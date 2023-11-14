Once the temperature begins to drop in earnest, I find myself turning into a dry husk — a terrifyingly crusty shell of my former painstakingly hydrated self. The shift in seasons always wreaks havoc on my facial skin, and I go into overdrive trying to keep it under control, lest acne breaouts and perioral dermatitis rear their ugly head. And I know I’m not alone in this experience. Panic has swept through the nation (my skin care-related group chats), as everyone tries to get their dermis back on track in spite of the elements.

New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Robyn Gmyrek previously told HuffPost that in winter, “the air becomes colder and dryer, with less humidity, causing us to lose moisture from our skin into the surrounding environment.” With the elements against us, even those with the most pared-down skin care routines should consider swapping out their usual serums and moisturizers for options that are optimized to deeply moisturize the complexion.

Luckily, help is readily available at your neighborhood Walmart. The budget retailer carries a surprising array of cult-fave brands that are known for their skin-loving prowess at a wide range of price points, so you can find exactly what you need. Just look for products enriched with nourishing, ultra-hydrating active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides, peptides and yummy emollients such as shea butter.

Below, we’ve rounded up nine great moisturizing products at Walmart that will feed your dry winter skin and restore you to your soft, glowy self. Keep your bathroom cabinet stocked for the season ahead so you are always ready to go.