These Hidden-Gem Walmart Home Gifts Are Worthy Of A Cool Boutique

Walmart

Glass and wood incense burner set

This modern glass and wood incense burner set looks like it came off the shelves of a museum gift shop. The elongated curves of the burner might even bring images of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum to mind. No doubt any art and design fan will be smitten with this set. Clever, utilitarian design lets you burn your favorite incense (this set comes with 10 sticks to get you started) on the lid and keep your stash in the glass box below. If you’re a little, pun intended, burned out on incense, use this dish to dress up your desk, stash cotton balls or organize your bedside table.

