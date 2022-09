Salomon Outline Gore-Tex hiking boot

Gore-Tex is the key to this boot's waterproof feature. This special material offers waterproof protection, durability and breathability so your feet stay dry and comfortable. Women's sizes range from 5-12 and men's range from 7-14. Color options include black, navy, white and green."These boots surpassed my expectations. I had bought these boots for hiking/hunting in Montana this year. Typically the weather during elk season is 20°-60° F. However, these year, the beginning of the season got down to -10°. They are not as insulated as most “hunting” boots. I know these are technically hiking boots but I hate wearing heavy insulated boots. These boots not only, but as long as I was hiking my feet never got cold. This year, I ended up In some of the most extreme terrain that I expected them to fall apart in. However, these boots not only stayed together but provided adequate grip in the light snow and Loose rocks and some of the steepest terrain in the Montana mountains. They are supportive and comfortable. I was incredibly impressed with the quality and comfort of these boots. Agile and durable. I love theses boots and can’t say enough positive things about them." — Greg A.