
: 30,000Promising review
: "I've only been using this several days now, and there is already a noticeable difference in my skin tone. I have intensely dry/dehydrated skin and have been using 3 drops morning and evening in conjunction with my moisturizer. Almost all the redness around the center of my face is gone. It smells lovely, too."
Get Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Olehenriksen Truth Serum
Sephora
Reviews
: 4,400Rating
: 4.3 starsLoves
: 150,000Promising review
: "I absolutely love this product. It is one of the few products that I buy repeatedly. It is like liquid gold. My skin has been so clear and bright since using this everyday. Highly recommended. But you do need to use a moisturizer over it, especially if you have dry skin."
Get Olehenriksen Truth Serum
Dior Capture Youth Glow Booster Age-Delay Illuminating Serum
Sephora
Herbivore Prism Exfoliating Glow Potion
Sephora
Reviews
: 150Rating
: 4.3 starsLoves
: 20,000Promising review
: "I have very stubborn acne prone skin and I often have clogged pores (aka tiny bumps) and large cystic acne on my chin area. This serum has made my skin smooth, soft and poreless! I’ve noticed a huge improvement in the texture of my skin and fewer breakouts or clogged pores."
Get Herbivore Prism Exfoliating Glow Potion
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Sephora
Reviews
: 540Rating
: 4.2 starsLoves
: 10,000Promising review
: "Omg I have never seen a fast result from using a product in my life. It has been a 5 days since I started using it and I can already see my acne scars fading away and my skin feeling plump and healthy."
Get Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Murad Advanced Active Radiance Serum
Sephora
Reviews
: 213Rating
: 4.2 starsLoves
: 6,100Promising review
: "This serum is WONDERFUL. I have pigmentation issues on my face and this has really helped. Make sure you are wearing SPF every day while using this product and let your skin absorb the serum for the suggested minute."
Get Murad Advanced Active Radiance Serum
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum
Sephora
Reviews
: 1,400 Rating
: 4 starsLoves
: 110,000Promising review
: "I have pretty uneven skin, acne scars, and pigmentation. After using this product for 2 weeks I started seeing results, my skin was brighter and my complexion started evening out."
Get Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum
Sephora
Reviews
: 352Rating
: 3.9 starsLoves
: 20,000Promising review
: "I hate that this serum works so well because it's so expensive, but it genuinely does exactly what it says it's going to do: it brightens, plumps, and tones immediately after first use. I've tried so many vitamin C serums to help with my hyper-pigmentation and this is really the only product that's made a noticeable difference."
Get Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum
Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate 12.5% Vitamin C
Sephora