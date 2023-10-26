This Pillow Isn't Just For Sex. It Can Help You Sleep Better Too.

Bellesa The Liberator Wedge and Ramp combo pillow is just one example of these versatile pillows.

Real (pillow) talk: Wedge pillows can truly be the bedroom addition that your sex life never knew it needed. These versatile items can help you achieve a near endless array of intimate positions with much more comfort and stability and for longer periods of time. But that might be a story for a different day, because according to medical professionals, wedge pillows can also serve a much more conventional purpose.

Dr. Kristle Lynch, a gastroenterologist and spokesperson for the American Gastroenterological Association, explained to HuffPost that common conditions such acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease, commonly known as GERD, can occur when a person’s stomach is full and they lie down flat, as contents from the stomach may then move backwards more easily and flow into the esophagus.

“This may cause troublesome symptoms of acid reflux, including heartburn and liquid regurgitation,” Lynch said, adding that it’s normal for the stomach to have acidic contents, but not the esophagus.

“A wedge pillow keeps the esophagus and stomach at a more upright angle and can be helpful in letting gravity assist with forward movement of stomach contents when one is asleep,” Lynch said.

Those who chronically experience these symptoms may find it helpful to invest in a wedge pillow, which are often made from foams of varying densities and come in a variety heights, although Lynch’s pro tip is to opt for one that is six to eight inches tall.

Amazon “Keep in mind that you can use a regular pillow on top of a wedge pillow to make it more comfortable for your neck,” said Dr. Kristle Lynch.

“Sometimes patients will buy a 12-inch one, but they slide down given the steep incline,” she said. “Keep in mind that you can use a regular pillow on top of a wedge pillow to make it more comfortable for your neck.”

Speaking of the neck and back, The Sleep Foundation says that “a wedge pillow can help promote proper spinal alignment and relieve pressure on the back, neck, and shoulders.” There’s also research to suggest that sleeping in a supported, inclined position can reduce snoring and obtrusive sleep apnea, as well as nasal congestion.

Whether you’ve been convinced to try a wedge pillow for alleviating acid reflux or neck pain or for reasons of a more sexy variety, peruse the upcoming list of wedge pillows that include adjustable height pillows, leg wedges and of course the Liberator, a wedge and ramp combination pillow that was actually designed for sex, though it works well for addressing discomfort, too.

