The All-Time Greatest Walking Shoes, According To HuffPost Readers

When it comes to arch support, comfort, cushioning and fit, these shoes are unmatched.
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Finding the right pair of walking shoes is no easy feat — you’ll want to take into account your own budget and style preferences along with the comfort factor. Whether you prefer a sneaker for traveling or a more structured shoe for your commute, we have you covered. Here at HuffPost, we’ve covered quite a range of walking shoes and have been taking note of our readers’ most-shopped options.

We’ve analyzed the data and come up with a definitive list of HuffPost readers’ all-time favorite walking shoes, whether you’re an avid hiker, traveler, commuter or simply love a wonderful stroll. It includes must-have brands like Hoka, Allbirds, Ecco, Cole Haan and more. Keep reading to find out more about the winning walking shoes and pick up a pair for yourself while you’re at it. It’s time to hit the pavement in comfort and style.

1
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt sneaker
HuffPost readers jumped on board with these white leather Cole Haan sneakers. They have a longtime reputation for incredible comfort and polished style, making them an ideal travel companion if you’re looking to hit the streets as soon as you land at your destination. This style is available in men's sizes 7–13 and women's sizes 5–11.
Women's: $119.95+ at Cole Haan (regularly $160)Men's: $109.95+ at Cole Haan (regularly $180)
2
Amazon
Keen Targhee 3 mid-height waterproof hiking boots
Our audience and experts alike love Keens when hiking or taking long walking journeys. Per HuffPost reader Sarah Demers, "They are wide enough for my orthotics and my super comfy Sockwell compression socks," and Kris Roden added that they have a "nice big toe box and they stay waterproof even after years of use." The Targhee 3 mid-height waterproof hiking boots give you ample room for your toes and good support of your hips and back. It's a great option for those who want a higher boot-style silhouette. This style is available in men's sizes 7–14 and women's sizes 5–11.
Women's: $59.99+ at AmazonMen's: $88.37+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Altra Lone Peak 6 trail running shoe
If you're looking for a trail running shoe or something lightweight and lower cut, Facebooker Anita March recommended the Altra Lone Peak 6 for its "wide toe box!" This style has an overall rating of 4.7 on Amazon, with reviewers even deeming these babies the "[holy grail] of comfort all terrain walkers." (Sizes and colors are slightly limited in this style, but the brand's Lone Peak 7 shoe offers similar features. Zappos is carrying additional sizing for the Lone Peak 8 shoe style.) This style is available in women's sizes 6–11.5.
Women's: $152.63 at Amazon
4
Vionic
Vionic Walker classic shoe
Stamped with the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, this Vionic shoe is a recommendation from Dr. Chanel J. Perkins, a board-certified podiatrist based in Texas. It's breathable, has a podiatrist-designed footbed, cushioned outsole and a rubber outsole built for steady traction. HuffPost readers purchased it in droves after learning about it in previous reporting. This style is available in men's sizes 7–14 and women's sizes 5–13.
Women's: $120 at VionicMen's: $120 at Vionic
5
Kuru
Kuru Stride slip-on sneaker
HuffPost reader Mamie Heimbach Fabel said Kuru shoes are the only ones she wears and that they may be great for anyone with foot, leg, hip, glutes or back pain. This slip-on is perfect for wearing in the airport and on airplanes, and it comes in multiple colors and women's sizes 6-12. HuffPost readers are loving these easy slip ons for travel and beyond. (The Stride isn't available in men's sizing, but the Atom men's shoe offers similar styling.)
$135 at Kuru
6
Allbirds
Allbirds women's Tree Breezers
Finally, a pair of ballet flats that won't make your feet smell and are comfortable to wear all day long thanks to the brand's proprietary knit blend that's ultra-soft and breathable, plus a flexible, bouncy sole that conforms to your movements. These breezy and machine-washable flats come in 15 colors and women's sizes 5-11. These are one of our readers' favorite flats, and it's easy to see why!
$100 at Allbirds
7
Amazon
Dansko professional clogs
In previous reporting, Jacquelyn Coles Bielich, a registered nurse and clinical specialist at Medtronic, told Huffpost, "[The first time] I tried on Danskos they felt like heaven." HuffPost readers fell head over heels for these iconic clogs as well. Sizes are available in both men's and women's at Zappos and Amazon.
$115+ at Amazon$129.95+ at Zappos
8
Nike
Nike Air Max 270 sneakers
Shakira McNeal, surgical assistant, told HuffPost that "For the last year I have been wearing Nike brand 270s! I love them! I do surgery all day and they feel like I’m walking on air! I originally bought them for style and I put them on for work one day and NEVER LOOKED BACK!" This style is available in men's sizes 6–15 and women's sizes 5–12.
Women's: $160 at NikeMen's: $160 at NikeWomen's: $141.96+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Brooks Ghost 14 running shoe
This cushy everyday sneaker is popular not only with HuffPost readers, but with HuffPost editors' family members as well. The shoe is known for its signature cushioning, which provides firm support without — in the brand's words — “feeling squishy,” and a midsole that evenly absorbs the impact of your foot no matter how it lands. This style is available in men's sizes 7–15 and women's sizes 5–13.
Women's: $128 at AmazonMen's: $86.35+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
Adidas Ultraboost sneaker
Perkins also recommended this Adidas option, which is made from recycled plastics and has supportive interior padding and great grip on the sole. You can get them in both men's and women's sizing though the styles are slightly different. It has a sock-like fit and a "boosting" feature, a super responsive midsole that makes it easier to take steps. This style is available in men's sizes 7–14 and women's sizes 5–12.
Men's: $189.99 at ZapposWomen's: $189.99 at Zappos
11
Amazon
Women's Orthofeet Francis walking shoe
Available in multiple colors, including blue, pink, maroon, gray and black, this walking shoe has a cushioned footbed and orthotic insole designed to help those with various foot conditions such as plantar fasciitis. It also has a roomy toe box for added comfort and bunion and hammertoe relief.

"The slip-on design makes it perfect for seniors who have a hard time bending over to tie a shoe or for those with arthritis in the hands who find difficulty with tying laces," Perkins said. This style is available in men's sizes 7–14 and women's sizes 5–12.
Women's: $119.95 at AmazonMen's: $129.95 at Amazon
12
Zappos
Brooks Ghost Max sneakers
Brooks Ghost Max sneakers have a generous amount of cushioning, neutral support and a signature rocker design that reduces underfoot pressure (with the added benefit of gently propelling your feet forward with every step). Reviewer LauraW, who is a longtime fan of the Brooks Ghost design, says that these sneakers have helped with their heel pain from plantar fasciitis. “I definitely needed the extra support these shoes have provided,” Laura says. “I have done quite a bit of walking in them and have nothing bad to say.” HuffPost readers can't get enough of this tried-and-true brand. This style is available in men's sizes 7–15 and women's sizes 6–12.
Men's: $149.95 at ZapposWomen's: $149.95 at Zappos
13
R.E.I.
Salomon X Ultra 4 Low shoes
For Diane Spicer, creator of Hiking For Her, the best hiking boot is the Salomon X Ultra 4, a lower cut shoe — and HuffPost readers are in enthusiastic agreement. "The outsoles grip like crazy, an important feature for hikers like me who explore varied trails, from sand to loose rocks to wet mud," Spice told HuffPost. "They are lightweight, supportive yet supple. All this adds up to less leg and foot fatigue on a long hike." This style is available in men's sizes 8–13 and women's sizes 5–11.
Men's: $140 at R.E.I.Women's: $140 at ZapposWomen's: $105 at Salomon
14
Cole Haan
Clarks Un.Loop slip-on shoes
Longtime comfort footwear brand Clarks is a known favorite brand among medical professionals (and HuffPost readers) — or anyone whose job involves standing for extended hours. The brand’s Un.Loop leather slip-on is a comfortable and even stylish option that features a removable cushioned footbed and breathable interior that promises all-day support in addition to a bit of flair. This style is available in women's sizes 5–11.
Women's: $120 at ClarksWomen's: $89.99+ at Amazon
15
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell lace up sneaker
These city-perfect shoes can withstand everything from stains to water to stubborn odor thanks to their breathable construction and weatherproof coating. HuffPost readers love them for their commutes and long walks. Sustainably made using all recycled materials, the Thousand Fell Lace-Ups have a cushioned insole for comfort and come in 15 colors in both men's sizes 8–13 and women's sizes 5–10.
Women's: $145 at Thousand FellMen's: $145 at Thousand Fell
16
Zappos
Ecco Soft 7 slip on shoes
In another Reddit thread on the best shoes for commuting, one commenter swore by Ecco's slip-on sneakers. Made from traceable leather, these water-resistant shoes feature an inject-cushioned insole for a wear that's bouncy and cloud-like, while the outer sole is dimpled for traction against slick surfaces. These are available in three colors and sizing for both men and women, though it's important to note that these run big so it's best to order a size down. Men's sizing comes in 5–16.5 and women's sizing runs from 4–12.5
Women's: $175 at ZapposMen's: $108.25+ at Amazon
17
Hoka
Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers
I won't ever stop singing the praises of my Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers, and it looks like HuffPost readers agree with my enthusiasm. It is is delightfully plush, with a responsive foam cushion that makes it feel like I’m walking on clouds. Yet despite what feels like an ultra-thick, cushy insole, the shoe itself is light as a feather, so you don’t feel like you’re knocking around with bricks on your feet. The recently redesigned outer sole provides the perfect amount of shock absorption while jogging or jumping, with ample arch and heel support. Best of all, the platform gives about an inch and a half of extra height and helps to elongate the look of my legs, which is a must if you’re petite like me. This style is available in men's sizes 7–16 and women's sizes 5–12.
Women's: $145 at HokaWomen's: $145 at NordstromMen's: $144.95 at Zappos
18
Zappos
Hoka Arahi 6 sneakers
Designed for walking and everyday running, these Hoka Men’s Arahi 6 sneakers are American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) approved. A reviewer named Greg notes that “they feel awesome.” Greg continues, “They have a perfect balance between cushion and support for my semi-flat feet.” The sneaker brand describes this particular model as lightweight and stable, just what our readers love. This style is available in men's sizes 8.5–13 and women's sizes 5–12.
Men's: $125.96 at ZapposWomen's: $125.96+ at Zappos
19
Zappos
New Balance Fresh Foam x Kaiha Road sneakers
From New Balance, these Fresh Foam X Kaiha Road sneakers are perfect for everyday walking and running. They’re stylish, come in a few classic hues and are super comfy thanks to a highly cushioned midsole. In case you need extra convincing, reviewer LeMont says these sneakers are “without a doubt, the best I've ever owned. I absolutely love them. If you’re in search of incredibly comfortable shoes at a great price, these are the ones to get.” HuffPost readers have flocked to these in previous coverage, and it's easy to see why. This style is available in men's sizes 7–14 and women's sizes 5–12.
Men's: $79.99+ at Zappos (regularly $99.99)Women's: $79.99+ at Zappos (regularly $99.99)
