Relationships
wedding photos2022

22 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of 2022

These are the winners of an annual wedding photography contest — and it's easy to see why.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

After a slow couple of years, weddings were back in full force in 2022. In fact, it was dubbed a “wedding boom,” with more couples set to marry this year than in any other year since 1984. And with all of those celebrations came a whole lot of gorgeous wedding photos.

Wedding planning website Junebug Weddings recently released the winners of its annual Best of the Best Wedding Photography contest. Nearly 8,000 images were submitted from photographers around the world. But only 50 made it into the final collection.

Below, we’ve highlighted 22 of our favorites. To see the collection in full, head over to the Junebug Weddings website.

1
The Ferros
2
Candice Marie Photography
3
Jim Lee Vision
4
Aimée Flynn
5
Shari + Mike Photographers
6
Dani Purington Photography
7
June Richards Photography
8
The Martins
9
Olguin Photography
10
Jasmine Andrews Photography
11
BEATATUM
12
Kikitography
13
The Hendrys
14
Ginger Beard Weddings
15
Nina & Darek
16
Shari + Mike Photographers
17
Linka Odom Photography
18
Lauren McCormick Photography
19
The Apartment Photography
20
Henry Tieu Photography
21
Ben Sowry Photo
22
AH Lovestories
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Best Engagement Photos 2022

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What Therapists Personally Do To Handle Their Holiday Stress

Parenting

How To Ask People Not To Share Photos Of Your Kids On Social Media

Money

Are You Too Cheap With Holiday Tips? An Expert Lays Out The Rules.

Relationships

10 Dating Trends We Want To Leave Behind In 2022

Food & Drink

Here’s How Christmas Eve Dinner Looks All Around The World

Style & Beauty

Yes, You Can Actually Make A Claw Hair Clip Look Chic. Here’s How.

Food & Drink

This Ugly Dessert Is Wildly Popular At Christmas Time. Here's Why

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Say These Were The 10 Best TikTok Trends Of 2022

Wellness

This Is The Best Week To Take A Social Media Hiatus

Shopping

34 Things Here To Help You Tolerate Winter

Shopping

44 Practical TikTok Products Everything Thirtysomething Needs

Wellness

How To Pull Off A Therapy Session In The Middle Of Your Workday

Shopping

38 Clothing Items For Winter That Are Cute And Warm

Home & Living

6 Apps You Really Should Use To Spy On Your Kids

Shopping

Genuinely Good Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Get With Prime Shipping

Wellness

If Your Vaginal Discharge Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Gyno

Shopping

36 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

Shopping

Lucky You: Nordstrom Offers Really Fast Shipping And Extremely Nice Gifts

Food & Drink

The Rudest Things Dinner Guests Do, And How To Handle It Like A Pro

Style & Beauty

This Household Item Is The Key To Removing Glittery Holiday Makeup

Wellness

What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Work Out Over The Holidays

Shopping

These Are Some Of Our Favorite Face Masks In Case You Need 'Em

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Time Flies By Faster As We Get Older. Here's Why.

Shopping

22 Foolproof Gifts For Anyone Who’s Impossible To Please

Shopping

15 Sweet Gifts For The Bakers In Your Life

Shopping

40 TikTok Products Under $50 That Will Make Holiday Gift Shopping Too Easy

Shopping

There’s Still Time To Grab These Last-Minute Gifts From Target

Shopping

20 Actually Useful Kitchen Gifts You Can Get For Under $30 On Amazon

Parenting

Experts Predict The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2023

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2023

Wellness

What's An Aortic Aneurysm? Here Are The Causes And The Signs Of One.

Style & Beauty

It's An Olaplex World And We're Just Living In It. But What Does It Actually Do?

Shopping

The Best Cookware Sets On Amazon, From Affordable To Splurge-Worthy

Food & Drink

Don’t Ruin Your Gingerbread Cookies With The Wrong Kind Of Molasses

Shopping

10 Effortlessly Cool Oversized Blazers Inspired by Sophie Turner

Style & Beauty

TikTok Influencers Are Sitting Front Row At Fashion Shows. Watch Out, Celebrities.

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Crown'

Style & Beauty

Holiday Carbface Is Real. Here's Why Your Skin Flares Up, And How To Handle It.

Shopping

These Under-$25 Loungewear Pieces Are Chic Enough For The Office