The Very Best Water Shoes For Every Kind Of Activity, According To Reviews

Whether you’re heading to the beach, tide pooling or looking for something more durable to hike in, these are the best of the best.
A pair of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/VIFUUR-Water-Sports-Unisex-Shoes/dp/B0749FWLTP/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?hvadid=532580805260&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9007311&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=4695101120917871185&hvtargid=kwd-27333138920&hydadcr=7464_9611828&keywords=best+water+shoes+for+swimming&qid=1688069059&sr=8-1-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&psc=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6499b12be4b0c0ed59b457a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="super lightweight quick-drying water socks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6499b12be4b0c0ed59b457a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/VIFUUR-Water-Sports-Unisex-Shoes/dp/B0749FWLTP/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?hvadid=532580805260&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9007311&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=4695101120917871185&hvtargid=kwd-27333138920&hydadcr=7464_9611828&keywords=best+water+shoes+for+swimming&qid=1688069059&sr=8-1-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&psc=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6499b12be4b0c0ed59b457a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">super lightweight quick-drying water socks</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KEEN-Newport-H2-Closed-Sandals/dp/B0B4VX5SZM?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6499b12be4b0c0ed59b457a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Keen Newports" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6499b12be4b0c0ed59b457a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/KEEN-Newport-H2-Closed-Sandals/dp/B0B4VX5SZM?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6499b12be4b0c0ed59b457a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Keen Newports</a>.
Even the biggest beach bums will tell you that stepping on barnacles sucks. Whether you’re looking to protect your toes at the beach or need a little extra grip at the pool, we rounded up some of the highest-rated water shoes for all your H20 adventures.

From sleek water socks that dry in the blink of an eye to beloved brands like Keen and Teva, we found a collection of water kicks that are perfect for vacation, summer or everyday trips to the pool. We found water shoes you can dress up and take to dinner, durable shoes that you can hike in and vibrant-colored and patterned kicks you’ll love to rock with your swimming look.

For each shoe listed, we included a promising review detailing how well they worked in the water. Whether you’re beachcombing, swimming, tide pooling or just dealing with a murky lake bottom, these shoes will protect your soles and keep your feet happy for years to come.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A pair of breathable knit Speedo shoes
A classic water shoe that's not bulky or clunky, these knit Speedo kicks dry quickly and give you good traction, even when wet. The upper material disperses water, so you won't have pools around your toes.

Promising review: "Bought these for a trip to a water park with ziplines in Mexico. I was worried because the inserts have a lot of texture but they were very comfortable wearing them for several hours, walking up many flights of stairs and going in and out of the water. They're about as cute as a watershoe is going to be." — Chrisalis
$36.46+ at Amazon
2
Super lightweight quick-drying water socks
If you're looking for something unfussy and lightweight, these water socks will fit seamlessly to your feet, like you're not wearing shoes at all. They come in dozens of colors and patterns from neutral to neon, and are perfect for water sports like boating, kayaking and windsurfing as well as land activities like yoga and weight training. They have a rubber sole so you can wear them outside, but are still easy to pack in a weekend bag.

Promising review: "These saved my life while vacationing in Jamaica. The shoes I brought on vacation were no match for all the walking I ended up doing and I started to get blisters. I originally brought these for water activities but they were so soft and comfy that they became my daily walking shoe. I will always take these on vacation now!" — Amber Manning
$9.88 at Amazon
3
A sporty pair of water shoes that look like sneakers
With a pull toggle and some zig-zag detailing, these quick-drying mesh water shoes look like a pair of cute sporty sneakers. They're lightweight and comfortable, with an anti-slip outsole to keep you stable on rocks or gravel.

Promising review: "I bought these for my recent Maui trip. I wanted something I could hike in and get wet. These were perfect! I hiked, swam and crossed bodies of water without any issue. Definitely will use them again" — AmazonShopper76
$23.99 at Amazon
4
A classic pair of Keen Newports
A durable shoe for all sorts of outdoor activities, Keen's Newport sandals will protect your toes and give you ample arch support wherever you go. They dry quickly, are machine-washable and have a performance fabric lining that won't give you blisters.

Promising review: “We love our Keens!! They are so comfortable and can be worn straight out of the box without needing to be broken in. We took them to Hawaii and did a 9ish mile hike with them through dust, dirt, sand, water/streams, and tons of mud. Traction is excellent, would highly recommend.” — LaDu
$94+ at Amazon
5
The original, no-blister Teva
HuffPost editor Kristen Aiken can't recommend the original style Teva enough, deeming them the ultimate no-blister shoe. They're cute enough to wear with dresses or slacks, but are sporty enough to go in the water or on the trail, giving your feet comfort the whole time.

Promising review: "These sandals provided excellent arch support and cushioning, making them ideal for long walks and exploring various terrains. The quick-drying feature was a game-changer, as I could comfortably wear them in water activities and they would dry off quickly, preventing any discomfort. The build quality of these sandals is exceptional, with sturdy straps and a durable sole that withstood the rugged conditions of hiking trails and beach adventures. They also maintained their shape and showed no signs of wear and tear even after extended use.” — Eme M.
$36.58+ at Amazon
6
Barefoot-feeling water shoes that give your toes room to move
A wide-toe design and zero-lift heel mean wearing these water shoes will feel like you're barefoot. They have a durable traction sole, so you can wear them hiking, walking and in the water. Made from quick-drying fabric with drainage holes, they don't stay wet for long, giving you extra comfort on your adventure.

Promising review: "Last used these out at the lake while camping. We had to go down a very steep, rocky path to get to a private section by camp, and I actually preferred wearing these on the rocks than my trail runners! The sole is thick and sturdy, grips well, the fit was perfect and the toe box didn't smash up my toes going downhill. Water-wise, they held up well, didn't feel heavy or soggy while moving in the water, stayed snug without being restrictive and drained/dried well. I bought these in black because I'm an all black kind of gal and they looked nice and sleek, and didn't look dorky. I went up a half size for a perfect fit (I wear a size 9, got 9.5 - I always size up a half or whole size for sandals, flip flops, and trail runners or hiking boots). Don't hesitate on these - buy them!!" — Vika
$23.98 at Amazon
7
Comfortable, durable Crocs — yes, Crocs
What can we say? Whether you love them or hate them, Crocs are an ideal shoe for water-based activities. Not only are they full of holes, but they're made from a comfortable, durable ethylene vinyl acetate that's completely waterproof. They keep their shape over time and can be hosed down if they get muddy or sandy.

Promising review: "Got one for me and the Mrs. we both never thought of ever owning crocs but these are comfortable. Went on a canyoneering hike jumping off water falls and off cliffs and I was surprised even our guides were wearing crocs! They made hiking through slippery rocks and jumping in and out of water much easier than using normal aqua shoes. They’ve become an almost everyday get up and go item. Even night one for my mother who needs assistance walking and she loves it." — Snag
$49.95+ at Amazon
8
Or a Croc-like pair of Vans
HuffPost editor Janie Campbell was recently overjoyed to find a pair of water shoes that weren’t “gross-looking.” If you’re also a fan of the classic Vans slip-on silhouette, these cool waterproof shoes may be just the ticket. (Note that reviewers mention this style runs small.)

Promising review: “We go to the river a lot and the kids needed a good water shoe, we'll these are it! They stay on, they don't complain of any uncomfortableness and I love that it looks like their vans slip ons they wear.” — V Scar
$34.95 at Vans (originally $55)
