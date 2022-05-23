Shopping

8 Weekender Bags You Need For Your Next Trip

Don't want to drag a huge suitcase on a short getaway? These durable carry-on bags have enough space to fit your travel necessities.

Whether you’re gearing up for a business trip or just a short getaway to indulge in some much-needed self-care, the type of bag in which you pack your essentials is important. With so many size options, colors and styles, figuring out which bag to take on your next adventure can be a daunting task ― and you know you don’t want to lug around more hard-cased rollaboards. This is especially true if you’re traveling by plane and need to make sure your bag fits the dimension guidelines for your airline.

You also want to make sure your bag is durable and can withstand the journey, including being tossed around on an airplane or being squished with other things in your trunk. Luckily, there’s a specific type of bag that’s designed for short trips: weekender bags.

These carry-on bags have just enough space to fit all your most necessary travel items, and straps for easy transport. Many even have a compartment in which you can pack a few shoes, in case your trip includes multiple outfit changes.

Below, we rounded up eight of the best, according to glowing reviews.

1
Amazon
Jadyn weekender bag
I can personally attest to the durability of this bag as it's gotten me through multiple trips back home via plane and car. It comes in many colors and prints, including navy floral, leopard, tie dye, gray and daisy. It has a ton of storage space, a double handle and a detachable, adjustable strap.

Promising review: "I used this for my hospital bag and now for weekend travels with two kids and my husband. It works great. It fit everything I needed for the hospital for all of us and seems to be good quality! I like the separate shoe spot because that always grosses me out. I am very impressed with the quality and the bag itself is really cute." — Some
$42.99 at Amazon
2
Everlane
Everlane ReNew Transit Weekender
For a travel bag that's also suitable for everyday use, go for the Everlane ReNew Transit weekender, which comes in cream and black. It's equipped with multiple features, such as a padded laptop sleeve, two water bottle holders, an exterior zip pocket and a luggage handle pass-through.

Promising review: "Received this last week and immediately used it for a weekend trip. it was the perfect size for an extra pair of shoes, a couple of shirts and pants, my laptop and toiletries. especially love the outside pockets for easy access to masks, hand sanitizer, etc." — alicesad
$85 at Everlane
3
Amazon
Baosha weekender bag
For a simple yet stylish weekend bag option, this comes in blue and white stripes with a faux leather double handle. The spacious interior can easily fit a laptop, cell phone, notebook and other small travel essentials.

Promising review: "I purchased for an airline carry-on, but have also used for an overnight/weekend bag! Great size! It does have a zipper pocket inside, and 2 other pockets on the opposite side on the inside, perfect for phone, pens ect. LOVE THIS BAG!!" — Amazon customer
$32.99 at Amazon
4
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Landon carryall bag
When it comes to sizing options, Dagne Dover gets it. This weekender bag comes in extra small, small, medium, large and extra large, and in a variety of colors like pink, green, black, gray and dark blue. Keep in mind the large and extra large will likely be better for weekend trips, while the smaller sizes are more suitable for everyday use. Each bag size is made form recycled materials.

Promising review: "I have purchased quite a few travel bags but finally found the one! Just went on a trip to LA to visit my daughter and this bag was perfect. Love the space and compartments and the material is wonderful. Very comfortable to carry and maneuver into the overhead in the plane. Love this brand." — Karla J.
$110 at Dagne Dover
5
Away
Away Everywhere Bag
Away is known for its luggage and travel accessories, including this water-resistant nylon Everywhere Bag that's ideal for short trips. It has a full wraparound zip opening and a trolley sleeve that secures to any Away suitcase. You can even take your laptop with you as it has a 15-inch laptop pocket. It comes in black, green, asphalt, navy and light blue.

Promising review: "This bag is so heavy duty and easy to keep clean. Perfect for carrying my laptop and important files and notebooks for work. The clam shell opening is great to be able to stuff my purse in for the flight and easily pull out again. There’s a spot for chargers and my water bottle. It fits perfectly on top of my suitcase with the trolley sleeve. VeryRead more about review stating Great work bag happy with it." — Angel T.
$195 at Away
6
Amazon
A weekender bag with a hidden shoe compartment
Fear not if you're worried about not having room for your favorite shoes on your trip, as this super cute bag has a separate compartment on the bottom that will fit a few pairs. It comes in two black and white prints, pink, blue polka dots and a blue and white print.

Promising review: "I'm loving this bag! Seems to be big enough to hold everything I need for overnight business trips. I love the separate compartment for my running shoes, so they don't stink up all my clothes!" — Tracy
$39.99+ at Amazon
7
Target
A Universal Thread bag that comes with.a cell phone pocket
This weekender duffel bag comes from Target's Universal Thread brand, which specializes in denim. It comes in four prints, including green, two multicolor jacquard styles, brown and plaid. It has double handles, a detachable strap for easy carry, an interior zip and cell phone pockets.

Promising review: "Super cute olive green weekender bag. Bought for a weekend trip to Disney and it was able to hold mine and my husbands things." — McKinsie
$45 at Target
8
Amazon
Vera Bradley weekender bag
Made with recycled cotton, this Vera Bradley weekender comes in multiple floral prints with a 6-inch strap drop and a 53-inch removable, adjustable strap for easy carry. The outside of the bag has one slip pocket and two zip pockets, while the interior has 5 mesh pockets to organize things like beauty products or jewelry.

Promising review: "Used it for a 3 week road trip ( along with a small piece of luggage). Cant wait to use it for airplane travel ( perfect size for carry on). Already bought 2 matching smaller bags for cosmetics and face care products. LOVE it from a very picky buyer." — Keith
$93.10+ at Amazon
A pair of deep-pocketed slouchy overalls made with ultra lightweight fabric

29 Pieces Of Clothing That Are Essentially Made For Traveling

