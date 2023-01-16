HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The memory of Flint, Michigan’s water crisis and news of ongoing floods in California may have you thinking about the quality of your water — and according to Eric Yeggy, the director of technical affairs for the industry trade group Water Quality Association, instances of water contamination don’t always appear obvious.

“For example, even if no lead is present in water supplied by your municipality, it can be released from pipes, fittings and faucets as the water travels from the drinking water plant to your kitchen faucet,” Yeggy said.

Cindy Tomei, a certified association executive at the WQA, said that different water filtration systems are designed to remove different types of contaminants. Yeggy noted that dangerous health disrupters can include everything from arsenic to per and poly fluorinated substances (also known as “forever chemicals”) that have developed due to industrial pollution.

“It is important to identify the specific contaminants that you want to remove from your water and choose a system that is specifically designed to remove those contaminants,” Tomei told HuffPost.

Riggs Eckelberry, the founder of a clean water investment company called OriginClear, said you can get an idea about the water quality in your area and the specific contaminants that you could be at risk for by using the EWG tap water database.

Tomei also suggests choosing a water filtration system that has been certified by a reputable organization, such as the National Sanitation Foundation or WQA, since these organizations test and certify water filtration systems to ensure that they meet certain standards for performance and safety.

The filtration options ahead have been NSF-certified, use expert-favored reverse osmosis filtering technology or are even used by these experts themselves. We’ve listed these in order of installation ease, from straightforward refillable water pitchers to 6-stage under-sink systems. Scroll on to find something for every need and budget.