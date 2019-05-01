33 Award-Winning Wedding Photos So Striking, They'll Draw You In

Some wedding photos are simply a cut above the rest. They exquisitely capture a moment in time, convey powerful emotion between couples and their families and find beauty where others might miss it.
Fearless Photographers, a site devoted to celebrating the best wedding photographers from around the world, recently released its latest collection of award-winning images. Of the 9,000 photos submitted, only 203 made it into the final gallery.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most striking images for you to see. Head over to the Fearless Photographers website to see the rest of the collection.
Best Wedding Photos of 2018