We Found Some Of Walmart's Most Popular (And Most Affordable) Artificial Christmas Trees

Let the rocking around commence!
Holiday Time's artificial pre-lit Christmas <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F6-5-ft-Pre-Lit-Madison-Pine-Artificial-Christmas-Tree-Clear-Incandescent-Lights-by-Holiday-Time%2F2467147991&subId1=654012abe4b0a78a26a469f4" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tree" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="654012abe4b0a78a26a469f4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F6-5-ft-Pre-Lit-Madison-Pine-Artificial-Christmas-Tree-Clear-Incandescent-Lights-by-Holiday-Time%2F2467147991&subId1=654012abe4b0a78a26a469f4" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">tree</a>
Walmart
Holiday Time's artificial pre-lit Christmas tree

If you’re decking the halls this holiday season, a Christmas tree is the one item you can’t skip out on. The Christmas tree is where gifts are exchanged and treasured ornaments are hung. It’s more than decor; it’s a central part of celebrating the season.

Whether you have a big space or a small one, Walmart has tons of artificial trees to choose from. Some are super realistic looking while others are funky and fun. Of course, it’s always a gamble buying something important online, which is why we scoured Walmart’s over 1,000 options and read the customer reviews to highlight only the very best.

Rounded up here are among the highest-rated ones. Keep reading to see the winners and why people who purchased them love them so much.

1
Walmart
A classy, pre-lit tree that’s 6.5 feet tall
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

This is one of Walmart’s best-selling artificial Christmas trees. It’s easy to see why: At 6.5 feet, it’s sure to be taller than all your guests, it’s pre-lit (no battling tangled up Christmas tree lights), and is only $39. You’ll be hard up to find a better deal that actually looks good. It also comes in black or white.
$39 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A skinny tree for if you’re short on space
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

If your living room isn’t quite roomy enough to accommodate a lush tree, go skinny; this is the slim tree option Walmart shoppers say is the very best. It’s not pre-lit, which means you get to decide if you want to go for colorful lights, stick to all-white, or try something else entirely. Sizes range from between 5 feet and 9 feet.
$32.19+ at Walmart (regularly $69+)
3
Walmart
A traditional fluffy artificial tree
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

More than 2,000 people who purchased this tree left reviews and many have given it a perfect five out of five star rating. People love it because it doesn’t take up very much space when stored, is easy to set up, and looks nice and plush. Insider tip: It does take extra time to fluff out the branches, but the end result will be worth it. It's available in four sizes from 5 feet to 8 feet, and in natural green or stylish white.
$31.99+ at Walmart (regularly $69.99+)
4
Walmart
A pre-lit tree with 220 tips
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Equipped with lights, snowflake ornaments, a star topper, and a stand, this tree comes with literally everything you need. The combination of the colorful lights and lifelike branches will permeate your room with holiday vibes.
$74.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A 4-foot tree for small spaces
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This tree proves that small trees can still make a whole room look festive. People who have it like how bright the LED lights shine. (There are 100 of them.) There are different light settings, so you can choose from colorful bulbs to all white ones.
$59.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
An 8-foot pre-lit tree
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

If you’re looking for a big tree that looks realistic, this one is a winner — and right now it’s on sale. This 8-foot tree is adorned with 750 LED lights with five different color options and 11 light pattern modes. That way, you can switch things up depending on the mood.
$199.99 at Walmart (regularly $239.99)
7
Walmart
An artificial tree with bright LED lights
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

With 5-foot, 6-foot, and 7-foot options, Walmart customers who purchased this tree love that it’s both lightweight and bright. Kids will especially love the eight different light patterns that the 250 LED lights offer.
$79.99+ at Walmart
8
Walmart
A spruce artificial tree with a foldable base
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

With sizes ranging from 4.5 feet to 9 feet, this spruce-inspired tree is one of the top-rated realistic looking trees at Walmart, and the branches are flame-retardant. We bet you’ll be putting this tree up for many years to come.
$49.99+ at Walmart
9
www.walmart.com
An all-white artificial tree
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

One of the perks of going with an artificial tree instead of a real one is that it doesn’t have to look realistic; you can have some fun with it. This all-white tree will make your lights and ornaments really stand out. Sizes range from 6 feet to 9 feet.
$59.99+ at Walmart
10
Walmart
A light pink artificial tree
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Barbies, this one’s for you. While a hot pink tree would distract from your ornaments and dull the Christmas lights, this light pink one is perfect. The tips are frosted with “snow” and the white lights give it a warm glow. Sizes range from 4.5 feet to 7.5 feet.
$29+ at Walmart

