Walmart is known for majorly slashing prices on Black Friday — and that’s on top of offering low prices to begin with. Fortunately, you don’t have to brave the crowds at the store (unless you want to) in order to get in on the Black Friday deals.

The budget retailer just launched its long-awaited Black Friday deals, and our jaws are quite literally on the floor. We’re seeing some astonishingly low prices on things like Beats wireless headphones and Bissell’s the-hype-is-real Little Green carpet cleaner.

These astonishing prices just went live for Walmart+ members, who have an extra three hours to shop until the sale opens to the public at 3 p.m. If you’re chomping at the bit, know that Walmart+ membership comes with a ton of perks like discounts on gas and free shipping — and if you’re on the fence, the retailer is offering a 30-day free trial.

Check out the best of Walmart’s Black Friday sales ahead. Hurry up and add them to your cart — with prices like these, inventory won’t stick around for long.