Are you a “beach person”? Can you smell the salty air and feel the warm sand beneath your feet before you actually set sight on the shore?
Before you officially don your new bathing suit and slather on that SPF 50, it’s time to freshen up that beach tote collection.
Whether you’re looking for something brightly colored and vibrant or neutral-toned and chic, we’ve got you covered with seven of the best affordable options that only look expensive — and they’re all available at Walmart.
1
A black and white canvas tote that lets the world know where you’re going
2
A molded beach tote to match your Crocs
3
A woven crossbody bag for the most stylish pool day ever
4
A hot pink option that can take you from the mall to the beach
5
A mesh tote for a lightweight storage option
6
A woven, colorful tote
7
A jelly tote to turn heads