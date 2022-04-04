J.Crew J.Crew Saturday sneakers

Personal Shopper is HuffPost’s shopping advice column. We’re here to make life easy when you need recommendations for what to buy in tricky situations, whether you’re making a big or a little investment. Need help? Email us at personalshopper@huffpost.com with your shopping questions. We can’t wait to hear from you!

Dear Personal Shopper,

Advertisement

I find myself in need of white sneakers for women. As much as I’d love to indulge in the chunky sneaker trend, they just don’t work on me, and all the alternatives I’ve seen feel a bit mumsy. These days it feels like sneakers are either super flashy or on the boring side. Does something in between those two extremes even exist anymore? I don’t want to feel like I’m in costume. Please help me be cool!

— Aspiring Sneakerhead

Despite sneakers being a staple of American footwear, finding the perfect pair can be overwhelming, especially if you’re looking for a more classic, less trendy aesthetic. Over the last decade or so, sneakers have evolved to be so much more than just practical sporty footwear ― they have become cultural signifiers for many people. With new releases dropping near constantly, keeping up with current trends can feel impossible, and, personally, attempts to partake in more flamboyant looks feel inauthentic.

I feel your pain about the perceived extremes; no one wants to look boring! A good sneaker can change the vibe of an entire outfit, and getting it right feels high-pressure.

Advertisement

It helps to have a good sense of your own personal style. Once you’ve nailed that down, the world is your sneaker-filled oyster. If you love to channel that French je nais se quoi, then go the casual low-top canvas route. If Julia Fox has inspired your inner downtown babe, then pair leather high-tops with leather leggings and an oversized jacket.

Now is the perfect time to be shopping for white sneakers, as they make a great spring and summer shoe. Throw them on with shorts, dresses, trousers and more to go from work to happy hour and dinner or a music festival.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite white sneakers. With very few exceptions, they all have a timeless shape while still being visually interesting. They’re fun, chic, comfortable and sure to be an instant outfit upgrade without feeling ostentatious or pulling focus.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.