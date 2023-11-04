ShoppingloungewearpajamasCozy

This Cozy Loungewear From Walmart Will Leave Room In Your Budget

Why overspend when it comes to sweats and PJ pants?
A velour pajama <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJoyspun-Women-s-Ribbed-Velour-Top-and-Pants-Pajama-Set-with-Oversized-Scrunchie-3-Piece-Sizes-S-to-3X%2F1736069498&subId1=65455d40e4b06bc01e245381" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65455d40e4b06bc01e245381" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJoyspun-Women-s-Ribbed-Velour-Top-and-Pants-Pajama-Set-with-Oversized-Scrunchie-3-Piece-Sizes-S-to-3X%2F1736069498&subId1=65455d40e4b06bc01e245381" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">set</a> and midi-length <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJoyspun-Women-s-Pleated-Neck-Sleeveless-Midi-Nightgown-Sizes-S-to-5X%2F3856583363&subId1=65455d40e4b06bc01e245381" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="nightgown" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65455d40e4b06bc01e245381" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJoyspun-Women-s-Pleated-Neck-Sleeveless-Midi-Nightgown-Sizes-S-to-5X%2F3856583363&subId1=65455d40e4b06bc01e245381" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">nightgown</a> from Walmart
Walmart
If you’ve found yourself in the throes of cozy season, you know that loungewear is definitely the way to go. It’s easy to layer, keeps you comfy and, let’s be honest, usually hidden under a coat anyway.

With that in mind, why overspend for labels when it comes to sweats and PJ pants? Walmart has loads of options that will pass for pricier picks and save you tons of dough in the process. See some of our favorite options ahead.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A ribbed velour top and pant set that comes with a matching scrunchie
Instead of the bedazzled booties and extra low rises that you’d find in a velour loungewear set circa 1999, expect an easier, more relaxed fit and sophisticated jewel tones from this Joyspun pairing. A crewneck pullover coupled with wide leg bottoms that are just a tiny bit cropped can take you from couch to coffee run in a snap. As an added perk, the set comes with a matching oversized scrunchie. It’s available in sizes S–3X.
$19.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A plush, oversized robe
What’s cozier than a big snuggly robe like this one? Pairing it with a long bath and a good book. A shawl collar, sash tie waist and big patch pockets to stash essentials — plus a finish that the retailer describes as “minky” — will have you reaching for this robe over and over. It’s available in sizes S–3X.
$24.98 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A pair of flannel sleep pants available in a slew of trendy colors
These cheery flannel pajama pants easily pass for a boutique pick. Creative prints like sky, a tonal blue quilted print, and classic plaids punched up with juicy orange, pinks, jade green and purple, would be right at home in a high-end shop. Lucky for you, they’re at Walmart and less than $15. The relaxed fit and brushed cotton flannel makes them great for all seasons and the adjustable drawstring waist and hip pockets are sure to make them your new go-to pair. These are available in sizes S–3X.
$12.98 at Walmart
4
A quarter-zip and drawstring jogger set
The quarter-zip pullover top is a nice alternative to the classic crew neck or casual hoodie – the raised collar looks a tad more pulled together and can easily go from lounging to lunch. The jogger bottoms have a slightly more tailored fit than your everyday sweats making them perfect for pairing with other tops in your wardrobe. Choose from a variety of cute colors and prints: classic black is always a favorite but a subtle pink cheetah print or navy star print make for fun options. This set is available in sizes S–4X.
$22.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A midi nightgown with a pintuck neckline
Not your grandma’s nightgown: with adjustable spaghetti straps, a cool pleated neckline and an easy-to-wear midi length, this piece could easily pass for an effortless day dress. No matter the season, this flowy sleep dress is a great pick. It features side seam pockets (score!) and a mostly-cotton-blend fabrication. This piece is available in sizes S–5X.
$14.98 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A classic hoodie
You can’t beat a classic hoodie. It’s a true wardrobe essential. Layered under jackets, snuggled up on the couch, running to the gym, an afternoon of errands — heck, if you get creative you can even style a hoodie with a cute skirt and blazer. Luckily this poly-blend piece is available in a variety of fall hues and classic tones – the merlot wine and smoky olive colors are real standouts. This layer is available in sizes S–XXXL.
$15.98 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A fitted set in a waffled thermal fabric
Nothing is more quintessential to winter lounging and layering than a thermal set. This fitted duo, rendered in a ringspun cotton waffle fabric, is designed to move with you while lounging at home or as a base layer on cold winter days. Not only is it great for layering, but the tighter fit is great for sleeping. The set is available in sizes S–XXL.
$14.88 at Walmart

