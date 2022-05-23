Whether you’re gearing up for a business trip or just a short getaway to indulge in some much-needed self-care, the type of bag in which you pack your essentials is important. With so many size options, colors and styles, figuring out which bag to take on your next adventure can be a daunting task ― and you know you don’t want to lug around more hard-cased rollaboards. This is especially true if you’re traveling by plane and need to make sure your bag fits the dimension guidelines for your airline.

You also want to make sure your bag is durable and can withstand the journey, including being tossed around on an airplane or being squished with other things in your trunk. Luckily, there’s a specific type of bag that’s designed for short trips: weekender bags.

These carry-on bags have just enough space to fit all your most necessary travel items, and straps for easy transport. Many even have a compartment in which you can pack a few shoes, in case your trip includes multiple outfit changes.

Below, we rounded up eight of the best, according to glowing reviews.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.