A splurge-worthy pair of Blundstone boots

Available in women's sizes 6.5–14, men's sizes 6.5–13, and 29 colors."I love these shoes! I needed rainproof walking boots for a trip to Prague, and they have more than held up over a week of cobblestones and rainy weather. I wore them for about a week to break them in, during which point they fit a bit tight on the top of my foot. I didn’t want chunky hiking boots, and these have a simpler design that ends up being pretty versatile. I’ve worn them every day for a week, walking at least five miles per day, and they are incredibly comfortable. I absolutely love these boots, and am so excited to have a pair of shoes that can go most anywhere." — Alexandra Herrington