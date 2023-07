Barefoot-feeling water shoes that give your toes room to move

A wide-toe design and zero-lift heel mean wearing these water shoes will feel like you're barefoot. They have a durable traction sole, so you can wear them hiking, walking and in the water. Made from quick-drying fabric with drainage holes, they don't stay wet for long, giving you extra comfort on your adventure."Last used these out at the lake while camping. We had to go down a very steep, rocky path to get to a private section by camp, and I actually preferred wearing these on the rocks than my trail runners! The sole is thick and sturdy, grips well, the fit was perfect and the toe box didn't smash up my toes going downhill.stayed snug without being restrictive and drained/dried well. I bought these in black because I'm an all black kind of gal and they looked nice and sleek, and didn't look dorky. I went up a half size for a perfect fit (I wear a size 9, got 9.5 - I always size up a half or whole size for sandals, flip flops, and trail runners or hiking boots). Don't hesitate on these - buy them!!" — Vika