ShoppingFashionwalmartjeans

Everyone Is Surprised At How Much They Love These $34 Walmart Jeans

“Shockingly, they are my favorite jeans,” wrote a reviewer of the high-waisted, straight-legged style. “I know, weird.”

Free Assembly's high rise <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Super-High-Rise-Straight-Jeans%2F1095755318%3Fathbdg%3DL1100&subId1=63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="straight jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Super-High-Rise-Straight-Jeans%2F1095755318%3Fathbdg%3DL1100&subId1=63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">straight jeans</a>
Walmart
Free Assembly's high rise straight jeans

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When you find that rare holy-grail pair of jeans, one of the first things you often do (after admiring yourself in the mirror) is sing the praises of your new pants to anyone who will listen. This is exactly what editor Jillian Capewell just did in HuffPost’s active shopping Slack channel, tipping us off to a pair of astonishingly cool $34 jeans from Walmart’s runway designer-helmed house brand, Free Assembly, that have racked up a 4.1-star rating from 37 reviewers on the budget retailer’s website.

“[I] decided to get these on a whim and I love them?!” Capewell wrote, mirroring the disbelief of reviewers who were similarly astonished at the sheer perfection of these unicorn jeans.

“Bought these with low expectations as I’d ... NEVER even dream of a clothing purchase from Walmart, but I saw them on an influencer and thought I’d try them,” echoed a customer named Michelle in a review. “Shockingly, they are my favorite jeans... I know, weird.”

$34 at Walmart
Free Assembly super high rise <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Super-High-Rise-Straight-Jeans%2F1095755318&subId1=63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="straight jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Super-High-Rise-Straight-Jeans%2F1095755318&subId1=63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">straight jeans</a> in indigo patchwork
Walmart
Free Assembly super high rise straight jeans in indigo patchwork

The unassuming trousers are rendered in what reviewer Mel called “a no-stretch ’90s-style denim,” that, according to the brand, is a blend of 99% cotton and 1% elastane. (“They have a little give, but do not stretch out!” commented Marilyn in a review.) The high rise sits at the natural waistline and the straight-but-not-skinny leg hits — according to Capewell, who is 5’ 10” — where it’s supposed to. (“I hate when jeans that are not meant to be ankle pants turn into them.”)

They come in five washes that run the gamut from white to a dark indigo, and all but the color that Capewell chose have light distressing on at least one knee. (That color — indigo patchwork — is equipped with a sewn-on knee patch in a slightly darker wash in lieu of any distressing. “I think the knee patch adds a bit of interest,” she explained over Slack.) All of the washes are finished with a raw, slightly frayed hem.

Aside from the jeans’ remarkably cool appearance, they stand apart from the pack thanks to a flattering fit that has a number of shoppers pleasantly surprised. A reviewer named Michele claimed they “fit and feel like a designer jean,” while other reviewers described them as “perfect,” “super comfortable,” and “better than [they] expected.” Capewell, who normally wears a 16 or an 18 and prefers a tighter-fitting jeans, “bought an 18. ... and I would say this was on the more snug side (in a good way)! I tend to have issues with jeans fitting in my hips but gapping around my waist,” she added, “but these feel right on the money.”

$34 at Walmart
Free Assembly super high rise <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Super-High-Rise-Straight-Jeans%2F1834839780&subId1=63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="straight jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Super-High-Rise-Straight-Jeans%2F1834839780&subId1=63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="14">straight jeans</a> in natural wash
Walmart
Free Assembly super high rise straight jeans in natural wash

Several reviewers were so happy with the fit that they bought the jeans in multiple sizes for different occasions. “I am 5’ 3”, 122 [pounds], [with a] 27-inch waist. The size 4 pants are looser on me and are great for when I’m outside doing yard work or playing with my kid,” wrote Marcela. “The size 2 pants fit very well but are relatively snug in the abdomen, so I wouldn’t be as active in them as I am in the size 4.” A reviewer named Megan did something similar: “I’m 5’ 7” and about 140 [pounds,] straight and narrow. Ordered a size 6 and will order in a size 4 to have a more form fitting jean.”

In addition to the fit, a numbers of reviewers pointed that the style beyond what you’d expect from a $40 pair of jeans. “These jeans are beautiful, well made great quality fabric, just like [Abercrombie & Fitch] jeans but for a third of the price,” wrote TDN in a review. “They feel like the pair of GAP jeans I have, which run $80 a pair. Definitely feel high end,” added Emily. A review named Anna wrote: “I am OBSESSED with this denim! Not only is the quality amazing and but the price is great, too. I have many pairs of premium denim brands (Agolde, Good American, Frame) and this pair is just as good for a fraction of the price.” In our internal Slack, HuffPost's head of Life, Kristen Aiken, pointed out that the jeans were almost identical to a pair from denim brand Mother that originally retailed for $288 at Saks.

Jeans-wearers of a certain age would probably agree that there’s been a so-called “vibe shift” in denim trends that has left many of us scrambling for a fit that feels fresh but still familiar — and the distinct cut of these dungarees may be just the ticket. As Capewell explained: “As a millennial, I think I am ready to give up my super skinny jeans, but a lot of baggier styles that are trendy now don’t feel like me. So I feel like a straight leg with a high waist like this is my comfort zone.”

$34 at Walmart
Free Assembly super high rise <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Super-High-Rise-Straight-Jeans%2F285137074&subId1=63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="straight jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFree-Assembly-Women-s-Super-High-Rise-Straight-Jeans%2F285137074&subId1=63f7c8a8e4b04ff5b488dfe6" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="23">straight jeans</a> in medium wash
Walmart
Free Assembly super high rise straight jeans in medium wash
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Levi’s 501 original fit jeans

The Best Men’s Jeans At Walmart

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The Perimenopause Symptom We Don’t Talk About Nearly Enough

Food & Drink

Why Are People Eating Oranges In The Shower On TikTok?

Home & Living

How To Get Rid Of The Ads That Follow You Around Online

Parenting

The Part Of A Mom’s Mental Load That We Don’t Talk About Enough

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

Teen Girls Are Being Sexually Assaulted In Record Numbers. Here’s What We Can Do About It.

Style & Beauty

Should Beauty Products For Black Consumers Be ONLY For Black Consumers?

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Teen Mystery Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

The Power Of A Black Barbie

Shopping

These Skin Care Ingredients Are Actually Worth The Money, According To A Cosmetic Chemist

Shopping

19 Items That Have Saved Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Money

Shopping

34 Inexpensive Products You Probably Want In Your Home This Winter

Shopping

Under-The-Radar Beauty Brands Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

Shopping

38 Products That Are Flawless Dupes For More Expensive Versions

Shopping

44 Amazing TikTok Products With Reviews To Prove It

Shopping

34 Practical Products That Are So Pretty You'll Love Using Them

Shopping

30 Items With Reviews About Embarrassing Problems That Are Very Normal

Shopping

Under-$10 Beauty Buys That Will Offer An Instant Pick-Me-Up

Shopping

These Target Vases Look Like They Cost Hundreds More Than They Actually Do

Shopping

TikTok’s ‘Skin Flooding’ Trend Is The Secret To Juicy, Hydrated Skin

Shopping

10 Reviewer-Approved Tools That Actually Remove Pet Hair From Your Stuff

Relationships

This Viral Relationship Ritual Could Help You Fight Less And Connect More

Parenting

Black Midwives Are Pillars Of Pregnancy Care. Here’s What We Can Learn From Them.

Work/Life

Very Few Veterinarians In America Are Black. This Is What It's Like To Be One Of Them.

Wellness

The Most Unexpected Sign Someone Is Having Suicidal Thoughts

Shopping

‘Cloud Skin’ Is TikTok’s Dreamiest Beauty Trend

Food & Drink

5 Cardiologists Share Exactly What They Eat And Drink In A Day

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In March

Shopping

The Best Steam Mops To Give Your Floors The Deep Cleaning They Need

Wellness

Why Do People Love Watching Apocalypse Shows And Movies?

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In March

Relationships

The Most Common Sex Issues In Your 50s (And How To Handle Them)

Shopping

The KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer Is 38% Off Right Now At Target

Food & Drink

Cardiologists Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Shopping

44 Useful Things You May Want To Buy, Considering They Have 10,000+ 5-Star Ratings

Style & Beauty

The Biggest Problem On The Red Carpet Is Actually The Smallest

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On 'Love Bombing'

Home & Living

Snubbed By The Oscars, This Hit Film Is Now The Top Movie On Netflix