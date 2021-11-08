A highly-rated bottle brush

You'll love the comfort handle and hanging hole as much as you'll love feeling good about how clean your water bottles, jars and glasses are."I have three people in my house that use the aluminum bottles for everything liquid (coffee, smoothies, water) but I get to wash them all. The first one my wife bought me to use was OK but the handle was held on by friction and kept coming off while I was using it. Frustrating but I used it until it broke. The next one was really for baby bottles and much too short so I rejected that and decided to buy my own. I chose this one and have been VERY pleased. It does a great job on the aluminum bottles. It is big enough for the wider ones and I can get it in the one with only about a 1" diameter top. The handle is long enough to get into the tallest which is great. It doesn't have that stupid sponge on the top that a lot of them have and to me is just something to hold germs.."