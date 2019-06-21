Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Relationships

33 Award-Winning Wedding Photos That Are Totally Eye-Catching

You just have to see these stunning shots.

With wedding pictures from friends, family, colleagues and celebrities flooding our social media feeds at all times, it takes a truly remarkable wedding photo to capture our attention these days. The award-winning images below do just that.

Fearless Photographers, a website dedicated to showcasing the very best wedding photography, released its most recent collection of images on Wednesday. Photographers from around the world submitted roughly 10,000 images for consideration, but only 137 made the final cut.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite shots from the collection. To see the rest, head over to the Fearless Photographers website.

1
BEE TWO SWEET PHOTOGRAPHY
2
Jacki Bruniquel
3
VINCIWANG
4
DANIEL RIBEIRO
5
MIGUEL PONTE PHOTOGRAPHY
6
LIMELIGHT ANNA GAZDA
7
Passion Studio
8
REELS AND FRAMES BY ANAND RATHI
9
LIVIO LACURRE PHOTOGRAPHY
10
KISSES & CONFETTI
11
KIM HART FOTOGRAFIE
12
LUKAS BEZILA PHOTOGRAPHY
13
FENGLONG PHOTOGRAPHY
14
FRANCK BOUTONNET
15
M AND G PHOTOGRAPHIC
16
MARIUS BARBULESCU PHOTOGRAPHY
17
TRUE LOVE STORIES
18
COLIN COLEMAN PHOTOGRAPHY
19
ANDREU DOZ PHOTOGRAPHY
20
HANNAH PHOTOGRAPHY
21
PHOTO-4U
22
IÑAKI LUNGARÁN
23
PEDRO ÁLVAREZ
24
SKIPPING STONE PHOTOGRAPHY
25
STYLE & STORY CREATIVE
26
LYNDSEY GODDARD PHOTOGRAPHY
27
BEE TWO SWEET
28
PEDRO ÁLVAREZ
29
SAGA VISION
30
ONE LITTLE DAISY PHOTOGRAPHY
31
PHILIPPE PHOTOGRAPHY
32
CLAUDIU NEGREA
33
LOVE PHOTOGRAPHY BY SUSANA BARBERÁ
RelationshipsFamilyweddingwedding photography