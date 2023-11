This Cozy Loungewear From Walmart Will Leave Room In Your Budget

A quarter-zip and drawstring jogger set

The quarter-zip pullover top is a nice alternative to the classic crew neck or casual hoodie – the raised collar looks a tad more pulled together and can easily go from lounging to lunch. The jogger bottoms have a slightly more tailored fit than your everyday sweats making them perfect for pairing with other tops in your wardrobe. Choose from a variety of cute colors and prints: classic black is always a favorite but a subtle pink cheetah print or navy star print make for fun options. This set is available in sizes S–4X.