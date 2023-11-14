Once the temperature begins to drop in earnest, I find myself turning into a dry husk — a terrifyingly crusty shell of my former painstakingly hydrated self. The shift in seasons always wreaks havoc on my facial skin, and I go into overdrive trying to keep it under control, lest acne breaouts and perioral dermatitis rear their ugly head. And I know I’m not alone in this experience. Panic has swept through the nation (my skin care-related group chats), as everyone tries to get their dermis back on track in spite of the elements.
New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Robyn Gmyrek previously told HuffPost that in winter, “the air becomes colder and dryer, with less humidity, causing us to lose moisture from our skin into the surrounding environment.” With the elements against us, even those with the most pared-down skin care routines should consider swapping out their usual serums and moisturizers for options that are optimized to deeply moisturize the complexion.
Luckily, help is readily available at your neighborhood Walmart. The budget retailer carries a surprising array of cult-fave brands that are known for their skin-loving prowess at a wide range of price points, so you can find exactly what you need. Just look for products enriched with nourishing, ultra-hydrating active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides, peptides and yummy emollients such as shea butter.
Below, we’ve rounded up nine great moisturizing products at Walmart that will feed your dry winter skin and restore you to your soft, glowy self. Keep your bathroom cabinet stocked for the season ahead so you are always ready to go.
E.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! face cream
A quick perusal of this lovely E.l.f. cream has me positively giddy. The lineup includes some of my favorite ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides and squalane, all of which are hydration powerhouses. It can help to lock in moisture and keep skin feeling and looking it's very best without making you feel like an oil slick.
Laneige lip sleeping mask
And since we can't ignore the lip portion of the face, we're including this cult-fave product. HuffPost readers love this popular lip mask, and with good reason. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, essentially slugging
them and letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish even the most dry, cracked and aching lips. You'll wonder how you ever lived without it.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré face cream
This sensitive skin-friendly cream from Embryolisse has cute new packaging, but is still the same formula that's been beloved by skin care devotees
since the 1905s. It has a shea butter-rich formula that deeply hydrates skin without clogging pores or pilling under makeup. It absorbs quickly and easily, nourishing the skin without leaving it feeling greasy.
Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 treatment cream
If you're looking to splurge, this dermatologist-loved
SkinCeuticals cream is an absolute game-changer. It's incredibly rich, so those with oily and acne-prone skin probably want something lighter, but the combination of hydrating and anti-aging ingredients make this an absolute powerhouse for those with dry or mature
skin. It harnesses the power of ceramides and fatty acids to help plump and smooth skin, leaving it dewy and radiant.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallegro Night Ultra Repair moisturizer
This French pharmacy brand is a dependable beauty staple. Formulated to soothe and soften irritated skin, it's made with thermal spring water and antioxidants that penetrate the skin to leave it hydrated while also helping with its overall health. It's a great option for people whose skin gets reactive during allergy season and anyone who wants a solid mid-range price point.
Aveeno Calm + Restore Redness Relief cream
If you're prone to redness or irritation and have sensitive skin, then you can't go wrong with Aveeno. It's as gentle as it is nourishing, and it can help repair your skin's barrier and leave it soft, strong and supple. it has a hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic formula that features some of our favorite ingredients, like vitamin B5, ceramides and oats.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic cream
Have you been lusting after Tatcha’s Water Cream? This alternative from beloved K-beauty brand Laneige
costs a fraction of the price. It uses ingredients like blue hyaluronic acid, squalane and ceramides to drench the skin in long-lasting, nourishing hydration that can help to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier and replenish dry, parched skin. It can even help to even out skin tone and texture, revitalizing dull or irritated skin.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud cream
The high concentration of hyaluronic acid in this moisturizer ensures that your skin stays hydrated, soft and silky while potentially helping reduce the look of fine lines or wrinkles. It's ideal for dry skin, but can leave any skin type more radiant and hydrated. You really can't go wrong with this popular brand; the ingredients are top-notch.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost hyaluronic acid serum
Give your daily moisturizer a bit of extra oomph wtih the help of a hydrating serum. This glycerin and hyaluronic acid-rich boost of hydration is surprisingly lightweight and was specially formulated to support your skin care routine, drenching the skin with moisturizing ingredients without feeling heavy.