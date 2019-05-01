Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Relationships

33 Award-Winning Wedding Photos So Striking, They'll Draw You In

Wedding day images that are worthy of celebration.

Some wedding photos are simply a cut above the rest. They exquisitely capture a moment in time, convey powerful emotion between couples and their families and find beauty where others might miss it.

Fearless Photographers, a site devoted to celebrating the best wedding photographers from around the world, recently released its latest collection of award-winning images. Of the 9,000 photos submitted, only 203 made it into the final gallery.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most striking images for you to see. Head over to the Fearless Photographers website to see the rest of the collection.

1
VALTER ANTUNES OF FOTOLUX
2
PAUL ROGERS OF PAUL ROGERS PHOTOGRAPHY LIMITED
3
DIMITRI VORONOV OF FOTOCLIP
4
Vincent Mu of AM STUDIO
5
MATTHEW SOWA OF MATTHEW SOWA PHOTOGRAPHY
6
LAUREN BRIMHALL OF LAUREN BRIMHALL PHOTOGRAPHY
7
ARJAN VAN DER PLAAT OF THE WEDDING STORY
8
DAVID HOFMAN OF DAVID HOFMAN FOTOGRAFIA
9
SUSAN EIKENAAR OF LET ME TELL YOUR STORY WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY
10
ALBERTO PAREJO OF PAREJO PHOTOS
11
PAUL ROGERS OF PAUL ROGERS PHOTOGRAPHY LIMITED
12
WELLINGTON FUGISSE OF WELLINGTON FUGISSE PHOTOGRAPHY
13
KELLY GIARDINA OF NICK AND KELLY PHOTOGRAPHY
14
JULIE FULSHER OF JULIE FULSHER PHOTOGRAPHY
15
DAVID CLUMPNER
16
CHIARA RIDOLFI OF NABIS FOTOGRAFIA
17
NAT WONGSAROJ OF NAT WONGSAROJ PHOTOGRAPHY
18
SIDDHARTH SHARMA OF HOUSE ON THE CLOUDS
19
MARTA MAY OF MARTA MAY PHOTOGRAPHY
20
STÉPHANE LE LUDEC OF STÉPHANE LE LUDEC - PHOTOGRAPHE
21
MARC PRADES OF MARC PRADES - FOTÒGRAF
22
JACOB HANNAH OF HANNAH PHOTOGRAPHY
23
SZYMON PIETRZYK OF BOUTIQUE PHOTOGRAPHY
24
PAUL FOX OF ALBION ROW PHOTOGRAPHY
25
PRIYANCA RAO OF PRIYANCA RAO PHOTOGRAPHY
26
ROSS HURLEY OF ROSS HURLEY PHOTOGRAPHY
27
GABRIEL SCHARIS OF WEDDING STUDIOS
28
SOPHIE DEGROOTE OF SOPHIE DEGROOTE PHOTOGRAPHY
29
FELIPE PACHECO OF FELIPE PACHECO FOTOGRAFIAS
30
JOSE MOSQUERA OF VISUALGAL
31
JESUS OCHOA OF JESUS OCHOA FOTOGRAFO
32
CRISTIAN SABAU
33
LANNY MANN OF TWO MANN STUDIOS
