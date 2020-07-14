HuffPost Finds

The Best Vitamin Monthly Subscription Services Of 2020

If you're looking for grown-up vitamins, you might want to get one of these personalized vitamin subscriptions.

These subscription services will supply your monthly dose of vitamins.
By now, you’ve probably outgrown your younger self’s favorite Flintstone vitamins.

Instead, you might be wondering what is the best vitamin subscription that’ll supply with you with necessary nutrients or multivitamins that do it all — giving you your daily dose of the vitamins you might be missing out on.

If you’re hoping for more than just getting a dose of Vitamin D from a little sunlight every day (just remember to slather on the sunscreen first) or including a Vitamin C serum in your skincare routine, we found subscription services that’ll send over vitamins every month.

Experts that spoke with HuffPost say you should first check with your doctor to see what deficiencies your diet could have, so you know what vitamins to actually add to your cart. And, of course, always remember to take the recommended dose.

From Care/of, which makes you take a quiz and suggests vitamins based on your answers, to Ritual, which offers bundles that you and your partner can take, these are the best vitamin subscriptions we’ve found so far.

Check out the best monthly vitamin subscriptions of 2020 :

Ritual
Ritual
Ritual lets you build a bundle of multivitamins that you can get monthly. It's perfect for partners and roommates, especially since the bundles are for "every type of relationship."

Check out Ritual's monthly bundles.
Persona
Persona
Persona's pretty personal: Take a quiz to get vitamin recommendations and then get vitamin packs for every day delivered each month. There are packs for different concerns, like prenatal and sleep.

Check out Persona's subscription service.
Care/of
Care/of
Care/of sends personalized vitamins, protein and collagen right to your door. You take a quiz that asks questions about things like your diet and stress levels. At the end of the quiz, you'll get recommended vitamins, which you can choose to get shipped to you every month.

Check out Care/of's subscription plan.
HUM
HUM
HUM has lots of different vitamins and supplements, including popular hair gummies and collagen vitamins. You can add the bottles to your cart individually or choose a monthly plan to get delivered to your door. You can change what's in the box, too.

Check out HUM's monthly plans.
The Nue Co.
The Nue Co.
The Nue Co. offers supplements for things like immunity, joints and metabolism. You can subscribe to a particular supplement for two months (with a 20% off discount for the bottle you choose) or get a personal plan with recommended products every month.

Check out The Nue Co.'s products and plans.
