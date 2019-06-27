Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
The Best Waterproof Women's Sandals To Wear In The Rain

Because who wants to hot wear rain boots in the summer?

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Need shoes to wear in the rain besides rain boots? Try some waterproof sandals for summer.
The saying goes April showers bring May flowers, but what happens when they become June, July and August showers? There’s nothing worse than that muggy, humid mid-summer rain that has you struggling to find an outfit that won’t make you sweat but will still keep you dry.

Finding the right shoes to wear is a whole other issue. It’s hard enough finding shoes to wear in the rain besides rain boots, but waterproof shoes that won’t make your feet sweat and can be styled with your sun dress is another story.

We searched far and wide to find waterproof sandals that you can wear in the rain and came across some interesting finds. The trick is to look for sandals with an outer sole that’s made from rubber or some sort of water-resistant or fast-drying material.

But before you cringe at the idea of ugly water shoes (hint: there are plenty of cute waterproof shoes out there), there are actually some really fashionable sandals out there durable enough to hold up to a summer shower.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven summer sandals that you can wear in the rain. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials
Zappos
A rubber version of the classic sandal, these Birkenstock Arizona Essentials are durable and waterproof. Find them in black, green and blue for $40 on Zappos.
2
Blondo Selma Waterproof
Zappos
These Blondo Selma Waterproof sandals are made with a leather upper and sealed with Aquaprotect®. Find them in black, tan, rose gold and white for $80 on Zappos.
3
Native Shoes Ellis
Zappos
These Native Ellis Shoes are made water-friendly faux leather and rubber. Find them in black, beige and blush for $50 on Zappos.
4
Dr. Martens Terry
Zappos
These Dr. Martens Terry sandals are made with waxy leather and a thick EVA sole to keep your feet far from the ground. Find them in black or burgundy for $105 on Zappos.
5
Teva Hurricane Drift
Zappos
These Teva Hurricane Drift sandals are made with EVA to dry quickly after getting wet. Find them in black, yellow and white for $40 on Zappos.
6
Clarks Trace Drift
Zappos
These slip-on Clarks Trace Drift sandals have a leather upper and thick, durable rubber outsole to keep your feet dry. Find them in black and tan for $120.
7
Crocs Serena Embellish Sandal
Zappos
These Crocs Serena Embellished Sandals are made with water-friendly synthetic upper and Croslite™ outsole. Find them in black, tan and white with different embellishments for $31 on Zappos.

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust, including 15% off at adidas.

