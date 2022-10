Graco True3Fit 3-in-1 car seat

If you're trying to save space, this Graco True3Fit car seat is slimmer than other products on the market — but somehow still has enough room to keep your baby comfortable.Compared to other car seats, this one is much slimmer! It's also half the weight of them. I'm able to carry it with one hand versus both like the others. I think there is just enough padding for this seat as my child does not like the extra padding the our other car seat came with. I like that the cup holders are removable. The strap holders on the side make it easier to get baby in and out of the seat. It's very easy to maneuver and operate. Due to my vehicle having 3 row seating, I needed to find a slimmer car seat for the middle that would allow me to lay my side seat down for third row access. This carseat seems small but don't let that fool you." — perfectangels2