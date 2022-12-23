After a slow couple of years, weddings were back in full force in 2022. In fact, it was dubbed a “wedding boom,” with more couples set to marry this year than in any other year since 1984. And with all of those celebrations came a whole lot of gorgeous wedding photos.

Wedding planning website Junebug Weddings recently released the winners of its annual Best of the Best Wedding Photography contest. Nearly 8,000 images were submitted from photographers around the world. But only 50 made it into the final collection.

Below, we’ve highlighted 22 of our favorites. To see the collection in full, head over to the Junebug Weddings website.