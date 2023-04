Getting stuck walking in the rain is one thing. Getting stuck in the rain with shoes that have quickly gone soggy is a worse thing entirely.

As a Pacific Northwest native, I know the significance of having good, comfortable walking shoes that can withstand a jump through puddles, a stroll along slick sidewalks and a commute during a torrential downpour.

In many places across the country, the rain isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so it may be time to invest in a pair of waterproof walking shoes that you can sport during both mild and inclement weather.

In the list below, we rounded up a selection of walking sneakers and outdoor shoes that meet this criteria. Find options for both men and women that will stay dry and keep you securely on your feet, no matter the terrain or precipitation.

