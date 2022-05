Away Everywhere Bag

Away is known for its luggage and travel accessories, including this water-resistant nylon Everywhere Bag that's ideal for short trips. It has a full wraparound zip opening and a trolley sleeve that secures to any Away suitcase. You can even take your laptop with you as it has a 15-inch laptop pocket. It comes in black, green, asphalt, navy and light blue."This bag is so heavy duty and easy to keep clean. Perfect for carrying my laptop and important files and notebooks for work. The clam shell opening is great to be able to stuff my purse in for the flight and easily pull out again. There’s a spot for chargers and my water bottle. It fits perfectly on top of my suitcase with the trolley sleeve. VeryRead more about review stating Great work bag happy with it." — Angel T.