A classic pair of Tevas with adjustable straps

If you're looking for a comfortable walking shoe that comes in stylish prints and really chic colors, you'll find everything and more at Teva. Its timeless, adjustable strappy shoes are a beloved fave for people of all genders and ages. Grab a patterned pair to give your suitcase a little zest or pack a neutral for an extra versatile pair of comfortable kicks."This is my first pair of Tevas. I bought these sandals for my vacation to puerto rico. I spent 6 days walking all over San Juan, hiking and playing in the waterfalls in el yunque and walking all over vieques and these shoes carried me through all of my activities. They are extremely comfortable. I took an extra pair of shoes just in case and they never made it out of my suitcase. I will definitely be buying another pair when they need to be replaced." — Bev