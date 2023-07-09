Shopping travelluggage

Get Outta Town With These 9 Practical Weekender Bags From Target

Lightweight, durable and outfitted with tons of pockets, these picks have it all.
Weekender bags from <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64a8be60e4b03d308d951853&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F30l-packable-duffel-bag-blue-open-story-8482%2F-%2FA-86391392" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Open Story" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a8be60e4b03d308d951853" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64a8be60e4b03d308d951853&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F30l-packable-duffel-bag-blue-open-story-8482%2F-%2FA-86391392" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Open Story</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64a8be60e4b03d308d951853&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkavu-little-feller-duffle-bag-convertible-backpack-with-detachable-shoulder-straps-sepia-sky%2F-%2FA-88335449" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kavu" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a8be60e4b03d308d951853" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64a8be60e4b03d308d951853&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkavu-little-feller-duffle-bag-convertible-backpack-with-detachable-shoulder-straps-sepia-sky%2F-%2FA-88335449" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Kavu</a>
Hands down, the worst part of getting ready for a weekend trip is packing. Figuring out how to fit all the outfits you have planned, accessories and reading material or tech is virtually impossible if all you’re working with is a standard tote bag. That’s why having a duffle or weekender bag is a must.

The perfect weekender bag has a roomy main compartment, pockets for smaller items, is durable enough to withstand getting thrown around and fits your aesthetic. Seem like an impossible list of demands? It’s not. In fact, there are plenty of great options at Target. Scroll down to see the standouts and get ready for your packing to get a heck of a lot easier.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Open Story periwinkle duffle bag
This duffle bag is equal parts chic and tough; it promises to protect your stuff against rain, wind and aggressive elbows. It also folds up to be super compact, making it easy to store or pack in a suitcase when you aren’t using it.
$19.99 at Target
2
Target
Vera Bradley recycled cotton weekender bag
Didn’t know you could get Vera Bradley at Target? You can, and even better, this bag is 50% off. This rosy print has a boho vibe; you’ll be ready to travel wherever the weekend takes you. Inside are five mesh pockets to stash your phone, charger, wallet and other necessities.
$77.50 at Target (originally $155)
3
Target
Badgley Mischka travel weekender tote
Another covetable designer available at Target is Badgley Mischka and this oversized tote is classically designed so it will never go out of style. It’s big enough to hold a laptop and has several pockets inside for smaller items.
$64.99 at Target
4
Target
Kavu convertible backpack
If carrying this duffle bag using one shoulder is making you feel lopsided, you can convert it into a backpack and even out the weight distribution. A bag like this is a must if you have to carry a heavy load for a prolonged amount of time.
$84.95 at Target
5
Target
Badgley Mischka faux leather travel bag
There’s something about an oversized leather tote (or in this case, faux leather) that just makes it look like you have your life together. The inside is big enough for a laptop and there are also smaller pockets for your phone, passport and wallet.
$64.99 at Target
6
Target
Aaron Leather Goods leather weekend bag
Leather bags are a perfect unisex style and this one — made with hard wax buffalo leather — is designed to withstand lots of wear and tear. (Hey, traveling isn’t always smooth.) The large interior compartment is big enough for a long weekend’s worth of clothes and there are lots of pockets for odds and ends. Right now, it’s $50 off.
$139.99 at Target
7
Target
All in Motion black duffle bag
A sleek, all-black duffle has city dweller vibes. Besides being stylish, what makes this bag a standout is that it’s both lightweight and weatherproof — two major travel wins.
$39.99 at Target
8
Target
Universal Thread duffle weekender bag
Shoulder trap? Check. Phone pocket? Check. Durable outer material? Yep, this duffle has it all. Choose between five different colors or prints including hunter green and leopard print.
$45 at Target
9
Target
Skip Hop Duo weekend diaper bag
Traveling with a little one? Your daily diaper bag probably isn’t big enough for everything you need. What makes this one a standout are its smaller, mesh bags that can be taken in and out. There’s plenty of room for bottles, onesies, and other must-haves.
$109.99 at Target
