20 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of 2021

These award-winning images capture the raw emotion and beauty that make these celebrations so special.

The second year of the pandemic brought back some sense of normalcy to the world of weddings, thanks to eased-up COVID-19 restrictions and the increased availability of vaccines and testing.

Junebug Weddings, a wedding planning website, revealed the winners of their annual “Best of The Best Wedding Photography” contest on Dec. 16. Photographers from around the world submitted thousands of images, but only 50 made it into the final collection.

Below, we highlight 20 of our favorites. To see the rest of the standout collection, head over to Junebug Weddings.

1
Madeline Barr | Madeline Barr Photo
2
Nico & Vinx | The Ferros
3
Justyna Bedford | Joel and Justyna
4
Amy Short | Amy Jayne Photography
5
Sam Wyper | Sam Wyper Photography
6
Zanda Markitane | Zanda Photography
7
Henry Tieu | Henry Tieu Photography
8
Aimée Flynn | Aimée Flynn Photo
9
Volodymyr Ivash | IVASH Studio
10
Kuoloon Chong | Kompactfaen
11
Fabio Mirulla | Fabio Mirulla Photographer
12
Colette Forsyth | Colette Rochelle Photography
13
Lucia Tužinská | Lutu.photos
14
Darren Hendry | The Hendrys
15
Mikhael Andarias | Bare Odds
16
Savannah Brown and Mariah Oldacre | Mariah Oldacre
17
Myriam Ménard | Crémeux Photo
18
Tariq Irfaan Osman | The Vanilla Project
19
Gabe McClintock | Gabe McClintock Photography
20
Valerie Fernandez | Salt and Shores Photography
