Shoppingsummerbeachbags

7 Affordable Beach Totes That Look Like They Belong Somewhere Fancy

If you're looking for a versatile option that will feel at home on a yacht, we've got you covered.

On Assignment For HuffPost

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNo-Boundaries-Women-s-2-Piece-Neoprene-Beach-Tote-Handbag-with-Removable-Zipper-Pouch-Pink%2F1224696120&subId1=645e80c9e4b09eef83066011" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Neoprene" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645e80c9e4b09eef83066011" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNo-Boundaries-Women-s-2-Piece-Neoprene-Beach-Tote-Handbag-with-Removable-Zipper-Pouch-Pink%2F1224696120&subId1=645e80c9e4b09eef83066011" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Neoprene</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNo-Boundaries-Women-s-Canvas-Print-Beach-Tote-Handbag-Black-White%2F1826155635&subId1=645e80c9e4b09eef83066011" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="printed" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645e80c9e4b09eef83066011" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNo-Boundaries-Women-s-Canvas-Print-Beach-Tote-Handbag-Black-White%2F1826155635&subId1=645e80c9e4b09eef83066011" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">printed</a> beach totes from No Boundaries
Walmart
Neoprene and printed beach totes from No Boundaries

Are you a “beach person”? Can you smell the salty air and feel the warm sand beneath your feet before you actually set sight on the shore?

Before you officially don your new bathing suit and slather on that SPF 50, it’s time to freshen up that beach tote collection.

Whether you’re looking for something brightly colored and vibrant or neutral-toned and chic, we’ve got you covered with seven of the best affordable options that only look expensive — and they’re all available at Walmart.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Walmart
A black and white canvas tote that lets the world know where you’re going
Whether you’re spending a day at the beach or heading off on a longer getaway, this tote, made from cotton and polyester, comes with one back-wall side zipper pocket and two slip pockets for easy storage of your sunnies, keys and sunscreen. With a magnetic closure, this large bag, which can be purchased in other colors with different slogans (see the navy option that says “weekend” option), you’ll be carrying this bag around all summer long.
$20.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A molded beach tote to match your Crocs
With a spacious interior and 100% EVA, this perforated design will stay clean and dry all day long. Available in a handful of fun, vibrant colors, this beach bag — with its dual shoulder straps and an open top — will match your Crocs perfectly.
$14.50 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A woven crossbody bag for the most stylish pool day ever
In case you haven’t heard, straw bags are having a major moment, and this summer is the perfect time to bust one out. This woven cross-body bag with a satin bow detail is suitable for anything from a trip to the mall to a day at the beach.
$14.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A hot pink option that can take you from the mall to the beach
If you want a beach bag that doubles as the perfect bag for a shopping trip or dinner out, look no further than this perforated neoprene bag, which comes with a removable zipper pouch.
$24.98 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A mesh tote for a lightweight storage option
This vibrant, spacious beach bag made of mesh includes a convenient detachable pouch and is perfect for brunch with friends or a day in the sun. This lightweight, versatile tote is available in eight different colors and patterns.
$7.98 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A woven, colorful tote
Carry your essentials with ease from day to night with this colorful, cotton-woven bag complete with a tassel detail, snap button and lobster clasp. With a roomy interior, this bag includes interior pockets for your sunglasses, keys and wallet.
$17.98 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A jelly tote to turn heads
Made from durable plastic for structure and stability, this fun bag is the perfect accessory for any outfit and is practical, too, thanks to a spacious interior and open work panels. This tote is available in six vibrant colors, from black to bright orange.
$16.98 at Walmart

Related

shoppingsummerbeachbagsaccessories
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elta MD UV Clear broad spectrum (SPF 46)

The Best Mineral Sunscreens, According to Dermatologists

Close

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

On Mother’s Day, These People Are Celebrating Their ‘Chosen Moms’

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022

Wellness

The Biggest Warning Signs That You’re Experiencing Early Menopause

Style & Beauty

Do Over-The-Counter Varicose Vein Treatments Actually Work? Experts Weigh In

Parenting

Feeling Guilty You Didn’t Relish The Baby And Toddler Years? Read This.

Parenting

Does Your Teen Have Amaxophobia? Here’s What It Is — And What To Do About It

Food & Drink

Dermatologists Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

Vacation Sleep Is Hard For Little Kids. These Tips Can Help.

Shopping

The Best Nightstand Organizers For Anyone Who's Unrepentantly Messy

Shopping

12 Convenient Luggage Pieces That Amazon Shoppers Have Already Vetted

Shopping

Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Home & Living

What's The Best Alarm Sound To Wake Up To In The Morning?

Shopping

This Furniture With Secret Storage Space Is Actually Nice-Looking

Shopping

Several of Breville’s Smartest Ovens Are Up to 36% Off Today

Shopping

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Travel

8 Things Therapists Do When They're Stressed While Traveling

Shopping

The Best Sheet Masks For Glowing Skin, According To Estheticians

Wellness

Why F1 Drivers All Have Thick Necks (And Why You May Want One Too)

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Food & Drink

Genius Ways To Get More Meals Out Of A Single Box Of Cereal

Parenting

10 Kid-Friendly Destinations To Consider For Your Next Family Vacation

Shopping

The $20 Appliance That Saved My Apartment’s Tiny Bathroom

Shopping

7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

Shopping

38 Things To Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

Shopping

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Shopping

13 Walking Shoes That You Can Wear In The Rain

Style & Beauty

The Profound Way That Keeping A Loved One’s Clothes Can Help You Grieve

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Style & Beauty

I'm A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

Travel

Passport Wait Times Are Worse Than Before. Here's How To Get Yours In Time For Summer.

Wellness

5 Age-Old Health Remedies That Actually Work

Shopping

32 Products Reviewers Say Are A 'Travel Essential'

Shopping

Why Reviewers Swear By This $28 Tool For Back Pain Relief

Shopping

This $16 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

Shopping

These Are The Bed Sheets HuffPost Readers Can't Get Enough Of