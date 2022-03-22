Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Flat Feet, According To A Podiatrist

Get support for your flat feet or fallen arches with expert-recommended shoes like the New Balance 840 V4, Saucony Triumph 18 or Brooks Beast 20.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Top: the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brooks-Mens-Beast-Running-Shoe/dp/B08LMPYW7Y?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6238764ce4b046c938de450b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brooks men&#x27;s Beast 20" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238764ce4b046c938de450b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Brooks-Mens-Beast-Running-Shoe/dp/B08LMPYW7Y?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6238764ce4b046c938de450b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Brooks men's Beast 20</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/New-Balance-Mens-840v4-Running/dp/B01N2JJAR1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6238764ce4b046c938de450b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="New Balance 840 V4 " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238764ce4b046c938de450b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/New-Balance-Mens-840v4-Running/dp/B01N2JJAR1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6238764ce4b046c938de450b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">New Balance 840 V4 </a>; bottom: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Saucony-Mens-Triumph-Road-Running/dp/B0999QFSJY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6238764ce4b046c938de450b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Saucony Triumph 18" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238764ce4b046c938de450b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Saucony-Mens-Triumph-Road-Running/dp/B0999QFSJY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6238764ce4b046c938de450b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Saucony Triumph 18</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brooks-1103171D-Mens-Addiction-14/dp/B08M9LHBQG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6238764ce4b046c938de450b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brooks men&#x27;s Addiction 14" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238764ce4b046c938de450b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Brooks-1103171D-Mens-Addiction-14/dp/B08M9LHBQG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6238764ce4b046c938de450b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Brooks men's Addiction 14</a>
Amazon
Top: the Brooks men's Beast 20 and New Balance 840 V4 ; bottom: Saucony Triumph 18 and Brooks men's Addiction 14

The best walking shoes are the ones that are, well, actually comfortable to walk in. And when you have flat feet, finding a shoe that supports your lack of arches involves looking out for a couple specific features.

Dr. Patrick McEneaney, owner and CEO of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists, shared the types of shoes to look for and the specific options he recommends to his patients.

“Make sure that you have a good kind of shoe that’s stiff in the midsole,” he said. “With a lot of shoes, if you go to bend the middle of them, they bend really easy. These are some of the ones that have the keywords like ‘flex,’ ‘free’ and ‘memory foam.’ A lot of these shoes are just really fancy bedroom slippers, in my opinion, and they don’t give you the kind of support you need.”

If you have flat feet, the entire sole of your foot touches the floor, meaning you need all the support you can get to prevent discomfort and injury. Although McEneaney said kids with flat feet typically don’t experience pain because their feet are still flexible and malleable, complications can arise for adults who don’t wear the proper shoes for their flat feet.

“With adults, we tend to start seeing joint pain more often, a lot of tendinitis, especially with a tendon called the posterior tibial tendon, which is kind of on the inside of your arch. That tendon does a lot of the work of holding up the arch,” he said. “What happens is that after all those years of trying to hold it up, the tendon just can’t do it anymore. The tendon becomes weak and, over time, it can develop scar tissue or even tearing within the tendon itself, and that can lead to to pain and problems in that area.”

When it comes to selecting shoes for your flat feet, McEneaney emphasized the importance of paying less attention to brand name and more attention to how the shoe is constructed and how supportive it is.

“The key thing is that you don’t just buy a shoe based on the brand. It’s more important to find the right model for your foot,” he said.

Check out McEneaney’s picks for the best walking shoes for flat feet below, in both men’s and women’s sizes.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Saucony Triumph 18
The midsole cushioning of this shoe provides flexibility, durability and springiness for comfortable running and walking. It's built with forming technology to mimic a custom-like fit so you'll feel like the shoe was made just for you (kind of like a memory foam bed). It comes in women's and men's versions and in multiple colorways, including charcoal and white, deep teal and silver, and khaki and orange. Wide sizing is available.
Get the women's shoe starting at $64.99.Get the men's shoe starting at $61.14.
2
Amazon
New Balance 940 V4
There are multiple Amazon reviews that mention how good these shoes are for flat feet, making them worthy of yours. They come in women's and men's versions and are available in several color options like marine blue, summer fog and ginger pink and black. Narrow, wide and extra-wide sizes are available.
Get the women's shoe starting at $78.63.Get the men's shoe starting at $97.21.
3
Scheels
Brooks women's Ariel 20
This shoe is designed for running and casual walking. It's made of engineered mesh and a cushioned midsole to keep your feet comfortable and stable. It comes in women's sizes 6.5 to 13.
Get it at Scheels for $160.
4
Amazon
Brooks men's Addiction 14
Ideal for runners and walkers, this Brooks shoe has soft cushioning to reduce impact on your joints. It also has a generous fit, with space for your flat feet to breathe and stretch for comfort. This comes in narrow, wide and extra-wide sizes.
Get it on Amazon starting at $83.66.
5
Amazon
Brooks men's Beast 20
This shoe has extra space in the forefoot if you prefer a bit more wiggle room. The cushioning is super soft but durable for long-time wear. It comes in black and gray, blue and gray, and black and red. Wide and extra-wide options are available.
Get it on Amazon starting at $159.95.
6
Amazon
New Balance 840 V4
Available in both men's and women's sizes, this shoe has a mesh synthetic upper for maximum breathability and a blown rubber outsole for traction while running. Narrow, wide and extra-wide options are available.
Get the women's shoe starting at $99.95.Get the men's shoe starting at $109.95
7
Amazon
New Balance kids 990 V5
If you're looking for a kids' shoe for flat feet, look no further. This comes in sizes for infants, toddlers, little kids (ages 4-8) and big kids (ages 8-12). It's a sized-down version of the classic silhouette of the New Balance 990 V5. The strong rubber outsole and cushioned midsole makes it a great shoe for playtime, causal walking and sports. Wide and extra-wide sizes are available and there are several colors to choose from, including black, burgundy, gray and white.
Get it on Amazon starting at $37.48.
Skechers Performance Go Walk Max-5460

Best men's walking shoes, according to Amazon reviews

shoppingWellnessShoeswalkingsneakers

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

Home & Living

Another New Scammer Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Secrets To Getting Rid Of Dark Undereye Circles

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Food & Drink

This Investor Left Wall Street To Make Life Better For People With Food Allergies

Relationships

24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, ‘I’ve Been There’

Work/Life

7 Ways Your Commute Is Wrecking Your Health And Relationships

Home & Living

This Swedish Thriller Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

Shopping

If You're Tough On Your Stuff, You'll Dig These 33 Things Built To Last A Really Long Time

Shopping

24 Baby Products Parent Reviewers Have Said Are 'Must-Haves'

Shopping

Here's Everything You Need To Clean Your House From Top To Bottom For Spring

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

One Of The Most Basic Hotel Amenities Is Disappearing

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Shopping

7 Products You Need If Your Shower Drain Keeps Getting Clogged With Hair

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Shopping

14 Easy Ways To Make Sustainable Bathroom Swaps

Shopping

The One Item That'll Make Your Next Move SO Much Easier

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Shopping

Supportive Swimwear For Big Boobs That Won't Have You Flashing Everyone At The Beach

Shopping

Cat-Grooming Experts Reveal Exactly What They Use To Keep Cats Looking Good

Food & Drink

I Tried The Grated Egg Avocado Toast From TikTok. Here's What You Should Know.

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Travel

12 Mistakes People Make When Renting A Car

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here's Why And How To Cope.

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Shopping

How To Dress Like Rihanna At Fashion Week In Your Everyday Life

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Wellness

We're Not Prepared For The Next Pandemic Phase: Dealing With Long COVID

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Work/Life

Is It OK To Tell Your Boss That You're Unhappy At Work?

Shopping

21 Things To Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge

Shopping

6 Beautiful Black-Owned Makeup Brands That You Need To Know About

Shopping

15 Pieces Of Hot Sauce Merch For Anyone Who's Serious About Their Favorite

Shopping

5 Top-Rated Humane Mousetraps, For Anyone Who Has A Heart