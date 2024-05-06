ShoppinghomesalesWayfair

Score These Wayfair Way Day Deals Before The Sale Ends In A Few Hours

Get up to 80% off and free shipping during Wayfair's biggest sales event of the year.
Accent chair, set of pillows, Riedel wineglasses, Blackstone griddle and woven pouf
Wayfair
For people looking to stock up on home goods across all kinds of categories, Wayfair’s Way Day sale is one of the most exciting shopping events of the year. It’s a great time to give your space an easy upgrade, whether you’re looking to beautify your backyard, snag new small appliances or add a splash of style to your living room with fresh new furniture and decor essentials — all while staying on a budget. Today only, shoppers can save up to 80% on almost the entirety of Wayfair’s stock, and if that weren’t enough, you will also receive free shipping on everything.

Below, we’ve rounded up the very best Way Day deals of the year. You don’t want to miss these must-haves — the savings are just too good to skip. Items like indoor and outdoor furniture, area rugs, bedding, small appliances and chic decor items are all massively discounted. Keep reading to take a peek and treat yourself to these gorgeous new additions.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Wayfair
Shark Air Purifier 3-in-1 MAX with True HEPA filter (58% off)
A good air purifer always comes in handy, and this one from Shark provides powerful purification quickly, with four different speeds and multiple modes so you can choose between purifier air, purified heat or purified fan. It captures allergens, pollutants, dust and more. At almost 60% off, you can breathe easy without breaking the bank. Another great reason to snag this purifier is its ability to monitor the air and auto-adjust as it goes to keep the air in your home consistently clean.

Promising review: “I bought this a month ago and I'm so happy that I did. Hands down an amazing product and worth the money” — Melanie


$189.99 at Wayfair (regularly $449.99)
2
Wayfair
Aleiny velvet bed with adjustable upholstered headboard (77% off)
Available in five colors in full, queen and king sizes, this platform bed has an adjustable headboard which, along with the frame, is wrapped in soft velvet with tufted padding that is supportive and cozy. It has an elegant, modern design that will give your entire bedroom an instant facelift. Note that you have to use the code "WAYFAIR 20" at checkout to get an extra 20% off if you're shopping in the Wayfair app.

Promising review: “Absolutely love this!!! Was easy to assemble. The velvet is so soft and pretty!! Definitely Recommend this!” — Alexa Nicole
$159.99 at Wayfair (regularly $699.99)
3
Wayfair
Keurig K-Select single-serve K-cup coffee maker (53% off)
This single-serving coffee maker is a must for anyone devoted to their morning cup of java. Not only does it make life easy, but it serves up delicious coffee on demand and to your specifications. You can brew six-, eight-, 10- or 12-ounce coffees along with tea, hot cocoa and even iced drinks in mere moments. Choose from five cute colors.

Promising review: “I LOVE my Keurig coffee maker. This is the second one I've owned. My daughter loved the first one I purchased so I gave it to her. I bought a different color. Same quality product.” — Gma37
$79.99 at Wayfair (regularly $149.99)
4
Wayfair
Blackstone 28" griddle with front shelf and cover (33% off)
This portable steel griddle is just what you need for tailgating and camping season. It features two cooking zones that distribute heat evenly and two adjustable heat controls. You can even remove the cooktop to clean it with ease.

Promising review: “Super easy to assemble we used it the very next day and had the most delicious food on it. We have a smaller one for camping and we had to get another one just to have at home.” — Sarah
$199.99 at Wayfair (regularly $299.99)
5
Wayfair
Serta quilted couch pet bed (75% off)
Give your pup the luxury they deserve with a new quilted couch bed. Available in four colors, it's made with soft and supportive orthopedic foam and a plush, quilted fabric zippered cover than can be removed for cleaning. It's great for older dogs or those with joint pain and arthritis and has a non-slip bottom so the bed doesn't go sliding all over the place.

Promising review: “My new pup really likes this bed. I think the high sides and back helps give her a sense of comfort. It feels soft and cushy everywhere. I was pleased with the fact that it’s a good size. I haven’t had to wash it yet, but it doesn’t seem like it’ll be complicated. It’s a nice gray color, not dull, and a good looking bed.” — Jacqueline
$39.99 at Wayfair (regularly $159.99)
6
Wayfair
SoftStep deodorizer stainless steel trash can (31% off)
This trash can features a 13-gallon capacity, a brushed stainless steel finish that is fingerprint- and smudge-proof, a soft step pedal and a quiet gentle lid. It can help to neutralize odors and has a removable inner bucket to make bag changes easier than ever. If it's been a while since you upgraded your kitchen trash can, take advantage of this fabulous deal.

Promising review: “Fits great in our space. Like that it has a liner that comes out to make it easy to clean and remove the bag. Well made” — Anonymous
$89.99 at Wayfair (regularly $129.99)
7
Wayfair
17 Stories Keemon steel etagere bookcase (26% off)
Utilize the vertical space in your home with this freestanding bookcase. It has a cool minimalist design with a black frame, brown shelves and a slim, sleek silhouette that you can tuck into a corner anywhere in the home.

Promising review: “Happy with purchase, easy to put together, and I like the modern look.” — Laurie
$49.99 at Wayfair (regularly $69.99)
8
Wayfair
17 Stories Keellieh console table (26% off)
Add visual interest along with much-needed organization and storage with this curvy console table. Keep it by your front door to hold bags and keys or prop it behind a couch, in a kitchen or hallway. It has adjustable feet and an anti-tip kit so it stays upright. The cool unexpected shape will be fun to style with knick-knacks, baskets and more.

Promising review: “What a beautiful table added to my dining area. It doesn't take up alot of space yet you can display so many beautiful things. This is a lovely piece of furniture. I am so happy I purchased it.” — Ruth L.
$72.99 at Wayfair (regularly $98.99)
9
Wayfair
Riedel wine glass set (53% off)
Not only are these crystal wine glasses classically elegant, but they're dishwasher-safe as well. These high-quality wine glasses are perfect for any and all kinds of wine and make a great gift.

Promising review: “RIEDEL makes a beautiful wine glass and these are used in high end restaurants. Glad to have a set at home!” — Anonymous
$74.99 at Wayfair (regularly $160)
10
Wayfair
Little Seeds Skyler Montessori house bed (70% off)
Keep your little one cozy with this Montessori-style house bed. It has a strong metal frame and a low profile that is easy for even the smallest toddlers to get in and out of. Available in four colors in twin or full sizes, it also includes metal slats for mattress support that are slightly raised off the ground for air flow.

Promising review: “Love this bed frame! It's been a HUGE hit with my 2.5 year old and I'm glad it's something she can grow into and decorate herself when the time comes. She also loves climbing in it and we love the look of it too!” — Anonymous
$129.99 at Wayfair (regularly $429.99)
11
Wayfair
Henckels Assure knife block set (20% off)
This knife block set is dishwasher-safe and includes a 5-inch paring knife, a serrated utility knife, a santoku knife, a six-inch utility knife, a bread knife, shears and a 13-slot block. The knives are made with high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel that is lightweight with ergonomic handles that look as good as they feel.
$79.99 at Wayfair (regularly $99.95)
12
Wayfair
Kooper solar powered LED outdoor lanterns (8% off)
These fully solar-powered lamps have an automatic on-and-off function, turning off at dawn to conserve energy. The sweet design gives off a beautiful yellow light while the lamp features an antique-style finish that looks beautiful.

Set of two: $33.99 at Wayfair (regularly $36.99)
13
Wayfair
KitchenAid 10-piece cookware set (61% off)
Start fresh with a new cookware set and get excited to cook every day. This set features silicone-grip handles and heats up quickly and evenly thanks to hard anodized construction and aluminum bases. The set is oven-safe and includes four lids, one stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans and one sauté pan.
$129.99 at Wayfair (regularly $335)
14
Wayfair
Orren Ellis nightstand with built-in charging and LED lights (37% off)
Make the most of your bedside table situation with this storage-heavy nightstand. It features three drawers as well as an open storage space, LED lighting and wireless charging capabilities. It comes in black or white.

Promising review: “Beautiful nightstand. Goes great with my daughter's bedroom set and the LED lights are a plus as well.” — Angel
$69.67 at Wayfair (regularly ($109.99)
15
Wayfair
GE Appliances tilt-head stand mixer (66% off)
If you're looking to up your baking game, this is your sign to purchase this stand mixer that's powered by a 350-watt motor. It has seven speeds, holds 5.3 quarts and comes with a pouring shield, flat beater, dough hook, stainless steel bowl and whisk. It's never been easier to knead dough, whip stiff peaks and beyond! The mixer is available in silver and sapphire blue.

Promising review: ”I love this mixer! I almost spent way too much on something similar but I would say this one is far superior at a much affordable price.” — Amall43
$99.99 at Wayfair (regularly $299)
16
Wayfair
Trent Austin Design Migel full length mirror (78% off)
Available in 18 frame colors and two sizes, this mirror features a weathered, subtly rustic finish. You can hang it vertically or horizontally and comes with hangers to make installation a breeze. Prop it up in your entryway for last looks before you leave the house or use it to add light and dimension to a small room.

Promising review: “This may be my most favorite purchase ever! It has added so much depth to my small living room and I find myself giddy simply by walking into the room!” — Edie
$64.99 at Wayfair (regularly $299)
17
Wayfair
Everly Quinn Brocklehurst bar cart (20% off)
Not only does a bar cart infuse a space with a hint of old-school luxury and glamour, but it's actually a very practical and versatile home storage solution, whether you use it for actual drinkware or any manner of household items. (It does feature built-in storage for bottles and glasses.) You can choose from three different frame colors and two different top colors.

Promising review: “This is very attractive addition to my living riom. I get lots of compliments on it. Its sturdy and was easy to put together I did it all by myself. Its just lovely” — Pamala
$46.99 at Wayfair (regularly $58.99)
18
Wayfair
Mobley solid wood folding adirondack chair (28% off)
A classic Adirondack chair is always a welcome addition to an outdoor seating space. This foldable style is available in three colors and is made with acacia wood that will add a rustic vibe. Multiple customers describe the chair and “solid” and “sturdy” in reviews.

Promising review: ”Love that these fold up for easy storage. For years I kept buying and replacing plastic Adirondacks and finally decided to invest in a quality product and I'm glad I did! They look fantastic around my fire pit. I entertain at my home weekly so these are perfect!” — Megan
$117.99 at Wayfair (regularly $164.99)
19
Wayfair
Latitude Run aluminum bistro set with cushions (17% off)
This timeless bistro set includes a table and two chairs that are perfect for a small balcony or patio. Can't you just picture yourself having a delicious morning coffee out there on a warm summer day? This three-piee set is available in three colors and includes fabric upholstery cushions for extra comfort. The set is lightweight, easy to style and has a slim silhouette.

Promising review: “Relatively easy to put together. Clear instructions, marked hardware. Decent build quality considering the price. Looks great when finished.” — Dusan
$184.99 at Wayfair (regularly $223.99)
20
Wayfair
Dash Express Tasti-Crisp air fryer (30% off)
How irresistible is this adorable air fryer from Dash? It cooks food with hot air instead of oil, making delicious and healthy meals in mere minutes. It's perfect for frozen foods and snacks, chicken wings, fries and beyond. It has a 2.6-quart capacity and has an adjustable dial timer and a fixed temperature at 400-degrees Fahrenheit. You can get it in one of three colors.

Promising review: “I love the simple features. It works well! And it looks pretty in my kitchen countertop.” — SShah
$34.99 at Wayfair (regularly $49.99)
21
Wayfair
Ludgershall set of two down alternative pillows (20% off)
Avaialble in standard, queen or king sizes, these pillows are just what you need to drift off to dreamland in comfort. They have a medium-density fill, 230 thread count and soft cotton shell filled with a poly fiber.

“I didnt know what to expect from pillows at this price point, and I was pleasantly surprised. Very firm, yet comfortable.” — Anonymous
$23.99 at Wayfair (regularly $29.99)
22
Wayfair
Devoko 32-gallon lockable deck box with seat (16% off)
Solve all your outdoor space and storage issues with this resin storage box that can double as seating. Not only is it waterproof, but this durable box is weather- and fade- resistant as well, so it promises to last for many seasons to come. It has a 32-gallon capacity, is lockable and comes in four colors.

Promising review: "This was just exactly what I was hoping it would be, and it’s bigger than I expected. Very easy to put together and sturdy enough for an adult to sit on and it’s holding all the corn hole bags so they don’t take up room inside the house. And there is plenty of room to spare for other outside toys." — Lynee
$37.05 at Wayfair (regularly $44.27)
23
Wayfair
Ebern Designs Lamariah outdoor tabletop fireplace with flame guard (30% off)
If you've been itching for a fire pit but don't have a large space for one, then take a look at this sophisticated tabletop fireplace. It has a sleek metal base, removable cylindrical glass body and decorative rocks that add a dash of ambiance. It's the perfect addition to your outdoor area.

Promising review: "I love this small fire pit. I put it on my porch with my two outdoor chairs. So cozy and relaxing." — Tresa
$48.99 at Wayfair (regularly $69.99)
24
Wayfair
Highland Dunes Garst pouf ottoman (57% off)
Add some extra seating plus a ton of visual interest with a pouf-style ottoman. It's great for a kid's room, too. You can get it in three colors.

Promising review: “Super cute! My daughter uses it as an extra seat and my husband puts his feet up on it. Its cute too!” – Kathleen
$42.99 at Wayfair (regularly $99.99)
25
Wayfair
Eoghan lift-top coffee table with drawers (29% off)
Don't you love a multi-functional home item? This adjustable-height coffee table is decor, furniture and storage all in one. It's made with a scratch- and stain-resistant finish and also features two drawers and a large open shelf. It's available in five colors and two sizes.

Promising review: “I love this. It has so much storage. There is enough space under the lift top that you can store in there too. The lift top is perfect for working on projects or folding clothes. My husband and I both have spinal problems and this helps so much.” — Laura
$119.99 at Wayfair (regularly $158.99)
26
Wayfair
Staub Ceramics four-piece baking set (73% off)
Available in three colors, this beautiful and timeless Staub baking set is a must for anyone who wants to up their game in the kitchen. The set includes two rectangular baking dishes and two bowls with a lovely porcelain-enamel finish that is scratch-resistant as well as microwave-, freezer-, broiler- and oven-safe.

Promising review: “It is a beautiful color and design. Also a very nice set for a small family or side dishes. Cleans up easily after use.” — BrendaTX
$49.99 at Wayfair (regularly $187)
27
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Amanda rattan seating group with cushions (20% off)
Available in five different colors, this five-piece seating area will give your outdoor space an instant makeover. It's made with weather- and water-resistant fabric constructed with UV protection and weather-resistant PE rattan materials. It has a breezy, beachy vibe and includes a sofa, two chairs and two ottomans. You have the option of adding a fire pit to the set as well.

Promising review: “Beautiful outdoor patio set with fire pit! I love the color of the cushions and the wicker looks very well made! I’ve received so many compliments on this already!” — Mackenzie
$690.99 at Wayfair (regularly $859.99)
28
Wayfair
Hertford linen blend accent chair (23% off)
Get a little Nancy Meyers vibe going in your home with this casual yet refined armchair. It has a subtle midcentury modern aesthetic and boasts cushions upholstered in a lovely linen-blend fabric. The chair also includes a throw pillow to pull the whole thing together. It'll look great in your living room and give the whole area a fresh look.

Promising review: “Firm and very comfortable. I like that they are lower to the floor. Easy to assemble. Great for apartment living” — Laurie
$123.99 at Wayfair (regularly $159.99)
29
Wayfair
17 Stories Doland abstract area rug (38% off)
This chicly modern area rug has an abstract design that will match seamlessly with a wide selection of design aesthetics. It's available in a range of color combinations and sizes.

Promising review: “Color was right on! And price was great. It is a thinner pile but well worth the price.” — Anonymous
$19.99+ at Wayfair (regularly $31.99+)
30
Wayfair
Opus 45-piece stainless steel flatware set (58% off)
Available in a mirrored or satin silver finish, this set of stainless steel flatware looks infinitely more expensive than it actually is. It has a timeless European aesthetic that will come in handy for dinner parties, holidays, cozy nights at home and beyond. The set includes eight dinner forks, eight salad forks, a soup spoon, eight teaspoons, eight tablespoons, eight dinner knives, a serving spoon, a sugar spoon, a serving fork, a slotted serving spoon and a spreader.

Promising review: ”This is my second set of Zwilling flatware that I have purchased. I must say that the quality surpasses most other manufacturers' products as I am still using my first set that I bought 20 years ago. This new set I purchased for my vacation home seems to be just as sturdy and doesn't show fingerprints from my husband's oily paws. I have confidence that it too will last a very long time.” — RobbieSox
$84.99 at Wayfair (regularly $200)
31
Wayfair
Hayler wood burning outdoor fire pit (44% off)
This fire pit makes a great gift (or gift to self) as the summer season approaches. It's beautiful, safe and easy-to-use and includes a lid, two cooking grates, four stable legs and a tabletop. It'll be the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. There are two sizes to pick from to ensure it fits your space.

Promising review: “This is the perfect fire pit because it has the ability to also be used as an outdoor grill. The assembly was easy and all pieces fit together perfectly.” – MGW
$124.99 at Wayfair (regularly $219.99)
