Wayfair

Devoko 32-gallon lockable deck box with seat (16% off)

Solve all your outdoor space and storage issues with this resin storage box that can double as seating. Not only is it waterproof, but this durable box is weather- and fade- resistant as well, so it promises to last for many seasons to come. It has a 32-gallon capacity, is lockable and comes in four colors.



Promising review: "This was just exactly what I was hoping it would be, and it’s bigger than I expected. Very easy to put together and sturdy enough for an adult to sit on and it’s holding all the corn hole bags so they don’t take up room inside the house. And there is plenty of room to spare for other outside toys." — Lynee