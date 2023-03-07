I’m sure I speak for many when I say that a solid reusable water bottle encourages me to stay not just hydrated, but also emotionally supported — a bafflingly relatable feeling that’s validated by the 157.4 millions views under the #emotionalsupportwaterbottle hashtag on TikTok.

Whether you’re traveling, working or partaking in the lighthearted cultural phenomenon that likens a water bottle to a security blanket, your water vessel of choice can be a sacred decision and, according to TikTok, a polarizing one.

Many users on the app have weighed in on the best water bottles out there, and we compiled some of the top contenders into the shop-able list below. Maybe you’re on the hunt for a vacuum-insulated tumbler that will actually keep your beverages cold or perhaps you could benefit from a space-conscious bottle designed to actually fit inside your bag.

Whatever the case may be, hydration is just a quick scroll away.