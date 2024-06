Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers

I won't ever stop singing the praises of my Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers , and it looks like HuffPost readers agree with my enthusiasm. It is is delightfully plush, with a responsive foam cushion that makes it feel like I’m walking on clouds. Yet despite what feels like an ultra-thick, cushy insole, the shoe itself is light as a feather, so you don’t feel like you’re knocking around with bricks on your feet. The recently redesigned outer sole provides the perfect amount of shock absorption while jogging or jumping, with ample arch and heel support. Best of all, the platform gives about an inch and a half of extra height and helps to elongate the look of my legs, which is a must if you’re petite like me. This style is available in men's sizes 7–16 and women's sizes 5–12.