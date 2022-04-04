Personal Shopper is HuffPost’s shopping advice column. We’re here to make life easy when you need recommendations for what to buy in tricky situations, whether you’re making a big or a little investment. Need help? Email us at personalshopper@huffpost.com with your shopping questions. We can’t wait to hear from you!
I find myself in need of white sneakers for women. As much as I’d love to indulge in the chunky sneaker trend, they just don’t work on me, and all the alternatives I’ve seen feel a bit mumsy. These days it feels like sneakers are either super flashy or on the boring side. Does something in between those two extremes even exist anymore? I don’t want to feel like I’m in costume. Please help me be cool!
Despite sneakers being a staple of American footwear, finding the perfect pair can be overwhelming, especially if you’re looking for a more classic, less trendy aesthetic. Over the last decade or so, sneakers have evolved to be so much more than just practical sporty footwear ― they have become cultural signifiers for many people. With new releases dropping near constantly, keeping up with current trends can feel impossible, and, personally, attempts to partake in more flamboyant looks feel inauthentic.
I feel your pain about the perceived extremes; no one wants to look boring! A good sneaker can change the vibe of an entire outfit, and getting it right feels high-pressure.
It helps to have a good sense of your own personal style. Once you’ve nailed that down, the world is your sneaker-filled oyster. If you love to channel that French je nais se quoi, then go the casual low-top canvas route. If Julia Fox has inspired your inner downtown babe, then pair leather high-tops with leather leggings and an oversized jacket.
Now is the perfect time to be shopping for white sneakers, as they make a great spring and summer shoe. Throw them on with shorts, dresses, trousers and more to go from work to happy hour and dinner or a music festival.
Below, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite white sneakers. With very few exceptions, they all have a timeless shape while still being visually interesting. They’re fun, chic, comfortable and sure to be an instant outfit upgrade without feeling ostentatious or pulling focus.
Puma Carina sneakers
The slightly thicker and sturdier soles on Puma's Carina sneakers give them more structure and style than the brand's other popular athletic selections, while still maintaining an everyday sporty, casual air.
Anine Bing sport Hayden sneaker
If you're considering dipping your toes in high-top waters, then check out these devastatingly chic leather kicks from Anine Bing. They're crafted in Portugal and have major Soho vibes. These shoes are definitely a splurge, but they're so cool I can't resist putting them on my wish list.
J.Crew Saturday sneakers in leather with gold detail
J.Crew's best-selling first-ever sneaker adds a bit of glitz with a gold tab at the heel and comes with an extra pair of sparkly laces should you care to jazz them up even more. They have a similar shape and style to popular Puma and Adidas sneakers while being slightly more elevated.
Thousand Fell lace-up sneakers
If you are hard on your shoes, then you definitely want to check out Thousand Fell's stain and odor-resistant sneakers. They have a streamlined, simple aesthetic that is tailor-made for everything from outdoor adventures to a busy workday. When you're done with them, you simply send them back to Thousand Fell to recycle. Made of natural and recyclable materials, they are a great plastic-free vegan option.
Veja + Net Sustain V-10 leather sneakers
Made from responsibly-sourced white leather and a wild rubber sole that is sustainably harvested from the Amazon forest, these Veja sneakers are as beautiful as they are thoughtfully crafted. You can look as good as you feel knowing you're supporting a brand that prioritizes ethically sourced materials.
Superga 2750 cotu classic sneaker
Spotted on celebs like Kate Middleton
, Emily Ratajkowski
, Hailey Bieber
and more, these Superga sneakers are as chic as they come. They're easy to style with both jeans and dresses, have a chill French vibe and are lightweight and comfy.
Reebok classic Harman run sneaker
Sport a retro look with these durable and lightweight classic Reeboks. They've been spotted on quite a few influencers
over the last few years and are as supportive and comfortable as they are trendy.
Madewell court sneakers in white leather
These Madewell sneakers are the perfect union of timeless and trendy. They are ever-so-slightly chunky for a stylish air but maintain a simple, minimalist shape that goes with everything. One of Madewell's newest sneakers, they're already incredibly popular, not to mention the fact that they're as cushy and comfy as they come.
Adidas Stan Smith shoes
You can't go wrong with classic, streamlined Adidas Stan Smiths. They go with everything, from the most casual looks to a daring sexy ensemble. They have stood the test of time for a reason. This version is made with recycled materials, so you can also feel good knowing you aren't contributing to waste.
Ganni sporty mix monochrome sneaker
Keep things simple with this crisp and clean sneaker from Ganni. The padded accents give it a touch of glamour but keep a minimalist, classic shape.