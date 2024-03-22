ShoppinghomeWellnessTech

23 Things Worth Buying From Walmart’s Mega Spring Sale

Walmart’s Super Spring Savings Week brings major deals on Apple products, kitchen appliances, tech, home goods and more.
If you’re looking to refresh your cleaning routine and upgrade your hosting game, it just so happens that Walmart is currently running their Spring Savings Week. From home goods to furniture to clothing and tech, you’ll find deals on all sorts of items you’ve been eyeing.

To help you get a head start on those savings, we rounded up some of our favorite things that are currently on sale. You’ll see brand names you know and love like Apple and Bissell, as well as gorgeous home furnishings you’d never guess were from Walmart.

We hope you find some great items at even better prices.

Shop Walmart Spring Savings Week
1
Walmart
Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum (23% off)
Dyson’s insanely popular cordless vacuum requires little introduction. With a stylish design and superior suction strength that the brand is known for, the V8 promises to be lightweight and nimble but tough on dirt and pet hair. This model is equipped with a detangling element to ensure that its cleaning functionality isn't derailed by human or pet hair and can also convert into a handheld vacuum for reaching every nook and cranny.
$319.99 at Walmart (regularly $419.99)
2
Walmart
A Ninja Creami (25% off)
Beloved on TikTok, Ninja’s ice cream maker is a must for summer. It's pre-programmed with seven functions to whip up gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes or even dairy- and gluten-free treats that everyone can enjoy. You can even customize the texture, ingredients and flavor of your cold dessert by adding mix-ins such as candy, fruit, nuts and chocolate.
$149 at Walmart (regularly $199)
3
Walmart
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (20% off)
To target smaller messes and stains, this portable upholstery and carpet cleaner can spray, scrub and suction away dirt and grime (and dirty water) from all sorts of surfaces. Use it on rugs and couches as well as your stairs or in the car to get muddy paw prints and fluids out of upholstery and carpets with ease.
$98 at Walmart (regularly $123.59)
4
Walmart
Apple AirPod Pros (28% off)
These sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling than the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs. They’re at their lowest price of the year right now.
$179.99 at Walmart (regularly $249)
5
Walmart
Apple AirPods original (23% off)
Apple AirPods connect to all your favorite devices and can seamlessly switch between your MacBook, phone and tablet when you’re working at home, calling your mom and trying to catch up on “True Detective” all at the same time. They come with a compact carrying case that doubles as a portable charger, letting you continue to listen to your favorite songs and audiobooks as you run errands or commute to work. And they have a built-in microphone and are Siri-enabled so you can take calls and Google the weather without even pulling your phone out of your back pocket.
$99 at Walmart (regularly $129)
6
Walmart
A 64-inch floor mirror (69% off)
We've written before about this Walmart mirror that truly looks like it's from an expensive home design brand. The arched mirror measures 64 inches in height and is equipped with a minimal aluminum-alloy frame. Reviewers say the piece is lightweight and nimble, and it’s packaged with hanging hardware for anyone who’d prefer to have it anchored to the wall.
$59.97 at Walmart (regularly $199)
7
Walmart
A set of colorful magnetic flat blocks (60% off)
These clear, colorful magnetic toys will keep little hands busy for hours and are super easy to clean up. Create castles, shapes, rockets and more and teach your little ones about magnets and colors.
$19.99 at Walmart (regularly $49.99)
8
Walmart
A four-pack of Apple AirTags (16% off)
Tired of losing your wallet, keys, purse or luggage? This sale is for you. When you attach one of these coin-sized trackers your belongings, you can locate that item via Apple’s Find My app, which is available in the cloud and on Apple devices like iPhones, laptops and more. Through Find My, you can even tell your AirTag to play a sound so it’s easier to find.
$82.99 at Walmart (regularly $99)
9
Walmart
A farmhouse double hanging shelf (46% off)
Bring the farmhouse look to your home with this hanging shelf made from wrought iron pipes and stylishly finished particle board. It works in your kitchen, bathroom or closet to hang mugs, hats, products and more.
$69.99 at Walmart (regularly $129.99)
10
Walmart
Ninja woodfire pizza oven (23% off)
Turn your backyard into a food destination with this versatile electric cooker. It makes pizza, but also can roast, bake and smoke meat and other dishes for extra versatility. With pizza options for Neapolitan, thin crust, pan, New York and even frozen pies, you'll have the perfect slice every time.
$249 at Walmart (regularly $327)
11
Walmart
A JBL mini speaker (22% off)
A highly-rated JBL option, this mini speaker gives you up to five hours of playtime from a single charge and is waterproof and dust-proof. It only weighs just over 7 ounces so it's super easy to carry with you or to place on a shelf or desk.
$38.99 at Walmart (regularly $49.95)
12
Walmart
A three-in-one Apple charging station (66% off)
Clean up your nightstand and remember to charge your daily devices with this sleek power station that comes in five colors and features dedicated power zones for your mobile phone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds. It has an optional light sensor to signal when you're all charged up and uses one hidden USB cord. Check the compatible devices list to ensure it will work for you.
$19.99 at Walmart (regularly $59.99)
13
Walmart
A folding utility wagon (72% off)
For camping, beach days, soccer practice or trips to the farmer’s market, this foldable cart is lightweight and durable. With a steel frame and strong wheels it can help lighten your load wherever you go.
$82.77 at Walmart (regularly $299.99)
14
Walmart
The SaluSpa inflatable hot tub (14% off)
Make your house the talk of your block with this easy to use inflatable hot tub. It has 114 air jets and can hold four to six adults to give you an instant vacation feeling right in your backyard.
$475.14 at Walmart (regularly $552.99)
15
Walmart
A Shark robot vacuum and mop (42% off)
This baby does it all — it mops, vacuums, self-empties, maps your house and holds up to 30 days of dirt and dust before it needs to be emptied. Use the app to plan how and where you want different spaces of your home cleaned or use voice commands to redirect it on the fly.
$399 at Walmart (regularly $699)
16
Walmart
An outdoor storage bin (52% off)
Store toys, garden supplies, outdoor pillows or anything else in this outdoor storage box. It has a 440-pound load capacity, so it can be used as a chair or bench, making it extra versatile on a small deck or patio.
$90.45 at Walmart (regularly $189.99)
17
Walmart
A metal fire pit (20% off)
Made from durable iron, this raised wood-burning fire pit is as good-looking as it is functional. It measures 26 inches in diameter and has a detachable spark screen to trap ash in.
$29.96 at Walmart (regularly $37.88)
18
Walmart
A memory foam mattress in a box (63% off)
The perfect balance of soft and supportive, this memory foam mattress promises to keep you comfortable at night. It comes sealed in a box so you don't need to hire movers to get it upstairs and is infused with green tea gel for extra breathability.
$95 at Walmart (regularly $260)
19
Walmart
A four-piece outdoor conversation set (26% off)
One of the internet’s best-kept secrets is Walmart has incredible backyard furniture. This four-piece set has a cushioned loveseat, two chairs and a glass-top coffee table with a display shelf for resting your drinks or a giant plate of fresh guac.
$277 at Walmart (regularly $377)
20
Walmart
A rattan coffee table (18% off)
This rattan-accented coffee table measures about three feet in diameter and will elevate any space. The lower shelf offers extra storage, and it's made from composite wood with solid rubberwood accents.
$178 at Walmart (regularly $218)
21
Walmart
An eight-piece Carote cooking set (72% off)
This eight-piece cookware set looks eerily similar to TikTok-fave brand Caraway, but is available at a significantly lower price point. This lovely off-white set comes with all the pieces you need to make your favorite meals: an 11-inch and 9.5-inch frying pan, a 5-quart sauté pan with a lid, and a 2-quart and 4.2-quarts saucepan, each with a lid. It has a nonstick exterior that is easy to clean and a heavy-gauge base that is safe for all stovetops, including induction options.
$64.98 at Walmart (regularly $240)
22
Walmart
A cordless Shark vacuum (52% off)
Freely maneuver and compactly store this cordless lightweight stick vacuum, which will easily reach beneath tables and chairs. An anti-allergen seal, self-cleaning brushroll and hypervelocity suction traps debris and dust from carpet and hard floors while the vacuum's power fins pick up larger debris by keeping contact with surfaces at all times.
$119 at Walmart (regularly $249.99)
23
Walmart
A Shark portable carpet cleaner (29% off)
Give your carpets, area rugs, couches, upholstery and cars a professional-level clean with this Shark portable spot and stain eliminator. It comes with an integrated crevice tool, a reversible bristle tool, a hose clean tool and two bottles of cleaning formula.
$98.90 at Walmart (regularly $139.99)
24
Walmart
An 11-piece Carote knife set (70% off)
It's time to retire that one knife you always use. The set includes five steak knives you can use at the table, a utility knife, a Santoku knife, a bread knife, a chef’s knife and a pairing knife for precise chopping and prepping. Best of all, it comes in a sleek, minimal block you'll love having on your counter.
$59.99 at Walmart (regularly $199.99)
