The Best Walking Shoes For Older Adults, According To Podiatrists

For people who walk frequently, choosing the right walking shoe is super important to prevent your feet from aching and developing or worsening painful foot conditions. But wearing the proper supportive footwear is especially essential for older adults, said Dr. Chanel J. Perkins, a board-certified podiatrist based in Texas.

“Supportive shoes help maintain balance and alignment, which are necessities in this population since they are at a greater fall risk,” she told HuffPost. “They also help decrease pedal muscle fatigue and overall soreness since biomechanics forces are evenly distributed throughout the shoe.”

Perkins described the best shoes for older people as ones that are lightweight and breathable to prevent sweaty feet. They should also be well-cushioned, have good traction on the soles to prevent slips and falls and be easy to get on and off.

If you or a loved one is in need of a new pair of walking shoes, consider the ones recommended below by Perkins and other podiatrists.