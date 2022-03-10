Homedics' white noise sound machine

The Homedics sound machine was recommended by multiple HuffPost readers, including these two:



"I have always had HoMedics Sound Spa Sound white noise machine for both my children. I ran it with the rain sound for both of them from birth. Took it whenever we travelled as the unit took batteries as well as plug into the mains. My son is now almost 14 and still likes to sleep with it on. He can sleep fine without it but says it puts him in a very relaxed state hearing it as he drops off." — Shelley Hargreaves



"This one has been the one and only for both of my kids and my 4-year-old still uses it. Simple and effective! — Larissa Vinciguerra



The sound machine comes in blue, white and gold and with six soothing sounds: white noise, thunder, ocean, rain, summer night and brook. Its compact size makes it a great travel accessory when you're on the go with your kids. It has an optional auto-off timer with 15-, 30- or 60-minute options.