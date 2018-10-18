Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Relationships

32 Award-Winning Wedding Photos That Will Pull You In

Wedding photography on another level.
By Kelsey Borresen
10/18/2018 02:17pm ET

The best wedding photos are more than just pretty pictures. They tell a story, capture a moment in time or pull you in with raw emotion.

Fearless Photographers ― a website that showcases the best wedding imagery from around the world ― released its latest collection of award-winning photos on Wednesday.

More than 9,600 photo entries were submitted; 134 made the cut.

Below, we’ve gathered a selection of our favorites.

Head over to the Fearless Photographers website to see the full collection.

1
EMMA + RICH
2
AMDRAGAN
3
D2 PHOTOGRAPHY
4
JESUS OCHOA FOTOGRAFO
5
UN PETIT COIN DE PARAPLUIE
6
MIGUEL PONTE PHOTOGRAPHY
7
DONATAS UFO PHOTOGRAPHY
8
SABINA MLADIN PHOTOGRAPHY
9
FLORENT VIDAL PHOTOGRAPHY
10
SERGIO CUETO
11
TWISTED OAKS STUDIO
12
LUCY SCHULTZ PHOTOGRAPHY
13
WEDDINGNAMA
14
LAUREN BRIMHALL PHOTOGRAPHY
15
BEATRICE CANINO PHOTOGRAPHER
16
LAUREN BRIMHALL PHOTOGRAPHY
17
BRYCE LAFOON PHOTOGRAPHY
18
E&I ESCRITURAS CON LUZ
19
INLOVENESS PHOTOGRAPHY
20
PEDRO ALVAREZ
21
MALOU EVERS / FOTOGRAFIE
22
EMOVERE STUDIOS
23
JESUS OCHOA FOTOGRAFO
24
KEN PAK PHOTOGRAPHY
25
HOUSE ON THE CLOUDS
26
CHEESE N CLICK PHOTOGRAPHY
27
RINO CORDELLA PHOTOGRAPHER
28
THE WEDDING STORY
29
STUDIO A
30
ARAI STUDIOS
31
CLARKIE PHOTOGRAPHY
32
JORGE SASTRE
