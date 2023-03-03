ShoppingStyleClothing

11 Real Person-Approved White T-Shirts For Every Body Type

Even one perfect white tee can be the backbone of your wardrobe.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Universal Standard's <a href="https://imp.i240138.net/c/2706071/786259/11299?subId1=63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.universalstandard.com%2Fproducts%2Fv-rex-white" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="V Rex tee shirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i240138.net/c/2706071/786259/11299?subId1=63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.universalstandard.com%2Fproducts%2Fv-rex-white" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">V Rex tee shirt</a>, a Hanes <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hanes-Undershirt-Moisture-Wicking-Undershirts-Multi-Packs/dp/B0BTVNK6S4?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cotton undershirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hanes-Undershirt-Moisture-Wicking-Undershirts-Multi-Packs/dp/B0BTVNK6S4?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cotton undershirt</a>, Everlane <a href="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-9711-265720-104709?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-organic-cotton-box-cut-tee-white&sid=63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="organic cotton box-cut tee" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-9711-265720-104709?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-organic-cotton-box-cut-tee-white&sid=63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">organic cotton box-cut tee</a> and Buck Mason <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buckmason.com%2Fproducts%2Fwhite-slub-curved-hem-tee" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="slub curved hem tee" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63fe2244e4b0735bf87a476d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buckmason.com%2Fproducts%2Fwhite-slub-curved-hem-tee" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">slub curved hem tee</a>.
Regardless of the season, there’s one item of clothing that never goes out of style: the plain white T-shirt. This iconic, gender-neutral layering piece has stood the test of time since it shot into the fashion mainstream in the 1950s thanks to the likes of Marlon Brando and James Dean, and remains as ubiquitous as ever. That said, all tees are not made alike! There’s an art to finding the perfect plain white tee, and we’re here to help you find the one that’s best for you.

To get to the bottom of what exactly makes a plain white tee perfect, I sought advice from fashion designer Haley Thompson along with several of my colleagues here at HuffPost. Needless to say, everyone had very strong opinions on the matter.

Thompson noted that this particular style of shirt should be “versatile and effortlessly cool — something that you can just throw on and go.” It’s a trickier item to shop for than you might think, as the fabric and cut can completely change both the look and feel of the shirt, and the last thing you want is to appear frumpy or dated. “Even though styling a white tee shirt is relatively simple, the silhouette can make or break the aesthetic,” she told me. “Fit and the quality of the material are super important.”

Below, I’ve compiled a definitive list of the best white tee shirts for men and women. They include options at a range of price points and a wide variety of sizing options. Find them at popular, accessible retailers like Target and Amazon as well as trend-forward destinations like Shopbop, Everlane and more.

1
Everlane
A cropped (but not too cropped) box-cut T-shirt
This organic cotton shirt from Everlane is available in sizes XXS to XXL.

"I live in these. I'm really fussy about tees because I have a short torso and don't like them to be too long — but I also don't want a crop top vibe because I am old. I find these to be absolutely perfect. I usually rock the pocket-less style, but think it's cool that you can opt for a pocket if that's your jam. It's crisp, fits like a dream and is perfect on its own or layered under a sweater." — Lourdes AvilaUribe, senior shopping writer
$30 at Everlane
2
Amazon
A classic Hanes cotton undershirt
You can't go wrong with a plain-but-iconic undershirt from Hanes. Men's sizing is available from S to 3XL, women's sizing is available from S to 5X and boys sizing is available from XS to XL.

"85% of the time I am wearing a white Hanes undershirt. I love them. They are cheap, they fit really well (I wear XL boys and they hit me exactly right) and if they get pitted out, you just toss (or rip and use as rags) and wear a new one. And for five for $10 or $12 — you can't beat it." — Noah Michelson, head of HuffPost Personal

"Classic — I wear them in the summer." — Raj Punjabi, director of HuffPost Voices

"I also wear XL boys white Hanes tees and use them as dusting cloths when they're old." — Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life
Men: $10.98 at AmazonWomen: $8.48+ at AmazonBoys five-pack: $10.49 at Target
3
Shopbop
A breezy, relaxed-fit lightweight T-shirt
Elevate your white tee vibe with this top from ShopBop. It's available in sizes XS to XL.

"I'm partial to the longer length and find the breezy slub fabric to feel luxurious and feather-light, perfect for the warm months or layering under a button down or sweater." — Haley Thompson, activewear designer
$90 at Shopbop
4
Bylt
A soft yet durable sweat-wicking T-shirt
This classic crew neck T-shirt for men is available in both long- and short-sleeve options in sizes S to 3XL.

"Bylt [T-shirts are] good cuz they're affordable, hold their shape well, come in hella colors and have a longer length." — Benjamin Currie, art director
$28.99 at Bylt
5
Universal Standard
A plus-size T-shirt with hundreds of five-star reviews
Talk about versatile! Universal Standard's Rex T-shirt is available in both V and crew necklines, long- and short-sleeves as well as petite sizing. Their sizing runs from 00 to 40.

"I also love all Universal Standard white tees." — Punjabi
$50 at Universal Standard
6
Shopbop
A luxuriously chic T-shirt with a slim cut
This ribbed jersey tee at ShopBop is available in sizes XS to XL.

"This tee is ideal for a slimmer and more fitted look. It can even be worn tucked in and in lieu of a bodysuit while giving you the same silhouette and look." — Thompson
$78 at Shopbop
7
American Giant
A vintage-inspired ultra-soft T-shirt
Another recommendation from Currie, HuffPost's resident men's apparel devotee, this tee has a jaunty, slightly retro pocket detail on the chest. Available in sizes S to XXL, it's made with strong, durable jersey material with an elastic neck to help it hold its shape.
$50 at American Giant
8
Moda Operandi
A feather-light cropped baby tee with a slightly scooped neckline
Available in sizes XS to L, it's perfect if you want to invest in a more high-end design and delicate aesthetic.

"I love the cropped baby tee length. It's casual, flirty and easy." — Thompson
$70 at Bergdorf Goodman
9
Uniqlo
A popular and versatile gender-neutral T-shirt
Several of us at HuffPost are devoted to Uniqlo's classic white tee. It's available in women's sizes XXS to XXL and men's sizes XXS to 3XL.

"I love how versatile it is, the slightly longer length than a boxy tee, and how weighted and thick the material is. It has a heft to it that makes it feel more expensive than it is and maintains the shirt's durability. I am broad-shouldered and particularly love the flattering cut of the shoulders. I have three in white and two in black and live in them year-round." — Uribe

"I have three of this Uniqlo tee!" — Jianan Liu, art director
Women: $14.90 at UniqloMen: $19.90 at Uniqlo
10
Target
A thoughtfully-designed plus-size tee with a bit of extra sleeve coverage
Usually available in both standard and plus sizing, this tee is currently only available in plus. Fingers crossed Target restocks ASAP.

"Because I usually inevitably spill something on my white shirts (never on my dark ones) I buy these often. And they're nice under sweaters and cardigans. For $8, if you don't LOVE, it can become a layering piece or a night-time shirt!" — Greta Geiselman, HuffPost's director of office services
$6.80 at Target (originally $8)
11
Buck Mason
A best-selling men's tee with hundreds of five-star reviews
We'd be remiss to leave out Buck Mason's bestselling, cult-fave plain white tee. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and hundreds of reviews that sing its praises. The shirt is available in short, standard and tall sizing from XS to XXL.

Promising review: "Great comfort, stylish cut, perfect fit! New favorite tee. Now I just have to replace all my other shirts! I prefer the Slub over the Pima; it is just slightly lighter weight, but not enough to make a difference in appearance. I have never owned a tee that fit me this well." — Matt N.
$38 at Buck Mason
