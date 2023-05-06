These Are The Highest-Rated Walking Shoes At Target

Target S Sport by Skechers Reese sneaker, Reebok classic leather sneaker, A New Day Masha sneaker

There’s no shortage of ways to move your body, but walking is one of the ways with the most science behind it in terms of health benefits. Walking regularly can literally add years to your life. And really all you need to do it is a good pair of shoes.

When it comes to walking shoes, you definitely want a pair that help maintain balance and alignment while protecting against muscle soreness. Breathability is key too; otherwise your feet are going to get sweaty and your shoes are going to smell pretty rank.

Need some help deciding what to get? Rounded up here are the very highest rated walking shoes at Target that are sure to make your feet happy.