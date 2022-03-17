Shopping

Comfortable Walking Sandals, According To A Podiatrist

From Birkenstocks to Aerosoles, these are the supportive sandals for women and men that an expert recommends.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

The <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=walkingsandals-lourdesuribe-031722-6230ac90e4b0b6282028dd84&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhoka-one-one-ora-recovery-sport-slide-men%2F5743002%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FMen%252FShoes%252FSandals%2520%2526%2520Flip-Flops%26color%3D017" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hoka" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6230ac90e4b0b6282028dd84" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=walkingsandals-lourdesuribe-031722-6230ac90e4b0b6282028dd84&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhoka-one-one-ora-recovery-sport-slide-men%2F5743002%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FMen%252FShoes%252FSandals%2520%2526%2520Flip-Flops%26color%3D017" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Hoka</a> Ora Recovery slide, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=walkingsandals-lourdesuribe-031722-6230ac90e4b0b6282028dd84&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Fbrielle-platform-sandal.html%3F76%3D1029" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vionic" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6230ac90e4b0b6282028dd84" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=walkingsandals-lourdesuribe-031722-6230ac90e4b0b6282028dd84&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Fbrielle-platform-sandal.html%3F76%3D1029" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Vionic</a> Brielle sandal and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dansko-9849022200-Womens-Season-Sandal/dp/B081B17T6F?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6230ac90e4b0b6282028dd84,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dansko" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6230ac90e4b0b6282028dd84" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Dansko-9849022200-Womens-Season-Sandal/dp/B081B17T6F?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6230ac90e4b0b6282028dd84,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Dansko</a> season sandal.
Nordstrom, Vionic, Amazon
The Hoka Ora Recovery slide, Vionic Brielle sandal and Dansko season sandal.

After an interminable winter season, the days are getting longer and the weather’s getting warmer. And while this is a source of delight and serotonin for those of us who have been craving long walks on sunny days, there is one downside to sandal season: summer footwear that wreaks havoc on our hardworking feet.

There’s no denying that certain sandal styles can cause various foot and ankle issues. Much to our chagrin, they are often the most stylish ones.

Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, a podiatrist at U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists, explained that wearing the wrong sandals can cause serious problems, including Achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, pain in the big toe and even stress fractures. Finding the right sandal can prevent foot pain in the long run.

She told HuffPost that she sees the most people coming into her office in late August and September, which she calls “plantar faciitis season.” It’s the result of wearing unsupportive sandals, usually flexible flip flops, all summer long. It’s imperative to have shoes that are supportive during the active summer season.

Avoiding soft, flimsy sandals is key, Parthsarathy noted, even if they feel comfortable: “A completely flat sandal is equally as bad as a high heel. Another red flag is a sandal that you can bend in half, or one that is not wide enough for your feet. The width of the sandal is important to accommodate your foot and any ailments such as bunions, neuromas and hammertoes.”

Unfortunately, there are certain people who should avoid sandals in general. If you are actively treating a foot injury, tendinitis or a fracture, then now is not the time to be slipping on a pair. If you aren’t sure, Parthasarathy recommended speaking to your podiatrist.

Look for the following features when sandals shopping:

  • Built-in arch support. Bonus if the shoe has removable arch support that allows you to slide in your own orthotics or additional arch support if necessary.

  • A slight wedge to take pressure off the Achilles and plantar fascia.

  • An adjustable ankle strap that stabilizes the foot and reduces the chance of a sprained ankle.

  • Proper width.

Now that we know exactly how to keep our feet healthy during the busy and active summer months, it’s time to do a bit of shopping. Keep reading for Parasarathy’s favorite walking sandals for men and women, so that you can spend the summer in style, safely.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Urban Outfitters
Birkenstock Arizona sandals
You can't go wrong with an iconic Birkenstock sandal. Adjustable straps, a soft footbed with a cork layer and durable EVA outsoles provide the perfect amount of support and comfort. They are Parthasarathy's favorite summer walking sandals.
Get a men's pair from Urban Outfitters for $135.Get a women's pair from Urban Outfitters for $135.
2
Vionic
Vionic Brielle sandal
The on-trend platform tread makes this sandal as beautiful as it is functional, walkable and sturdy. Ankle straps, wedge heels and cushioned soles keep your feet secure and comfy, while aesthetic details elevate the overall look.
Get them from Vionic for $119.95.
3
Nordstrom
Oofos Ooahh Slide Sandal
These biomechanically engineered slides from Oofos provide relief for feet, knees and even backs thanks to shock-absorbing padding that cradles arches and reduces stress on the rest of the body. Parthasarathy recommends these as an alternative to the ever-popular Adidas slides.
Get them from Nordstrom for $59.95.
4
Amazon
Dansko Season sandal
Dansko shoes are beloved by people who work in fields that require a lot of walking and standing around, like restaurant employees and flight attendants. These lightweight leather sandals feature shock-absorbing foam midsoles, a wedge heel and a forepart insert for additional cushioning. These are Parthasarathy's go-tos when she wants a bit more height.
Get them from Amazon for $119.99.
5
Aerosoles
Aerosoles Willosbrook sandal
How cute are these chic feminine heels? They're perfect for summer weddings and more, and feature a supportive ankle strap, wedge heel and cushioned sole.
Get them from Aerosoles for $99.
6
Nordstrom
Hoka Ora Recovery Sport slide
Hoka's lightweight slides are ultra-supportive and can actually aid in injury recovery. The contoured cushion footbed feels like a dream when you're hitting the pavement. They're another great Adidas alternative.
Get a men's pair from Nordstrom for $50.Get a women's pair from Nordstrom for $50.
7
Tevas
Tevas Original Universal sandal
Tevas are hot right now, and their very first sandal style remains as popular as ever. It's famous for its comfort-level, making it perfect for long summer days spent walking around festivals, the beach and even hiking. Made of recycled plastic and eco-friendly recycled poly webbing, it's supportive and durable. Two adjustment points ensure a proper fit, while ample arch support keeps your foot healthy and safe.
Get them from Madewell for $41.99.
Skechers Performance Go Walk Max-5460

Best men's walking shoes, according to Amazon reviews

shoppingStyleShoesfeetfoot health

MORE IN LIFE

Travel

It’s A Tough Time To Be A ‘Disney Gay’

Travel

12 Mistakes People Make When Renting A Car

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here’s Why And How To Cope.

Style & Beauty

The 5 Most Common Postpartum Skin Conditions, From Stretch Marks To Melasma

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Food & Drink

The Best Beers (Besides Guinness) To Drink On St. Patrick’s Day, According To Irish Bartenders

Relationships

What's The Difference Between A Cheap Vibrator And An Expensive One?

Parenting

8 Questions Kids Are Asking About War And How To Answer Them

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Shopping

13 Simple Swaps To Make Your Beauty Routine More Eco-Friendly

Shopping

You Can't Have Healthy Hair Without A Healthy Scalp. Here Are 7 Products To Help.

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Shopping

Going To A Concert Soon? These Amazing Earplugs Can Save Your Ears

Shopping

How To Dress Like Rihanna At Fashion Week In Your Everyday Life

Home & Living

This Ryan Reynolds Time Travel Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Wellness

We're Not Prepared For The Next Pandemic Phase: Dealing With Long COVID

Shopping

This $15 Kitchen Gadget Is All You Need To Make Perfect Pancakes

Shopping

'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk On Anxiety, Minimalism And Spring Cleaning Must-Haves

Shopping

17 Wardrobe Upgrades From Amazon, Hand-Picked By Influencers

Shopping

21 Things To Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Women Sneakerheads Share The Best Sneakers They're Buying This Spring

Travel

10 Products Therapists Personally Use To De-Stress While Traveling

Parenting

These Drawings Find The Humor In The Ups And Downs Of Motherhood

Parenting

25 Raw Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Travel

9 Mistakes People Make When Booking Summer Travel

Food & Drink

Is Olive Oil Good For Us Or Not? Here's What Experts Argue About.

Shopping

28 Little Decor Upgrades That Are Cheaper Than Buying New Furniture

Work/Life

5 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot Before You Even Apply

Shopping

9 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Work, According To Reviewers

Relationships

5 Signs You're Dealing With A Toxic Parent As An Adult (And How To Cope)

Wellness

Why Some People Still Haven't Gotten COVID

Shopping

This Julia Child Kitchen Hack Is A Must For Small Spaces

Shopping

11 Gluten-Free Baking Ingredients You Need In Your Pantry Right Now

Travel

How To Choose The Best Flight When Traveling With A Baby Or Toddler

Money

The 7 Biggest Mistakes People Make In Their Wills, According To Estate Lawyers

Food & Drink

These Are The Most Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State