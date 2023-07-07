Even the biggest beach bums will tell you that stepping on barnacles sucks. Whether you’re looking to protect your toes at the beach or need a little extra grip at the pool, we rounded up some of the highest-rated water shoes for all your H20 adventures.

From sleek water socks that dry in the blink of an eye to beloved brands like Keen and Teva, we found a collection of water kicks that are perfect for vacation, summer or everyday trips to the pool. We found water shoes you can dress up and take to dinner, durable shoes that you can hike in and vibrant-colored and patterned kicks you’ll love to rock with your swimming look.

Advertisement

For each shoe listed, we included a promising review detailing how well they worked in the water. Whether you’re beachcombing, swimming, tide pooling or just dealing with a murky lake bottom, these shoes will protect your soles and keep your feet happy for years to come.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.