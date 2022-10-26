Shopping
These Are The Best White Sneakers That Aren’t Air Force 1s

Looking for a pair of classic white sneakers that are still a little unique? Check out these unexpected brands.

New classic white sneakers from <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=94190&afftrack=whitesneakers-griffinwynne-10252022-635709eee4b08e0e6091bd98&urllink=www.thousandfell.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-lace-up-starstruck-yellow" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Thousand Fell" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635709eee4b08e0e6091bd98" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=94190&afftrack=whitesneakers-griffinwynne-10252022-635709eee4b08e0e6091bd98&urllink=www.thousandfell.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-lace-up-starstruck-yellow" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Thousand Fell</a>, <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/2706071/1080122/13831?subId1=whitesneakers-griffinwynne-10252022-635709eee4b08e0e6091bd98&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runner-fluffs-natural-white" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Allbirds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635709eee4b08e0e6091bd98" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/2706071/1080122/13831?subId1=whitesneakers-griffinwynne-10252022-635709eee4b08e0e6091bd98&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runner-fluffs-natural-white" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Allbirds</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43354&u1=whitesneakers-griffinwynne-10252022-635709eee4b08e0e6091bd98&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Flucas-lace-up-sneaker.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vionic" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635709eee4b08e0e6091bd98" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43354&u1=whitesneakers-griffinwynne-10252022-635709eee4b08e0e6091bd98&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Flucas-lace-up-sneaker.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Vionic</a>.
Some things are timeless. A little black dress. A good pair of jeans. And of course, some all-white sneakers that go with literally everything. Sure, you could join the pack and grab a pair of Adidas Stan Smiths, Nike Air Force 1s or low-top Converse All-Stars. But you’re not like everyone else, which is why you’re looking to spring for a unique pair of white kicks from an unexpected brand that you likely can’t find at every big box retailer under the sun.

From sustainable sneaker startups to footwear imprints that focus on support and stability, we’ve rounded up our favorite brands offering white sneakers off the beaten path. Some are unisex; some are not, but they all come in classic white and are ready to become your new everyday shoes. For each brand on our list, we’ve described the vibe of the company and our favorite white shoe from its inventory. May you find your new favorite pair of white sneakers ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Etsy
Tezcan Shoes
This family-owned brand produces a range of men’s footwear styles, but the classic all-white leather sneaker stood out as a stylish option that you probably won't find anyone else wearing. These kicks boast a ventilated upper and a lightweight polyurethane sole that will provide year-round comfort. They’re available in European men’s sizes 40-45.
$199 at Etsy
2
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell is a new sneaker company creating completely recyclable shoes. Wear them out, then send them back to the company for free and receive a credit for your next pair. Made from recycled materials and created in a sustainable factory in Brazil, these kicks are breathable and comfy and offer stain- and odor-resistance, too. Their unisex white lace sneaker comes with over 16 different heel color detail options and in women's 5-10 and men's 8-13.
$145 at Thousand Fell
3
Vionic
Vionic
Longtime comfort footwear brand Vionic makes super supportive and stable shoes that still look super sleek. Their Lucas shoe is a men's leather sneaker that comes in five colors from sizes 7-13.
$129.95 at Vionic
4
Kizik
Kizik
Kizik creates "hands-free" shoes that you can put on just by stepping into them. They're comfortable and sharp and will keep your feet supported on the go. Their unisex Vegas sneaker comes in six colors in women's sizes 6-13 and men's sizes 4.5-15.
$129 at Kizik
5
All Birds
Allbirds
With no big logos or flashy doodads, Allbirds makes super comfortable, wearable sneakers that go with every outfit. These fuzzy wool kicks are a warm, textured take on white sneakers, and come in white and black in women's sizes 5-11.
$120 at All Birds
6
Rothys
Rothys
Comfortable, supportive and machine-washable, Rothys are the shoe for the modern person. They boast "no break in time," meaning they're super comfortable out of the box. An elevated take on a slide sneaker, these slip-on knit sneakers come in five colors in women's sizes 5-17.5.
$139 at Rothys
7
Cariuma
Cariuma
Started by a pair of Brazilian friends that love to skateboard, surf and snowboard, Cariuma offers consciously made, versatile sneakers that can be worn for play or a fancy dinner date. These unisex leather sneakers come with seven different detailing colors in women's sizes 5-13 and men's sizes 5-13.
$98 at Cariuma
8
Soludos
Soludos
Born from a love of traveling, Soludos makes eclectic but classic shoes meant for walking, long wear and taking across the globe. Their styles are inspired by different cultures and climates and look effortlessly cool wherever they are. This Roma sneaker comes in five colors in women's sizes 5-11.
$139 at Soludos
9
FitFlop
FitFlop
Don't be fooled by their name, FitFlip offers way more than sandals. With flexible but supportive soles and a leather upper, these sneakers will become an everyday favorite for wearing to the office, running errands and on nights out. These sneakers come in seven colors in women's sizes 5-11.
$110 at FitFlop
10
Koio
Koio
Handcrafted in Italy, Koio shoes will have you feeling like a celebrity. These impeccable unisex leather sneakers come in 17 colors in women's sizes 5-11 and men's sizes 7-16.
$295 at Koio
11
Vivaia
Vivaia
Machine-washable, foldable and super breathable, Vivaia's knit shoes are meant to be worn all day, every day. They're super lightweight while still giving you support, and their knit fabric adds a little interest to your feet. These white knit sneakers come in women's sizes 5-11.
$109 at Vivaia
