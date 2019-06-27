HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost Need shoes to wear in the rain besides rain boots? Try some waterproof sandals for summer.

The saying goes April showers bring May flowers, but what happens when they become June, July and August showers? There’s nothing worse than that muggy, humid mid-summer rain that has you struggling to find an outfit that won’t make you sweat but will still keep you dry.

Finding the right shoes to wear is a whole other issue. It’s hard enough finding shoes to wear in the rain besides rain boots, but waterproof shoes that won’t make your feet sweat and can be styled with your sun dress is another story.

We searched far and wide to find waterproof sandals that you can wear in the rain and came across some interesting finds. The trick is to look for sandals with an outer sole that’s made from rubber or some sort of water-resistant or fast-drying material.

But before you cringe at the idea of ugly water shoes (hint: there are plenty of cute waterproof shoes out there), there are actually some really fashionable sandals out there durable enough to hold up to a summer shower.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven summer sandals that you can wear in the rain. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below: