Popular items from this list include:
• A pair of slip-on Adidas running shoes
• A pair of waterproof Teva sandals
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of chunky Fila sneakers
Available in sizes 5–11 and tons of colors.
Promising review:
"I love these sneakers! They are so cute and trendy, and I have gotten so many compliments already. They are also way more comfortable than I expected. Spent all day on my feet at an amusement park, and my feet didn’t hurt at all which they usually would have." — Tanonymous
A pair of Teva sandals
Available in sizes 5–14 and 31 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"One of my favorite shoes I’ve owned! Took them on a hiking trip without breaking them in first — NO problems
. So comfortable. Hiked 10 miles through dry and wet and they were a godsend! Awesome!" — Morgan
A pair of supportive Dansko clogs
Available in sizes 5.5–12 and in seven colors.
Promising review:
"Wonderful shoe. I love my Dansko clogs. They are sturdy, stylish, and comfortable. They really help with my plantar fasciitis, too. I plan to buy more!" — Holly K
A pair of slip-on Adidas running shoes
Available in sizes 5–12, including half sizes, and 39 colors.
Promising review:
"I love these shoes so much! I am pregnant and I have to be picky with the shoes I wear or my feet are sooo done by the end of the day. I wear these all the time and they have been heaven...might even buy another pair in another color.
I do find these to run a little big but since I’m pregnant and my feet are swelling and I still have a few months to go, I decided to keep the ones I bought and they have been great. Also bought a heel support insert because I do think the cloudfoam gets worn down easy. With that, they have been perfect!" — Elaine
Criss-cross ballerina flats
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I am a stickler for wearing comfortable shoes — if anything is off, I won't wear them. These are great! I wore them to a wedding and walked and danced all day and night. They felt like slippers.
I get tons of compliments on them, and they dress up a casual outfit in the best way." — Rosemary B.
A classic pair of Adidas Superstar sneaker
Available in sizes 5–11 and 15 colors.
Promising review: "
Very comfortable shoes. They have enough arch support that I can walk around in them for hours and not be uncomfortable." — Colleen
A pair of "yoga mat" flip flops
Available in sizes 5–11 and in 23 colors.
Promising review:
"These are beyond comfortable and very supportive. Best sandals I’ve ever purchased. Bought again in three more different pairs. True to size." — Amazon customer
A pair of espadrille platform sandals
Available in sizes 6–11, including wide sizes, and five colors.
Promising review:
"They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration. I wore them for an entire wedding, no complaints. Walked two miles in them on vacation, no complaints. Ran through a lightning storm in them, NO COMPLAINTS!I would run a marathon in these if I needed to.
Ankle strap is comfortable and stretches enough to put my foot in but fits just right to hold the shoe on comfortably. The two foot straps don’t stretch, but aren’t too tight. These feel even better than name brand shoes! I LOVE THEM!!! BUY THEM!" — tyler fisher
A pair of Altra Lone Peak 6 trail runners
Available in women's sizes (available in sizes 5.5–12, including wide sizes, and seven colors) and in men's sizes (available in sizes 7.5–13, including wide sizes, and seven colors).
Promising review: "
I love Altra Lone Peaks! This is the fifth pair that I have bought. I don't actually run in them, but do a lot of hiking. Trail runners have become very popular in lieu of hiking boots for scouting high adventures like Philmont, due to their light weight and short dry time.
My son and I wore ours on a 40-mile, multi-day hike in the Pictured Rock section of the North Country Trail. The toe bed is wide, so your toes have plenty of space." — Elizabeth A. Wiley
Faux suede pointed toe flats
Available in sizes 6–10 and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I have a VERY hard time finding flats that don't destroy my feet, and the first time I put these on I was amazed at how nicely they fit! These flats did not rub or cause blisters AT ALL. They have a little cushion of support in the sole, which my mid-arch appreciates.
My only concern is how long it'll last before these flats stretch out and start slipping off my heels, but I always have that issue. Would recommend, would buy in other colors." — Hannah Shark
A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers
Available in sizes 5–11 and 39 colors.
Promising review:
"I own a black pair of these and they're seriously one of the comfiest friggin' sneakers I've ever worn (the other is a pair of New Balance) in my life. The 'Cloudfoam' insole really does make it feel like your feet are walking on clouds. I thought that feeling might go away after several months of wear but the sneakers remain fluffy and relaxing
. The sneakers were so comfortable that I started wearing them to the gym, to work, and even matching them with cute dresses for going-out looks. You'll probably want to order two pairs of these babies so you don't wear out a single pair after you fall in love. I bought my mom a pair as well." — Marquaysa Battle
, Buzzfeed
A pair of hand woven Plaka sandals
Available in sizes 5–11 and in 24 colors.
Promising review:
"These are some of the best sandals I’ve ever worn. I just put them on & they’re super comfy. I can’t wait to wear them outside and see how they do. I wear a 9-9.5 and these are a 9 and fit great. I highly recommend these to everyone." — Beth
A slip-on boot with a memory foam insole
Available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and three colors.
Promising review:
"I don’t give reviews unless I feel it’s worthy of either praise or warning. I have a lot of issues with my feet and finding shoes that fit and are comfy is very hard. After reading one review on these boots I took a chance and ordered them. What I can tell you is they are true to size, they don’t cut into my legs, and they are amazingly comfortable! If you are looking for cute and comfortable Chelsea boots, I highly recommend these!" — Roodale
A splurge-worthy pair of Blundstone boots
Available in women's sizes 6.5–14, men's sizes 6.5–13, and 29 colors.
Promising review:
"I love these shoes! I needed rainproof walking boots for a trip to Prague, and they have more than held up over a week of cobblestones and rainy weather. I wore them for about a week to break them in, during which point they fit a bit tight on the top of my foot. I didn’t want chunky hiking boots, and these have a simpler design that ends up being pretty versatile. I’ve worn them every day for a week, walking at least five miles per day, and they are incredibly comfortable. I absolutely love these boots, and am so excited to have a pair of shoes that can go most anywhere." — Alexandra Herrington
A minimalist cloud-sole rubber slide
Available in sizes 5–12 and in 30 colors.
Promising review:
"I have ordered several pairs trying to find the one that lives up to its hype. Well this one is it. Super cushy and fits true to size.
I ordered the mauvish pink colored one and love it. I will be ordering a black pair. I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip-flops bother me after wearing them for several hours, but these do not.
Very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend." — leah
An office-appropriate slip-on loafer
Available in sizes 5–11 and six colors.
Promising review:
"I LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I wear these almost every day and always get compliments on them. Super comfy!" — Pat J.
A pair of heeled ankle booties
Available in sizes 6–11 and in nine styles.
Promising review:
"Great boots at a great price! I moved to Mexico City and needed cute and comfortable boots for everyday walking. I was hesitant about ordering boots online but I am so glad I bought these. They are comfortable and do not pinch or rub any part of my foot/toes/ankles.
I have these in brown and black. Definitely happy with them!!" — Julia Alvarez
A pair of Sorel strappy sandals
Available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit.
I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8.5 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!
" — Maggie
Versatile pointed-toe loafers with a soft faux suede lining
Available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 16 styles.
Promising review:
"Awesome! I’m a woman who wears a size 13 and these have an amazing fit! They are super comfortable, and I have received so many compliments. I’m going to order the other available colors as well! Way to go Amazon Essentials — definitely made a large foot girl feel good today!" — Tiffany
A pair of quilted mid-calf rain boots
Available in sizes 5–9.5 and in eight colors.
Promising review:
"I bought these boots for a trip to London and Dublin. Knowing there would be lots of rain, I needed something to keep my feet dry. I was concerned about the comfort of wearing a rain boot. These boots did not disappoint. They were actually so much more comfortable than I could have imagined. They didn’t rub like some of the booties do. We walked 10 miles a day, right out the package. No blisters or discomfort.
I would recommend them to anyone. You must wear socks with them, so plan for sizing accordingly. I logged 40K steps in these boots and now use them as daily barn boots. Great price and great product, cute too." — Kindra Nyberg
Vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers
Available in sizes 5–11 and tons of styles).Reviewers note
to buy these in a size up from your usual shoe size.Promising review:
"Love these shoes! I saw them in store at UO but they didn't have my size. Obviously I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo and behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days.
Definitely recommend!" —Alli J
Elastic lace-up loafers
Available in sizes 4–12 and in 54 styles.
Promising review:
"These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best.
Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." — Caigesmama
Block heel sandals
Available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"These are basically my everyday shoes. I wear them in the office and I wear them out and about.
I went out with my friends one night and danced for six hours. My feet were sore by the end of the night but I was able to still walk without taking them off. They're comfortable and look nice.
I get compliments on them all the time. Goes with almost all of my outfits." — Quyen
Slip-on cork sandals with a supportive insole
Available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and in 20 colors.
Promising review:
"It’s true these are more comfortable than Birkenstocks. I will be buying more of these they are extremely comfortable right out of the box, unlike Birkenstocks that take several weeks to break in.
The footbed is soft and cushy; even on your heels it has a cushion. I do not know if they will last as long in Birkenstocks but for the price you can’t beat it." — Ashley
Patent vegan leather loafers
Available in sizes 5–13, two widths, and in 19 colors.
Promising review:
"I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these and guess what, they look great with jeans too!
I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic with this purchase. They fit perfect too which I was a bit worried about." — Jane Jernigan
Low wedge sandals with elastic straps
Available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors.
Promising review
: "Planned a last-minute international beach trip and assumed that my trip would be spent in flip-flops. Nope. These I purchased at the last minute as a backup and they worked miracles. They fit my wide feet (one is wider than the other and both fit with the stretchy straps), they were comfortable, and I wore them seven times in seven days. Great arch support. Simply felt great.
I will buy every other color and they will be my go-to all summer! Also, I stopped wearing heels a couple of years ago due to ankle challenges and the small heel on these is no problem." — Lisa
A pair of platform oxfords
Available in sizes 5–10 and 13 colors.
Promising review
: "I normally don’t leave reviews for shoes, but these are one of the exceptions where I enjoy them so much that I have to leave the review. I have wide-width foot and it is very hard to find a pair of shoes that doesn’t require break-in period. This dress shoes not only cute, fashionable, but also surprisingly very comfortable.
I took train to work so the trip requires me to walk and stand a lot. Right now it’s 4 p.m. and I still have the shoes on my feet. Good gracious lord. I might as well get another pair in red, because I love them too much!!" — Mama Panda