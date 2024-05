Opus 45-piece stainless steel flatware set (58% off)

Available in a mirrored or satin silver finish, this set of stainless steel flatware looks infinitely more expensive than it actually is. It has a timeless European aesthetic that will come in handy for dinner parties, holidays, cozy nights at home and beyond. The set includes eight dinner forks, eight salad forks, a soup spoon, eight teaspoons, eight tablespoons, eight dinner knives, a serving spoon, a sugar spoon, a serving fork, a slotted serving spoon and a spreader.”This is my second set of Zwilling flatware that I have purchased. I must say that the quality surpasses most other manufacturers' products as I am still using my first set that I bought 20 years ago. This new set I purchased for my vacation home seems to be just as sturdy and doesn't show fingerprints from my husband's oily paws. I have confidence that it too will last a very long time.” — RobbieSox