Dr. Scholl's women's Madison slip-on shoe

These Dr. Scholl's slip-ons have a soft and breathable lining, as well as a memory foam footbed, so each step you take is like walking on a cloud. They're made of lightweight materials and are designed to be flexible to move with you. They come in multiple color options, including gray, black, pink and blue in women's sizes 5-9 with wide and extra-wide options available."I bought these shoes in the spring of 2019 to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months late, we went to Durango, Co and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" — J. Perkins