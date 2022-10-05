Finding the best products for your baby is a difficult task, particularly when the product in question is something as mundane-but-crucial as a car seat. From adjustable harnesses and removable cup holders to machine-washable fabric and self-fastening latch systems, the bells and whistles are practically endless.

That’s when the feedback of other parents becomes vital. We’ve sifted through a ton of Walmart listings to find the best car seats and booster seats, according to reviews. Ahead, check out some customer-favorite options from brands like Graco, Evenflo, and Cosco. Your child’s new ride is just a click away.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.