33 Award-Winning Wedding Photos That Are Totally Eye-Catching

With wedding pictures from friends, family, colleagues and celebrities flooding our social media feeds at all times, it takes a truly remarkable wedding photo to capture our attention these days. The award-winning images below do just that.

Fearless Photographers, a website dedicated to showcasing the very best wedding photography, released its most recent collection of images on Wednesday. Photographers from around the world submitted roughly 10,000 images for consideration, but only 137 made the final cut.