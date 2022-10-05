Shopping
Finding the best products for your baby is a difficult task, particularly when the product in question is something as mundane-but-crucial as a car seat. From adjustable harnesses and removable cup holders to machine-washable fabric and self-fastening latch systems, the bells and whistles are practically endless.

That’s when the feedback of other parents becomes vital. We’ve sifted through a ton of Walmart listings to find the best car seats and booster seats, according to reviews. Ahead, check out some customer-favorite options from brands like Graco, Evenflo, and Cosco. Your child’s new ride is just a click away.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
walmart
Cosco convertible car seat
This Cosco convertible car seat can be positioned rear-facing (for children 5-40 pounds and 19” to 40”) or forward-facing (for children 22-40 pounds and 29” to 43”) and is ideal for family travel. Why? It's certified for use on an aircraft and is TSA-friendly, plus the lightweight design means it won't be a hassle to take this through security.

Promising review: "I used this car seat to fly on Southwest. I was able to use the tether strap to hang it on my stroller's handlebar through the airport. It's very lightweight and easy to handle. We also used it in the car while on vacation. My child flew so much better in this car seat than she does as a lap child. She's usually a complete nightmare on flights. Having her strapped down helped so much." — Delnel24
$59.98 at Walmart
2
Graco backless and high-back booster car seat
This classic Graco car seat is lauded by reviewers for being easy to install and adjust, with a lightweight design that keeps baby comfy without taking up excess space. It has an adjustable base and a machine-washable lining.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this car seat and my two year old child does too! It's very comfy, easy to put together and install, and a great quality car seat. Took me all of 30 seconds to assemble the car seat and maybe 5 minutes to install into the car. Definitely would recommend to a family member and friends. I'm so satisfied with this purchase. My son doesn't even cry when having to be put into this car seat. It's also very lightweight too." — ExpensiveSally
$139.97 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Graco SnugRide infant car seat
Perfect for newborns, this infant car seat is loved by reviewers (and their children) for offering supreme comfort, easy installation, and top-notch safety.

Promising review: "It's been a very good fit for my 32 week preemie baby. He fits very snug and sleeps peacefully through car rides in this car seat. Its lightweight and being able to adjust the handle with just one button is super convenient. The base is also very simple to install. Overall good quality, feels secure, and easy to use." — ReynaA
$199.97 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Graco True3Fit 3-in-1 car seat
If you're trying to save space, this Graco True3Fit car seat is slimmer than other products on the market — but somehow still has enough room to keep your baby comfortable.

Promising review: "Compared to other car seats, this one is much slimmer! It's also half the weight of them. I'm able to carry it with one hand versus both like the others. I think there is just enough padding for this seat as my child does not like the extra padding the our other car seat came with. I like that the cup holders are removable. The strap holders on the side make it easier to get baby in and out of the seat. It's very easy to maneuver and operate. Due to my vehicle having 3 row seating, I needed to find a slimmer car seat for the middle that would allow me to lay my side seat down for third row access. This carseat seems small but don't let that fool you." — perfectangels2
$279.97 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Evenflo Tribute 5 DLX convertible car seat
For families who don't do a ton of car travel and need something affordable, this Evenflo car seat is ideal: it keeps baby safe but is more affordable than other similar products on the market, capping at around $80.

Promising review: "Great car seat for the price. Serves its purpose. We don't do a lot of car traveling so its good enough for us. We have three small kids under two and all three fit perfectly in our Chevy traverse and Dodge Challenger. We have six of these total so the price is what really sold me. It only goes up to 40lbs tho so I will have to purchase more once they grow out of them. But since I didn't have to pay $300 a piece like some car seats, I'm not complaining." — Debraron
$79.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Graco Affix highback booster seat
This high-back booster seat from Graco is a good long-term investment, as reviewers swear that it's fantastic for growing children from 30-100 lbs and up to 57" tall. It even has an easy self-buckling system.

Promising review: "My daughter is about to turn four and had started unbuckling her five-point harness while we were driving, so we agreed to try a booster. She likes the freedom to move about a little more in this while still having the shoulder and lap belts in place. I like the cushioned feeling of the seat and headrest. She has been able to fall asleep and have her head supported by the headrest." — Charis
$89.97 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Cosco Rise backless booster car seat
If you're looking for an affordable, no-frills booster seat, look no further than this fantastic option from Cosco. It has a wide base and higher armrests to keep your toddler comfortable and can seat 40–100 pounds and 43” to 57” in height.

Promising review: "Great price for a standard booster seat. It's not fancy but a booster seat doesn't need to be! It's lightweight and does the job." — Fay820
$16.98 at Walmart
