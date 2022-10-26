These Are The Best White Sneakers That Aren’t Air Force 1s

Some things are timeless. A little black dress. A good pair of jeans. And of course, some all-white sneakers that go with literally everything. Sure, you could join the pack and grab a pair of Adidas Stan Smiths, Nike Air Force 1s or low-top Converse All-Stars. But you’re not like everyone else, which is why you’re looking to spring for a unique pair of white kicks from an unexpected brand that you likely can’t find at every big box retailer under the sun.

From sustainable sneaker startups to footwear imprints that focus on support and stability, we’ve rounded up our favorite brands offering white sneakers off the beaten path. Some are unisex; some are not, but they all come in classic white and are ready to become your new everyday shoes. For each brand on our list, we’ve described the vibe of the company and our favorite white shoe from its inventory. May you find your new favorite pair of white sneakers ahead.

