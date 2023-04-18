Shopping travelShoeswalking

13 Reviewer-Loved Travel Shoes That Are Actually Comfortable To Walk Around In

From lightweight sneakers to cushy sandals, these are must-have shoes for vacation.

Packing clothing for upcoming trips can be a challenge, especially if you’re limited on space. But if there’s one travel essential you should definitely make room for, it’s a pair (or two) of comfortable shoes that are made for walking.

If your plans include wandering around amusement parks, exploring cruise ships or beach strolls, you need the right shoes to keep your feet happy. To help you find the perfect pair, we scoured the internet to seek out which sneakers, sandals and slip-ons people love wearing the most while traveling. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Reef women's water vista sandal
These water-resistant sandals are perfect for wearing at the beach, pool, lake and anywhere else you're going that'll have H20. If they get sand or mud on them, simply rinse them off and be on your way. They have comfy adjustable straps to keep your feet secure and come in a variety of colors in women's sizes 5-11.

Promising review: "I wore these sandals walking all over Southern Italy for two weeks, where a versatile shoe was a must! These allowed me to walk long distances while also having a shoe that was ready for the beach. I’d recommend this shoe as it requires zero breaking in, has ample support/cushion, and I was able to dress it up or down based on the days activities." — Colleen
Women's: $60+ at Amazon
2
Adidas
Adidas women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 shoe
This sleek athletic shoe has a cloud-like foam footbed that your feet will surely thank you for while you're getting your steps in. It comes in women's 5-11 and in 18 colors, including white, green, violet and gray.

Promising review: "Got these light weight sneakers for my vacation and love them! So comfortable and it feels like you’re actually walking on air. I just bought myself another pair for my job!! Highly recommend if you’re looking for something light, comfortable and easy to put on/take off." — Oncloud9
Women's: $75 at Adidas
3
Clarks
Clarks women's Breeze Bali shoe
Vacation in maximum comfort with this slip-on shoe that has a non-slip sole and cushioned soft foam footbed to keep your feet feeling good the entire trip. It comes in burgundy, gray, black, navy blue and brown in women's 5-12 with medium and wide options.

Promising review: “My husband was looking at Clarks shoes so I was looking around and tried these on. They were so comfortable, like walking on a cloud. We were headed on vacation to Rome and I have a hard time finding shoes to walk around in that don't hurt after a few days. These shoes were comfortable every day of the 2 week trip, lots of walking, steps and hills. They also have a soft exterior so they accommodate foot swelling. I was wearing black pants most of the time and they were perfect. plus they are lightweight.” — cindy
Women's: $56.25 at Clarks
4
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell lace-up shoe
If you are hard on your shoes, then you definitely want to check out Thousand Fell's stain- and odor-resistant sneakers. They have a streamlined simple aesthetic that is tailor-made for everything from outdoor adventures to a walking-filled vacation. When you're done with them, simply send them back to Thousand Fell to be recycled. Made of natural and recyclable materials, they are a great plastic-free vegan option. Grab a pair in women's 5-10 or men's 8-13.

Promising review: "Honestly the best white sneaker. These things traveled with my to Disney, to Greece, to the Bahamas. They took at least 20,000 steps a day with me going to work, to dinner, to walking home. I am also not a 'gentle' person so I beat these things up and they still looked great. Also added bonus I can wear them on rainy days. And another added bonus, I returned my old pair to get recycled and recycled clothing so my new pair was discounted!" — Lea
Women's: $145 at Thousand FellMen's: $145 at Thousand Fell
5
Amazon
Lamincoa walking shoe
My all-time favorite walking shoe makes a great travel footwear option. I've worn my pair on multiple trips and they've held up through airport journeys, navigating New York City streets and steering through crowds on boardwalks. They're made with breathable allover mesh knit, have a sturdy, non-slip sole and come in a variety of vibrant colors like white, red, black, blue and purple in women's 5.5-10 and men's 7-12.

Promising review: "I love these shoes! They are extremely comfy and make great shoes for people who are on their feet a lot. I wore them through the airport and they are so easy to slip on and off. I’m excited to wear them to Disney world!" — Cody Brown
Women's: $34.19+ at AmazonMen's: $27.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
Teva original universal sandal
Teva sandals are famous for their comfort level, making them perfect for long summer days spent walking around festivals, the beach and even hiking. Made of recycled plastic and eco-friendly recycled poly webbing, they're supportive and durable. Two adjustment points ensure a proper fit, while ample arch support keeps your foot healthy and safe. They come in a variety of colors in women's 5-12 and men's 7-15.

Promising review: "This is my first pair of Tevas. I bought these sandals for my vacation to puerto rico. I spent 6 days walking all over San Juan, hiking and playing in the waterfalls in el yunque and walking all over vieques and these shoes carried me through all of my activities. They are extremely comfortable. I took an extra pair of shoes just in case and they never made it out of my suitcase. I will definitely be buying another pair when they need to be replaced." — Bev
Women's: $37.99 at AmazonMen's: $41.95+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
Skechers women's Go Joy walking shoe
Designed with a breathable athletic mesh upper and a cushioned insole, this shoe just screams "comfort." It has a flexible traction outsole, making it ideal for walking for long periods. It's available in women's 5-13 with narrow and wide options in an array of colors including blue, black, magenta, hot pink, white and red.

Promising review: "I love this shoe. I ordered a 5.5 which is my regular size. Fit is perfect with or without a light sock. Very comfortable for every day wear. I was just vacationing in the south, temperatures 96 degrees +. Going in and out of historical sites, and lots of walking, hot pavements and some slippery wet conditions, I was amazed at the coolness, the traction ,and the lightness of these shoes. No sweaty, tired, or aching feet at the end of the day for me." — Bonita B. Bossert
Women's: $44.37+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
Skechers men's Equalizer double play slip-on loafer
High-rebound insole cushioning and a soft woven mesh fabric upper make this Skechers shoe worthy of your travel itinerary. In addition to its slip-on design, it has synthetic toe and heel panel overlays for added durability and longtime wear. It comes in multiple colors including navy, khaki, light gray and black and in men's 6.5-15, with extra wide options available.

Promising review: "Wife persuaded me to get some great walking shoes for an extended sightseeing vacation, and after a bunch of research, I ended up with these. I am pleasantly pleased and surprised with these shoes. I walked an average of 8 miles each day, and my feet were always comfortable. No break in and no blisters. I highly recommend this shoe." — Patrick T. Barone
Men's: $49.95+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Crocs classic clogs
Regardless of how you feel about Crocs, it's apparent they make a great pair of reliable comfy shoes (and are even recommended by a podiatrist as a solid recovery sandal). They're super lightweight and roomy, easy to clean and come in a ton of colors including red, black, white, yellow, green, purple, brown and orange in women's 6-19 and men's 4-17.

Promising review: “Love these crocs!! Family planned a vacation to Disney and we heard that to avoid blisters we should purchase a pair of crocs. Needless to say, they saved our vacation. I wore nothing but the cros while we were there. I didn't want to take the chance of getting blisters walking 25,000 steps a day for 10 days. They are quick and easy to dry after getting wet, can be worn with or without short socks, are very comfortable to walk in, cushioned and arch support. Toe width has enough room for comfortable spread with no rubbing on sides or top of toes. I wouldn't recommend any other shoe for Disney or for sore tired feet. Just love them!" — Doreen
Unisex: $30+ at Amazon
10
Allbirds
Allbirds tree runner
Featuring a proprietary knit fabric sourced from eucalyptus tree fiber, these everyday shoes are soft and always breathable. They also have a cushioned midsole for all-day support and once they get dirty, you can throw them in the washing machine to look brand new again. They come in a variety of colors in women's 5-11 and men's 8-14.

Promising review: "I wore these on a very hot vacation where I was walking 20-30k steps/day recently and they were so comfy and cool! I typically don’t do shoes without socks but tried it out with these and they felt great. Highly recommend!" — Desirae K.
Women's: $105 at AllbirdsMen's: $105 at Allbirds
11
Amazon
Dr. Scholl's women's Madison slip-on shoe
These Dr. Scholl's slip-ons have a soft and breathable lining, as well as a memory foam footbed, so each step you take is like walking on a cloud. They're made of lightweight materials and are designed to be flexible to move with you. They come in multiple color options, including gray, black, pink and blue in women's sizes 5-9 with wide and extra-wide options available.

Promising review: "I bought these shoes in the spring of 2019 to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months late, we went to Durango, Co and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" — J. Perkins
Women's: $48+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
Women's Uin painted canvas shoe
Switch up your footwear style and add a splash of color with these unique slip-on canvas shoes. They come in 80(!) artistic designs in women's 4.5-10.5 and are as comfortable as they are fashionable.

Promising review: "I wore these almost everyday on a two week vacation and never had sore feet or tired legs. I have had numerous compliments on the unique style everywhere I traveled. I plan on buying them again in one of their other beautiful prints." — B. Barry
Women's: $80 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Merrell Moab 2 waterproof hiking shoe
This shoe is ideal for travels that include walking in rugged or wet environments and, of course, hiking trips. It has a waterproof membrane that keeps water out, while the bellows tongue keeps dirt and rocks from getting inside. You can walk and hike in comfort thanks to removable contoured insole that has a reinforced heel cushioning. It comes in women's 5-12 and men's 7-14, both with wide options available.

Promising review: "Went on vacation and hiked almost every day in rough terrain. They held up well! The waterproof works because I crossed a shallow creek and my socks stayed dry." — Megan K. Usko
Women's: $75.94 at AmazonMen's: $64.51+ at Amazon
