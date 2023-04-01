Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

It’s straight-up scientifically proven that plants make us happier. If you live in a city where greenery is sparse or your home has now permanently become your workspace, adding some plants to the rooms you spend the most time can be a small joy you didn’t know you needed.
One underrated retailer that has an incredible houseplant selection is Walmart. Online, you can literally choose from over 1,000 different plants. That means there’s something for everyone, from the novice houseplant owner to the person who already has a big family of plant babies.
To save you the effort of scrolling through endless pages of plant options, we rounded up the very cutest ones ahead.
