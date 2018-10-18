32 Award-Winning Wedding Photos That Will Pull You In

The best wedding photos are more than just pretty pictures. They tell a story, capture a moment in time or pull you in with raw emotion.
Fearless Photographers ― a website that showcases the best wedding imagery from around the world ― released its latest collection of award-winning photos on Wednesday.
More than 9,600 photo entries were submitted; 134 made the cut.
Below, we’ve gathered a selection of our favorites.
