The LED Lightbulbs That Decorators Swear By For Warm And Cozy Ambiance

Maskot via Getty Images

Lighting can make or break the overall feel of a room. You wouldn’t put the piercingly bright fluorescents from your office in your bedroom; the vibe’s not right. But for those of us unlearned in the art and science of lightbulb selection, knowing where to start can be confounding. I know the kind of ambiance I want to set in my home, but I don’t quite know how to go about achieving it.

According to Jenna Yankun McRorie, co-founder and creative director at Fitzwater Interiors, lightbulb hues can directly dictate how your space feels. “White hues and daylight hues can energize you, while soft and warm hues can relax your mind and body,” she told HuffPost. If it’s a cozy setting you’re after, she recommended soft white and warm white bulbs. Those with a low wattage or dimmers can even feel like candlelight.

Advertisement

Now that ultra-bright LED lights have replaced softer incandescent lighting, it can be tough to find the right hues, said Natalie Rebuck, interior designer at Re:Design Architects. “I lean more to LED bulbs that imitate daylight — especially in kitchens and bathrooms,” she said.

If your goal is to create a soft, dreamy feeling in a room, both of our experts recommend choosing non-overhead lighting options. McRorie pointed out that “overhead lights tend to be more for task areas, like the kitchen or hallway, or for highlighting specific areas of a room.” If you’re working primarily with overheads, she recommends putting them on dimmers so you can lower the light levels as needed, which creates a cozier and more dimly lit space. “Lamps and sconces are great for creating a warm ambiance,” she said, especially when paired with the right bulb and light level.

Similarly, Rebuck prefers to use overhead recessed LED puck lights during the day and then shift to a table lamp, pendant or chandelier fixture in the evenings to soften the overall atmosphere of a room.

Below, we’ve rounded up a list of soft, ambient LED lightbulbs recommended by our experts, along with a couple of editor’s picks based on their guidance and some incandescent options for any diehards out there. Pick up a few to infuse your home with an enticing and welcoming glow.

Advertisement

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.