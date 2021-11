An eco-friendly alternative to sponges

These reusable cleaning cloths can replace sponges, dishcloths, rags and even paper towels. They're dishwasher safe, can go through the laundry and also be zapped in the microwave to kill bacteria and any weird smells. Best of all, when you're done, they're completely biodegradable."We ordered these because they claimed to be a good alternative to using paper towels. ...That was more than seven months ago, and we're still going strong on the first two of the set of four. These 'cloths' (they are thick-ish, like the thickness of fleece, but kind of spongy as well) are as absorbent as can be... at least three times their volume; and after they are squeezed out, they absorb even more. ...It was after the second month with these that I realized we'd gone all of that time without finishing the roll of paper towels (that was half gone when I started using them) we had in our kitchen. I use one of them for washing dishes, and because they are pliable and somewhat 'grippy' I can get into all of the nooks and crannies for an excellent job of hand-washing of glass and ceramicware as well as cutlery.... If you are looking for a long-lasting and hard-working product that will reduce your reliance on paper towels and dish sponges, look no further. The Skoy Eco-Friendly Cleaning Cloth is worth every cent." -- Amazon customer