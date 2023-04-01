ShoppingwalmartGardeninghouseplants

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Whether you have a green thumb or have been known to kill a cactus, the retailer has literally hundreds of options to choose from at every effort level.

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGreen-Velvet-African-Mask-Plant-Alocasia-Frydek-Houseplant-4-Pot%2F932442328&subId1=641c9c41e4b01ea5cd933478" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Alocasia frydek" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641c9c41e4b01ea5cd933478" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGreen-Velvet-African-Mask-Plant-Alocasia-Frydek-Houseplant-4-Pot%2F932442328&subId1=641c9c41e4b01ea5cd933478" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Alocasia frydek</a>, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFiddle-Leaf-Fig-Tree-The-Most-Popular-Indoor-Houseplant-Cannot-Ship-to-AZ%2F125182543&subId1=641c9c41e4b01ea5cd933478" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fiddle-leaf fig" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641c9c41e4b01ea5cd933478" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFiddle-Leaf-Fig-Tree-The-Most-Popular-Indoor-Houseplant-Cannot-Ship-to-AZ%2F125182543&subId1=641c9c41e4b01ea5cd933478" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">fiddle-leaf fig</a>, and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FZebra-Peacock-Plant-Calathea-zebrina-Easy-House-Plant-4-Pot%2F636342878&subId1=641c9c41e4b01ea5cd933478" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="calathea zebra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641c9c41e4b01ea5cd933478" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FZebra-Peacock-Plant-Calathea-zebrina-Easy-House-Plant-4-Pot%2F636342878&subId1=641c9c41e4b01ea5cd933478" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">calathea zebra</a> plants from Walmart
Walmart
It’s straight-up scientifically proven that plants make us happier. If you live in a city where greenery is sparse or your home has now permanently become your workspace, adding some plants to the rooms you spend the most time can be a small joy you didn’t know you needed.

One underrated retailer that has an incredible houseplant selection is Walmart. Online, you can literally choose from over 1,000 different plants. That means there’s something for everyone, from the novice houseplant owner to the person who already has a big family of plant babies.

To save you the effort of scrolling through endless pages of plant options, we rounded up the very cutest ones ahead.

1
Walmart
10 succulent varieties all in one pot
This baby is for anyone who gets stressed when pressed to decide on just one succulent. Why have one when you can have 10? It’s also a perfect pick for anyone who doesn’t exactly have a green thumb; you only need to water it once every two weeks.
$12.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Tradescantia nanouk with colorful leaves
PSA: Houseplants aren’t just green. The leaves on this hanging plant range have beautiful hues ranging from light pink to magenta. Tradescantia nanouk, also known as fantasy Venice, is a type of spiderwort plant and relatively easy to care for. Just water it once a week or whenever the soil on top is dry.
$18.55 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Vibrant anthurium red sensation houseplant
Add a burst of color to any room with this stunning anthurium red sensation plant. Anthuriums are a natural air purifier and help remove pollutants from inside the house. To keep it thriving, place it somewhere it can get indirect sunlight and water it with half a cup of water about once a week.
$11.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Ruffled fern houseplant with wooden planter
Yes, this plant is an investment, but look how beautiful and lush she is! When cared for properly, ferns can live for several years. It comes with a five-inch wooden planter that has proper drainage on the bottom, ensuring your fern doesn’t sit in a surplus of liquid after you water it.
$82.98 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Indoor palm plant
At 32-inches tall, this plant is perfect for filling out a bare corner. Like many other plants, it’s a natural air purifier and — a bonus — it’s also non-toxic to animals.
$27.57 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Pink cyclamen
Never underestimate the power of a pop of color. This pink cyclamen can brighten up an otherwise drab room. This type of plant thrives in direct sunlight, so make sure you put it somewhere it can get a lot of sun.
$6.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Pink mini orchid
Orchids are beloved for their elegant beauty and it’s easy to see why. They’re quite easy to care for too: Just keep it in indirect sunlight and water it once a week with just a tablespoon and a half of water. Now is the best time to scoop up this plant — it’s $12 off!
$23.97 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Chinese evergreen plant
Another low-maintenance plant to care for, the Chinese evergreen plant emits oxygen and reduces humidity in the air, which literally makes it easier to breathe. It comes with a basic white pot that will integrate well with any decor.
$45.74 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Benjamin ficus tree
Between the twisted stem and the dark green leaves, it’s impossible to ignore this statement-making plant. Expect it to grow between six to 10 feet.
$109.99 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Zebra peacock plant
The rich green hues in the zebra peacock plant leaves add sophistication to any room. Their leaves are known for their soft, velvety texture and when cared for correctly can grow up to 20 inches long.
$14.99 at Walmart
11
Walmart
Fiddle leaf fig tree
Fiddle leaf fig trees are popular for a reason: Their big, spread out leaves make it similar to having a beautiful sculpture in your home. They can be a bit tricky to care for, so if you travel a lot or forget to water your plants, you may want to stick to the others on this list. But if you’ve mastered keeping other plant babies alive, it could be a worthwhile addition to your home.
$79.99 at Walmart
12
Walmart
Green velvet African mask plant
Green velvet African mask plants are a beautiful way to give a room a tropical element. A member of the Elephant Ear family, they can grow both inside and outside. Whenever you place it, just make sure it gets plenty of sunlight.
$12.99 at Walmart
13
Walmart
Pink anthurium
Known as the flamenco flower, the pink and green colors of this plant are a show stopping contrast. This plant thrives in sunlight which is fitting; it deserves to be in the spotlight.
$39.97 at Walmart
14
Walmart
Monstera, Swiss cheese plant
Traditionally, the holes in this tropical plant’s leaves served the important purpose of helping the plant resist strong wind and rain. As a popular indoor plant, they are just part of its charm. Make it feel right at home by keeping it somewhere bright, yet shady; indirect sunlight will damage the leaves.
$54.99 at Walmart
15
Walmart
Dwarf umbrella tree
Schefflera arboricola, also known as dwarf umbrella trees, are pretty chill. They just need to be kept in indirect sunlight and watered about every 10 days. In feng shui, they’re known for bringing good fortune and protecting against negative energy — you might want to place it right near your front door!
$40.06 at Walmart
