These Are The Highest-Rated Walking Shoes At Target

There’s no shortage of ways to move your body, but walking is one of the ways with the most science behind it in terms of health benefits. Walking regularly can literally add years to your life. And really all you need to do it is a good pair of shoes.

When it comes to walking shoes, you definitely want a pair that help maintain balance and alignment while protecting against muscle soreness. Breathability is key too; otherwise your feet are going to get sweaty and your shoes are going to smell pretty rank.

Need some help deciding what to get? Rounded up here are the very highest rated walking shoes at Target that are sure to make your feet happy.

Reebok classic leather men’s sneakers
For just $40, you can have the highest rated walking shoes Target sells — period. This pair of Reeboks is a classic for a reason. The retro, minimal style is versatile and the cushioning makes them comfy enough to walk around in all day.
$39.99 at Target
Reebok Rewind Run men’s shoes
With an ‘80s inspired look, these Reeboks definitely have some swag. They also have the Goldilock of cushioning; not too thick, not too thin, but just right.
$42.25 at Target (originally $65)
Asics women’s gel sneakers
These shoes are currently marked down from $70 to just $55, so if this is the pair on the list that’s standing out to you, you’re going to want to add them to your cart now. The gel technology cushioning has earned them a customer rating of 4.9 out of five.
$54.95 at Target (originally $70)
S Sport by Skechers women’s sneakers
If you like the look of the Nisolo shoes but you want something less expensive, these Skechers are right up your alley. They have a similar mesh fabric and are just as lightweight. The insole is made of memory foam, which is both comfortable and durable.
$39.99 at Target
Reebok Zig Dynamica men’s sneakers
The thick, zig-zag sole on these men’s sneakers provides lots of cushioning, protecting calves and feet when repeatedly striking hard surfaces. But even though it’s thick, the foam material prevents them from feeling heavy.
$85.00 at Target
Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max men’s shoes
With even cushioning from heel to toe, these walking shoes give great balance support as you rock from your heels forward with each step. Right now, they’re half off, priced at just under $40, down from $80.
$39.99 at Target
Reebok classic leather women’s sneakers
This beloved pair of Reebok is proof that you don’t need to drop a ton of money for quality walking shoes; they’re just $32 and one of the highest rated. They’re a great pair to get if you have a job that requires a lot of walking because they have tons of padding and the basic black goes with everything.
$32.49 at Target (originally $85)
Asics women’s Dynablast running shoes
If some days you’re a runner and others you prefer walking, this is a great hybrid shoe that can meet your needs every day. The knit material keeps feet dry, even when you start working up a sweat. There’s a wide range of colors to choose from too, so you can get the pair that fits your style the best.
$59.95 at Target (originally $100)
A New Day Masha sneakers
One customer who left a review, Jess, pointed out that these sneakers are reminiscent of an Alexander McQueen style — only $300 cheaper. Besides being stylish, the memory foam insole and soft lining ensures they’re comfy while you rock ‘em.
$32.99 at Target
A New Day Maddison sneakers
Want to walk on the wild side? These printed sneakers are full of personality and will still match whatever you pair them with. They’re not just stylish, they’re comfy too. One customer who left a review, CrazyPoodleLady, said she wore them through a three-hour Taylor Swift concert and her feet didn’t hurt one bit.
$29.99 at Target
