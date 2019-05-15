Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
15 Of The Best Waterproof Sex Toys To Add To Your Rotation

These toys are perfect for wetter climates 👀

There are plenty of ways to experiment during your next sexy session ― like a cult-favorite clitoral stimulant, a $15 balm to increase your chances of an orgasm, or one of the several sex toys every couple should try once. But none make a splash quite like a waterproof sex toy.

From waterproof vibrators and waterproof rings, to vibrator rings that just look like a piece of everyday jewelry, there’s no shortage of toys out there that’ll take your next aquatic adventure to tub-thumping bliss.

If you’re looking to add some steam to take your next romantic vacay (or even your next long shower), we’ve pulled together 15 of the best waterproof sex toys to add to your rotation. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Sweet Vibrations Waterproof Vibe And Oral Simulator
Amazon
Get it on Amazon, $50. Note that it's water-resistant, but you'll probably want to avoid submerging it entirely.
2
We-Vibe Touch Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator
Lovehoney
Get it at Lovehoney, $100.
3
Lovehoney Power Play 10 Function Bullet Vibe
Lovehoney
Get it at Lovehoney, $17.
4
Squish Squeezeable Vibe from Unbound
Unbound
Get it at Unbound, $99.
5
Lovehoney Dream Bullet 10 Function Vibrator
Lovehoney
Get it at Lovehoney, $13.
6
Saucy Vibe from Unbound
Unbound Babes
Get it at Unbound, $69.
7
BASICS Buzz Cock Vibrating Cock Ring
Lovehoney
Get it at Lovehoney, $20.
8
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Love Egg Vibrator
Lovehoney
Get it at Lovehoney, $90.
9
Bender Flexible Vibrator from Unbound
Unbound
Get it at Unbound, $59.
10
Palma Waterproof Vibrating Ring from Unbound
Unbound
Get it at Unbound, $128.
11
Paloqueth Waterproof G-Spot Vibrator
Amazon
Get it on Amazon, $22.
12
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Panty Vibe
Lovehoney
Get it at Lovehoney, $100. Note that the vibrator is waterproof, but the remote control is only splash-proof and should be kept out of water.
13
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Special Edition Studded Clitoral Vibrator
Lovehoney
Get it at Lovehoney, $32.
14
Mantric Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator
Lovehoney
Get it at Lovehoney, $60.
15
Womanizer Premium Rechargeable Smart Silence Clitoral Stimulator
Lovehoney
Get it at Lovehoney, $200.
