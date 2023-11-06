Amazon

Carhartt heavyweight synthetic wool blend boot sock

"A couple years ago I wanted a boot sock that was just sliiiightly more refined than typical wool hiking socks, but still warm enough for snowy conditions and tough enough to last forever. On a whim, I bought these heavyweight wool-blend boot socks from the workwear brand Carhartt, and immediately knew these socks meant business. They are both tough and warm, naturally odor-resistant, and the perfect thickness for many of winter boots. I was impressed with how warm they kept my feet, and how they come out of the washing machine looking like new every time. They are reinforced with abrasion-resistant yarn and have plenty of cushioning for added comfort and blister protection, too." — Janie Campbell, HuffPost senior editor