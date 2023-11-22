ShoppingStylehomesales

We Found The Very Best Black Friday Deals At Walmart

You'll find $99 Beats headphones and a $79 Bissell Little Green cleaner among the jaw-dropping sales Walmart just unveiled.
By 

and

On Assignment For HuffPost

A <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562&subId1=655ce0e7e4b0662eb43bd418" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655ce0e7e4b0662eb43bd418" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562&subId1=655ce0e7e4b0662eb43bd418" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner,</a> a <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGourmia-All-in-One-14-QT-Air-Fryer-Oven-Rotisserie-Dehydrator-with-12-Cooking-Functions%2F281963945%3Fathbdg%3DL2000%26amp%3BselectedSellerId%3D1428&subId1=655ce0e7e4b0662eb43bd418" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Gourmia All-In-One 14-quart air fryer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655ce0e7e4b0662eb43bd418" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGourmia-All-in-One-14-QT-Air-Fryer-Oven-Rotisserie-Dehydrator-with-12-Cooking-Functions%2F281963945%3Fathbdg%3DL2000%26amp%3BselectedSellerId%3D1428&subId1=655ce0e7e4b0662eb43bd418" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Gourmia All-In-One 14-quart air fryer</a> and a pair of <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBeats-Studio3-Wireless-Noise-Cancelling-Headphones-with-Apple-W1-Headphone-Chip-Matte-Black%2F817684947%3Fathbdg%3DL2000%26amp%3BselectedSellerId%3D1430&subId1=655ce0e7e4b0662eb43bd418" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655ce0e7e4b0662eb43bd418" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBeats-Studio3-Wireless-Noise-Cancelling-Headphones-with-Apple-W1-Headphone-Chip-Matte-Black%2F817684947%3Fathbdg%3DL2000%26amp%3BselectedSellerId%3D1430&subId1=655ce0e7e4b0662eb43bd418" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones</a>.
Walmart
A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner, a Gourmia All-In-One 14-quart air fryer and a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

Walmart is known for majorly slashing prices on Black Friday — and that’s on top of offering low prices to begin with. Fortunately, you don’t have to brave the crowds at the store (unless you want to) in order to get in on the Black Friday deals.

The budget retailer just launched its long-awaited Black Friday deals, and our jaws are quite literally on the floor. We’re seeing some astonishingly low prices on things like Beats wireless headphones and Bissell’s the-hype-is-real Little Green carpet cleaner.

These astonishing prices just went live for Walmart+ members, who have an extra three hours to shop until the sale opens to the public at 3 p.m. If you’re chomping at the bit, know that Walmart+ membership comes with a ton of perks like discounts on gas and free shipping — and if you’re on the fence, the retailer is offering a 30-day free trial.

Check out the best of Walmart’s Black Friday sales ahead. Hurry up and add them to your cart — with prices like these, inventory won’t stick around for long.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Some unexpectedly cool Ugg lookalikes (24% off list price)
These suede boots bear a striking resemblance to Ugg’s classic “ultra-mini” boots — but we daresay we might even prefer the look of these, thanks to the buckle detail and rear pull tab that makes them feel more like actual boots than slippers. The bouncy EVA outsole and wool-blend lining promise to keep your feet supported and cozy throughout the colder months.
$19 at Walmart (regularly $25)
2
Walmart
A set of classic Apple AirPods (30% off list price)
Walmart’s Black Friday sale is the perfect time to get nab some AirPods, whether it’s for someone on your holiday list or to keep a backup pair for yourself.
$89.99 at Walmart (regularly $129)
3
Walmart
A smokeless Solo Stove (20% off list price)
If you’re also in the market for one of these double-walled firepits that promises to emit very minimal smoke, know that this is a very good price. The brand promises that this ‘2.0’ version is even easier to clean than its predecessor.
$185.49 at Walmart (regularly $239.95)
4
Walmart
A comprehensive instant-photo starter kit (29% off list price)
This brightly-colored Fujifilm Instax camera comes complete with a 10-pack of film (with festive borders, of course), a matching 72-image photo album and a perfectly proportioned camera bag. It’s a cool splurge for a photography-obsessed youngster or festive add-on to your next family wedding or holiday party.
$55 at Walmart (regularly $78)
5
Walmart
A Blackstone Adventure Ready two-burner 22-inch propane griddle (up to 51% off list price)
From bacon and eggs to steaks, sandwiches and tacos, you can cook just about anything on a griddle and the maintenance is typically as simple as squirting water on the surface and scraping off any food scraps. This model has two different H-shaped burners you can control independently with a combined 24,000 BTUs, a hard lid, a super easy Piezo ignition and a rolled steel surface that can fit 14 burgers at once.
$97 at Walmart (regularly $147)
6
Walmart
The famous and beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (up to 37% off list price)
Bissell’s Little Green may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools that we cover at HuffPost, and Walmart reviewers have given it 4.4 stars in gratitude. It comes with a three-inch tough stain tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot and Stain remover with Febreze that will help dissolve and suction stains out of carpets and upholstery in a jiffy. Our sales editor Janie Campbell — who owns and relies on this device — has never seen the fanatically-reviewed machine priced this low.
$78 at Walmart (regularly $123.59)
7
Walmart
Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones (70% off list price)
These fanatically-reviewed wireless headphones boast “adaptive” noise-cancelling that keeps environmental sound from filtering in, and automatically adjust audio in real time for an optimal sonic experience. Thanks to the embedded Apple W1 chip, they’ll pair hiccup-free with Apple devices like iPhones and iPads. The max battery life is 40 hours per charge.
$99 at Walmart (regularly $349.95)
8
Walmart
54% off this wooden block set (20% off list price)
Blocks are a classic kid toy — you can count on them still being played with generations from now. This set from Melissa & Doug is a popular option among parents and grandparents and is made from FSC-certified materials.
$17.99 at Walmart (regularly $23.99)
9
Walmart
HP Pavilion x360 14 laptop (25% off list price)
This slim and streamlined laptop boasts a nifty design that enables it to fold at almost any angle for maximum versatility. Equipped with the 12th generation of Intel’s i5-1235U processor and eight gigabytes of memory, it promises superb performance and appropriate storage capacity for everyday computing and streaming your favorite shows.
$449 at Walmart (regularly $599)
10
Walmart
JLab Go Bluetooth earbuds (66% off list price)
Another popular personal audio option, these petite Bluetooth earbuds are designed for ultimate portability. They’re equipped with three distinct pre-calibrated audio EQ settings: a standard mode, a “balanced” mode intended for audiobooks and classical music and the fitness- and impact-ready “bass boost.” The set promises over 32 hours of listening time and the ability to answer calls and control audio with the tap of a finger.
$9.88 at Walmart (regularly $29.38)
11
Walmart
An Apple Watch Series 9 (17% off list price)
Know someone who’s been lusting over an Apple Watch? Get one at a discount during Walmart’s first Black Friday event. The Series 9 Apple Watch has a range of free workouts (plus measures performance and progress), tracks sleep and allows wearers to send texts without needing their phone.
$329 at Walmart (regularly $399)
12
Walmart
A 27” curved gaming monitor (44% off list price)
Have a gamer on your shopping list? This Acer Nitro 27-inch curved monitor will make them feel like they’re actually in the game. The precise 2560-by-1440 resolution promises superior, brilliant images and the 170Hz refresh rate helps motion appear smooth and lifelike.
$145 at Walmart (regularly $259)
13
Walmart
An LCD home theater projector (29% off)
This projector turns any blank wall into an at-home movie theater — no ticket required. The built-in speakers add to the whole theater experience, too. Who has the popcorn?
$49 at Walmart (regularly $69)

Before You Go

Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup coffee maker

I Regret To Inform You That These Splurgeworthy Black Friday Sales Are Worth Every Penny

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE