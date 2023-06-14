Shopping travelShoesvacation

Comfortable Walking Sandals That Reviewers Wore On Vacation

“According to my Fitbit I walked over 110 miles in 8 days with these bad boys on,” wrote a reviewer of one pair on our list. “Nothing but comfort!”

Few things can ruin a vacation like blisters — and we’re here to help you to not tear up your feet as you explore a new destination or walk along the beach. To keep you looking and feeling good on your next trip, we found the highest-rated and most beloved walking sandals to take on vacation.

From waterproof vinyl slides to espadrille wedges, these are shoes for all sorts of trips and all sorts of travelers. But best of all, each pair comes highly recommended by people who wore them on vacation.

Wear them to the lake or the mountains, down old city cobblestone streets and even to fancy dinners you’ll be recounting for the rest of your life — and enjoy every moment, without foot pain or chafing.

1
Amazon
A pair of Merrell leather sandals that you can dress up or down
The Merrell slingback walking sandal gives you all the comfort and support of a sneaker or hiking boot with the cuteness of a strappy sandal. The leather upper makes them a little more elegant than sportier shoes while the contoured footbed provides all-day comfort.

Promising review: "Bought these for vacation. Walked through Disney and Universal from gates open to close 5 days in a row, plus some night life. My feet felt great. No blisters, great arch support, and super comfy. Will be buying in more colors." — Taylor Flowers
$45.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A classic pair of Tevas with adjustable straps
If you're looking for a comfortable walking shoe that comes in stylish prints and really chic colors, you'll find everything and more at Teva. Its timeless, adjustable strappy shoes are a beloved fave for people of all genders and ages. Grab a patterned pair to give your suitcase a little zest or pack a neutral for an extra versatile pair of comfortable kicks.

Promising review: "This is my first pair of Tevas. I bought these sandals for my vacation to puerto rico. I spent 6 days walking all over San Juan, hiking and playing in the waterfalls in el yunque and walking all over vieques and these shoes carried me through all of my activities. They are extremely comfortable. I took an extra pair of shoes just in case and they never made it out of my suitcase. I will definitely be buying another pair when they need to be replaced." — Bev
$44.38+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pair of light weight Z-strap slides that come in a bunch of colors
Lightweight and waterproof, these Z slides are the perfect sandals for beaches, lakes and pools. The thick sole gives you more arch support than classic flip flops, while the odor-resistant vinyl material is easy to clean.

Promising review: "Got these to go on vacation to the carribean. I have really picky feet and have to be very selective about my shoes or my plantar fasciitis will flare up and I'm miserable and can hardly walk. These shoes were wonderful, ended up wearing them most of the time, even frequently chose them over my Keens. They looked great with whatever I chose to wear from swimming gear, shorts, dress, or pants. Often got compliments on them. Would definitely buy again. Now I just wish they passed dress code for work." — Country girl
$34.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An affordable take on a popular footbed-style sandal
With the same look and comfort of the big "B" brand, you'll never believe these strappy sandals are only $30. They have a super supportive footbed to keep you stable during long days and a triple buckle that's a little daintier than other styles.

Promising review: "Vey comfortable. Wore them during my vacation at the Keys. Lots of walking and shoes were very comfortable." — Ana DeCarlo
$29.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A totally eye-catching pair of sandals with a braided decor
Who said walking sandals had to be boring? These colorful, unique sandals are made with hand-woven nylon cord, giving each pair some extra character. They have an adjustable top strap to keep you supported and good arch support that the brand says "massages" your foot as you walk.

Promising review: "Bought these to wear on a vacation in a warmer climate and they are perfect. They fit perfectly with no rubbing or chafing straight out of the box and are very comfortable. The sole is cushiony and the shoe fits a narrower foot like mine, with an adjustable strap over the top of the foot. I get so many compliments on these and I will get a lot of wear out of them." — Kathy Rogers
$39.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A minimalist pair of strappy sandals that reviewers say are surprisingly supportive
Because they're so lightweight, you may be surprised that these strappy sandals are beloved by travelers. Yet, they're surprisingly supportive, easy to pack and go with almost every outfit, from shorts and a tank top to a nice dress for dinner.

Promising review: "I bought these to wear for my dream vacation in Italy. They exceeded my expectations. Never hurt. Not 1 blister. I wore them everyday for 2 weeks walking alot! Pretty good padding too. GREAT sandal for the price point." — shoppergirl
$26.20 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A classic pair of Keen sandals with a toe protector
Waterproof and machine washable, these Keen sandals will go wherever you go. They have a thick support sole with multi-directional lugs for extra grip on slippery surfaces if you're beach combing or hiking. They dry quickly and will protect your toes from point rocks or other elements.

Promising review: "The sport sandals were recommended to me to use on a vacation to a very hot, humid climate, where we planned to be in and out of the water. The sandal performed beautifully! I wore these sandals every day on the trip; we walked, hiked, and kayaked without any issue at all. As far as sizing goes, I have some style shoes I wear in a 71/2, and others in an 8; for the sandals, the size 8 fit best. I HIGHLY recommend this sandal!" — Wilbert P.
$105.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of buckle wedges you can wear sightseeing or out to dinner
These espadrille wedges are the perfect mix of stylish and comfortable. If you're packing super light, this is a great option of a versatile shoe you can walk in during the day and then dress up for dinner or events. They come in a bunch of fun colors with a supportive ankle strap and a trendy buckle.

Promising review: "This is a good pair to add to your wardrobe. The color is as I expected and very versatile. It works for all sorts of outfits (dresses, jeans, and skirts). It’s very comfortable and provides adequate support. I had brought it on a recent vacation and was able to walk around for hours comfortably." — Wolfsbane
$39.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of Sketchers sandals with elegant straps
With the extra double straps on the sides, these Skechers sandals have an elevated touch to them, making them as good-looking as they are supportive. They have a high rebound insole to provide extra comfort as you walk and adjustable straps to get the perfect fit.

Promising review: "I purchased these for a three week European vacation. According to my Fitbit I walked over 110 miles in 8 days with these bad boys on. Nothing but comfort! Me feet were never sore at the end of the day. I can’t recommend these enough. They go with shorts, pants or a casual dress. Super lightweight and compact for packing." — KaityK
$38.55 at Amazon
