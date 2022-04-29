HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to stocking your closet with the basics, there are a couple clothing items you need, like jeans, pants, jackets, shoes and shirts, of course. But not just any kind of shirt: a plain white T-shirt.

That’s right. No frills, no buttons and no designs; just a simple white tee that goes with literally every outfit. However, as we all know, all white tees are not equal. Some are extremely flimsy, with virtually no structure, while others are so stiff that it feels like you’re wearing a piece of cardboard. Some are so see-through, you need to wear another shirt underneath to prevent public indecency. And anything that transparent also makes wearing a bra underneath super noticeable and nearly impossible. And as much as I think cropped tees deserve a spot in any wardrobe, I don’t necessarily want all of my shirts to stop at my belly button.

That’s why I was so hype when I discovered this no-nonsense white tee from Uniqlo. I originally found it in-person at my local store, but was relieved to see that it’s also available online, because I’ll definitely be ordering more in white, as well as the other color options like black, yellow, orange, beige and green. And at just under $15, it’s worth a try.

It looked slightly familiar when I first saw it, and that’s because, lo and behold, I’d seen someone wear it on TikTok (of course) but had forgotten about it.

Because my skin is brown, I have difficulty finding white shirts that my skin doesn’t show through, so i was a tad skeptical about this shirt. But when I got home and tried it on, I was throughly surprised. It was actually pretty opaque and is made of thick, soft and seemingly durable cotton that will still keep me cool during the warmer months, when I’m likely to wear it. I would, however, recommend going up a size if you like your shirts to fit a little looser or if you have a larger chest. I’m 5′9 and I ordered a large (my normal size is medium) because I wanted a slightly looser fit and so I could knot it in the front. Worn normally, it falls a little below my waist.

