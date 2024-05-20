Amazon/Getty Creative Comfortable walking sandals

Few things can ruin a vacation like blisters — and we’re here to help you to not tear up your feet as you explore a new destination or walk along the beach. To keep you looking and feeling good on your next trip, we found the highest-rated and most beloved walking sandals to take on vacation.

From waterproof vinyl slides to espadrille wedges, these are shoes for all sorts of trips and all sorts of travelers. But best of all, each pair comes highly recommended by people who wore them on vacation.

Advertisement

Wear them to the lake or the mountains, down old city cobblestone streets and even to fancy dinners you’ll be recounting for the rest of your life — and enjoy every moment, without foot pain or chafing.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.