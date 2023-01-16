ShoppingFloodsWateremergency

Remove Pollutants From Water With An Expert-Recommended Filtration System

These under-sink systems, countertop filters and faucet attachments can filter out contaminants from your tap water.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Waterdrop-Gravity-fed-Water-Filter-System/dp/B0BFMZ4FG9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63bf37ebe4b0d6724fc9ff2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Waterdrop gravity-fed water tank" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63bf37ebe4b0d6724fc9ff2c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Waterdrop-Gravity-fed-Water-Filter-System/dp/B0BFMZ4FG9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63bf37ebe4b0d6724fc9ff2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Waterdrop gravity-fed water tank</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iSpring-RCC7AK-Capacity-Drinking-Remineralization/dp/B005LJ8EXU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63bf37ebe4b0d6724fc9ff2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iSpring 6-stage reverse osmosis system" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63bf37ebe4b0d6724fc9ff2c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iSpring-RCC7AK-Capacity-Drinking-Remineralization/dp/B005LJ8EXU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63bf37ebe4b0d6724fc9ff2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">iSpring 6-stage reverse osmosis system</a> and a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brita-36426-Everyday-Pitchers/dp/B07QD2CMWL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63bf37ebe4b0d6724fc9ff2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Brita Elite pitcher with a Longlast+ filter." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63bf37ebe4b0d6724fc9ff2c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Brita-36426-Everyday-Pitchers/dp/B07QD2CMWL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63bf37ebe4b0d6724fc9ff2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> Brita Elite pitcher with a Longlast+ filter.</a>
A Waterdrop gravity-fed water tank, iSpring 6-stage reverse osmosis system and a Brita Elite pitcher with a Longlast+ filter.

The memory of Flint, Michigan’s water crisis and news of ongoing floods in California may have you thinking about the quality of your water — and according to Eric Yeggy, the director of technical affairs for the industry trade group Water Quality Association, instances of water contamination don’t always appear obvious.

“For example, even if no lead is present in water supplied by your municipality, it can be released from pipes, fittings and faucets as the water travels from the drinking water plant to your kitchen faucet,” Yeggy said.

Cindy Tomei, a certified association executive at the WQA, said that different water filtration systems are designed to remove different types of contaminants. Yeggy noted that dangerous health disrupters can include everything from arsenic to per and poly fluorinated substances (also known as “forever chemicals”) that have developed due to industrial pollution.

“It is important to identify the specific contaminants that you want to remove from your water and choose a system that is specifically designed to remove those contaminants,” Tomei told HuffPost.

Riggs Eckelberry, the founder of a clean water investment company called OriginClear, said you can get an idea about the water quality in your area and the specific contaminants that you could be at risk for by using the EWG tap water database.

Tomei also suggests choosing a water filtration system that has been certified by a reputable organization, such as the National Sanitation Foundation or WQA, since these organizations test and certify water filtration systems to ensure that they meet certain standards for performance and safety.

The filtration options ahead have been NSF-certified, use expert-favored reverse osmosis filtering technology or are even used by these experts themselves. We’ve listed these in order of installation ease, from straightforward refillable water pitchers to 6-stage under-sink systems. Scroll on to find something for every need and budget.

1
A Brita Elite pitcher with a Longlast+ filter
Tomei said that water pitchers and similar top-filling designs may not be as effective at removing certain contaminants as other types of filters, but they can be fairly inexpensive options for filtering smaller quantities of water.

If you're going to opt for one, this BPA-free pitcher might be a good choice. Brita’s Longlast+ filter has been certified to remove13 contaminants, including lead, chlorine and mercury, and meets a total of 30 NSF filtration standards using a patented activated carbon filter. It boasts a nicely sized 10-cup reservoir and the filter only needs to be replaced every six months.
$44.99 at Amazon
2
A LifeStraw glass pitcher
You might be familiar with the LifeStraw, the portable filtering straw that has stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols for water filters. That same carbon and micro-membrane filtering technology has been infused into this glass LifeStraw water pitcher, and like the popular portable version, has been NSF-certified to capture over 30 contaminants, including parasites, micro-plastics and pesticides.
$55.20 at Amazon$64.95 at LifeStraw
3
A passive gravity water filtration system
Riccardo Zennaro, coordinator for the UN's Global Wastewater Initiative, told HuffPost that in the event of a flood, you might not know whether your water has been contaminated by sewage or chemicals. Most likely, however, it's been contaminated by both.

“When choosing water filters for flood emergencies, the simplest approach – a passive gravity feed system – is truly the best. Through this, filtration is enough to remove chemicals and most microbes," Zennaro said.

This gravity-fed water system, like all gravity systems, requires no electricity or running water to work, making it a good option for floods or other natural disaster-related emergencies. It has a capacity of over 2 gallons and uses the process of reverse osmosis, in addition to two carbon filters, to effectively filter out a number of impurities.
$157 with coupon at Amazon (regularly $229)
4
An NSF-certified water faucet filter
Like water filter pitchers, Tomei suggested that faucet attachments might also not be as effective at removing contaminants compared to more in-depth units. This easy-to-install faucet model from Waterdrop, however, has been certified by the NSF and adopted a tested activated carbon block to effectively absorb harmful substances present in tap water.
$18.88 at Amazon$18.89 at Target
5
An adjustable filtering shower head
According to Yeggy, tap water can contain things such as calcium, magnesium and iron that are not health concerns, but that can damage appliances, plug shower heads and increase your energy bill by making your water heater less efficient.

This Aquasana shower head uses multiple carbon and copper-zinc filtration stages to capture contaminants and won't impact water pressure thanks to its up-flow design.
$88.98 at Amazon
6
A reverse osmosis lead-free filtering faucet
According to the WQA, reverse osmosis systems that are installed at point-of-use (like on the countertop) usually don't produce more than 10 gallons of water a day because of the way water needs to be forced through multiple steps of filtration. For this reason, some people may find it useful to add a reverse osmosis-treated faucet in the most used places of their home to connect with an under-sink filter system and maximize water output.

This brushed nickel faucet is NSF- and ANSI-certified for protecting against lead using the reverse osmosis filtering process. It's compatible with standard under-the-sink reverse osmosis systems.
$39.95 at Amazon
7
A high-output tankless reverse osmosis system with faucet
"Reverse osmosis systems use a semipermeable membrane to remove many contaminants, including bacteria, viruses and heavy metals," Tomei said, noting they are generally more expensive than other filters but are also more effective at removing a wider range of contaminants.

This tankless reverse osmosis system ensures a fast water flow (400 gallons a day) and eight stages of filtration and has been certified under one of the NSF's highest water filtering standards (NSF 58). The included smart display faucet helps monitor water quality and filter life.
$499 at Amazon
8
A six-stage under-sink reverse osmosis system
"Personally, I have an under-sink reverse osmosis purification [system] for drinking water, with a multi-stage carbon filter and a remineralization stage." Eckleberry said, like this system from iSpring, which features six stages of filtration.

This NSF-certified under-sink unit can restore the natural alkalinity and mineral balance of water. It utilizes a layered combination of reverse osmosis, sediment capture and activated carbon to remove 99% of over 1,000 harmful contaminants including chlorine, fluoride, lead and asbestos.
$216.73 at Amazon
9
A full-house 6-year filter system
"Whole-house filtration systems filter all the water entering a home, providing filtered water for drinking, cooking and other uses," Tomei said. "These systems are generally more expensive than different types of filters, but can provide a higher level of protection against contaminants."

Using a unique up-flow, dual tank design, this system by Aquasana is manufactured to provide healthy filtered water throughout the entire home. It's NSF-certified to reduce nearly 97% of chlorine and a number of organic chemicals such as pesticides and herbicides for six years. Comprehensive home systems such as this may require professional installation.
$751.35+ at Amazon
