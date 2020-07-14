HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

anilakkus via Getty Images These subscription services will supply your monthly dose of vitamins.

By now, you’ve probably outgrown your younger self’s favorite Flintstone vitamins.

Instead, you might be wondering what is the best vitamin subscription that’ll supply with you with necessary nutrients or multivitamins that do it all — giving you your daily dose of the vitamins you might be missing out on.

If you’re hoping for more than just getting a dose of Vitamin D from a little sunlight every day (just remember to slather on the sunscreen first) or including a Vitamin C serum in your skincare routine, we found subscription services that’ll send over vitamins every month.

Experts that spoke with HuffPost say you should first check with your doctor to see what deficiencies your diet could have, so you know what vitamins to actually add to your cart. And, of course, always remember to take the recommended dose.

From Care/of, which makes you take a quiz and suggests vitamins based on your answers, to Ritual, which offers bundles that you and your partner can take, these are the best vitamin subscriptions we’ve found so far.