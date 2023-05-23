Nordstrom

Le Labo Baie 19

"I love Le Labo fragrances so much, but for their price, they definitely feel like a special occasion scent or one that you have to be obsessed with and use for it to be worth it. I am definitely someone who has jumped in the deep end with popular fragrances and regretted it after wearing it more than once. So I knew that for my wedding, I wanted a scent that I liked wearing all day long without feeling nauseous from the overpowering flowery smells and that would actually last once I put it on. I tried the Baie tester (which you have to pay for) to see if it was a match and I found myself reaching for it every day (even when I wasn’t leaving the house!) and feeling like I could smell the scent hours after application — so I knew it was the one!" — Becca Maier, BuzzFeed vice president of commerce operations and growth



The key notes are dry juniper berry, patchouli and green leaves.

