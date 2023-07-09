Target Weekender bags from Open Story and Kavu

Hands down, the worst part of getting ready for a weekend trip is packing. Figuring out how to fit all the outfits you have planned, accessories and reading material or tech is virtually impossible if all you’re working with is a standard tote bag. That’s why having a duffle or weekender bag is a must.

The perfect weekender bag has a roomy main compartment, pockets for smaller items, is durable enough to withstand getting thrown around and fits your aesthetic. Seem like an impossible list of demands? It’s not. In fact, there are plenty of great options at Target. Scroll down to see the standouts and get ready for your packing to get a heck of a lot easier.

