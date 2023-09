The Best Walking Shoes For Older Adults, According To Podiatrists

Women's Dr. Comfort Victory shoe

This Dr. Comfort shoe checked off multiple boxes on Perkins' list of things to look for when buying a shoe for older adults, including its spacious toe box, lightweight design and Velcro strap."The most common complaint I hear from my senior patients is that a shoe is too heavy for them to wear comfortably. Any no-tie, slip-on or Velcro design that allows easy on and easy off is also great for seniors who have a hard time bending over," she said.The adjustable strap closure allows you to get a more customized fit. The design also has a protective toe box that can help prevent pain from toe stubbing. It comes in white and pink and in women's sizes 4-12 with wide and extra-wide options."I have problems with width in shoes. This fits better than expected. Comfortable in toe box and I even have a skip in my step thanks to the heel shock absorbing the bounce. Easy to put on with the velcro strap as the sole support to hold the shoe in place. Do not skip owning these shoes!" — snoopymaven