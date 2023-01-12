ShoppingFashionStyle

Channel Your Inner Katharine Hepburn With A Pair Of Wide-Leg Trousers This Winter

Pick up a pair from some of our favorite retailers, like Urban Outfitters, Everlane, Madewell and Nordstrom, at a range of price points.

Now that we’re firmly in the new year, it’s the perfect time to go through your closet and see if there are any sartorial holes that need filling, items that should be donated and pieces that need to be refreshed and updated. If you’re in the market for a new pair of pants but don’t quite need yet another pair of jeans, might I recommend a fresh new pair of trousers?

Classic and timeless, there are no pants quite as evocative of powerful, elegant women as wide-leg trousers. But like everything else, they cycle in and out of style as the decades pass. And after a long fashion season of jeans and sweatpants reigning supreme, the trouser is back in a big way this year. Lest you think today’s trousers are boring or strictly relegated to stuffy officewear, I’ve rounded up a selection of some of the coolest, most chic and wearable updated wide-leg trousers available.

Channel old Hollywood icons like Katharine Hepburn and Greta Garbo alongside today’s hippest style girlies like Pernille Teisbaek, Chrissy Rutherford and Rose of The Creative Classicist with a pair of well-cut, high-quality trousers. They come in a range of colors, fabrics and price points, so you can find the one that best fits your aesthetic as well as your budget. It’s definitely possible to hop on this trend without breaking the bank or settling for and item that will fall apart after a few washes.

1
Everlane
Everlane The Way High Drape pant
Available in four different colors, sizes 00 to 16 and two different inseam lengths, these dreamy pants are as classic as it gets. They have an extra-high rise that gives them a vintage masculine vib, a la Cary Grant, along with cool front pleats and that coveted wide-leg cut. They're made from breathable and lightweight fabric, so they're perfect for year-round and soft enough to wear all day without feeling restricted.
$138 at Everlane
2
Nordstrom
Alice + Olivia Deanna wide-leg trousers
For those that want to rock a wide-leg look but prefer a slim fit through the hips, check out Alice + Olivia's Deanna pants. They have a bootcut silhouette that is just wide enough to add a bit of flair without going overboard, and come in a vibrant green hue that will brighten anyone's day. They're available in sizes 0 through 14 (and are currently 40% off).
$198 at Alice + Olivia (originally $330)
3
Eloquii
Eloquii high-waisted wide-leg pants
With cool front pleats and a matching tie belt, these easy polyester-rayon blend pants offer a loose elegance that will complement everything from spike heels to white sneakers.
$89.95
4
Net-a-Porter
Stella McCartney wool-blend wide-leg pants
If you're looking to invest in a pair of designer trousers, then Stella McCartney has you covered. These warm pants are expertly and beautifully tailored, featuring a high-rise, wide-leg style with elegant pleating. If you've been saving up, then this just might be the way to go. They're available in Italian sizes 34 to 50, equivalent to a U.S. 00 to 14.
$990 at Net-a-Porter
5
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane tailored pant
Available in six different colors, you just might have to stock up on one of each. These crowd-pleasing pants are available in short, regular and long lengths in sizes 23 to 37. Tailored using a viscose-blend fabric, the classic silhouette is updated with a strong but flexible waistband that won't cut into your skin. And the price is definitely right with this one.
$54+ at Abercrombie & Fitch (originally $90)
6
Reformation
Reformation Mason pants
Feel like your most powerful self in these beautiful Reformation pants. They have a slightly drapey fabric that grazes the body and a simple pleating detail. These pants feature a slim-fit waist and wide leg that offset each other perfectly and are available in 10 different colors in sizes 0 to 12.
$178 at Reformation
7
Net-a-Porter
The Frankie Shop Layton pleated wool-blend wide-leg pants
These simple menswear-inspired pants are polished, impeccably tailored and somehow also relaxed and cool. The soft wool blend makes them super cozy during the winter months, and they're versatile enough to wear with a T-shirt or a more formal top. These are available in sizes XS to XL.
$250 at Net-a-Porter
8
Madewell
Madewell Harlow wide-leg pants
Available in four different colors, these wide leg pants from Madewell will take you from the office to a lounge-y day at the pub with friends. The sailor-inspired double buttons and button tabs at the waist feel unique and cool, while the breezy fabric is flattering and lightweight. The pants are available in plus, petite, standard and tall sizing, from 00 to 20.
$118 at Madewell
9
Gap
Gap SoftSuit trousers
If you want a more subtle, less statement-y trouser, check out these lovely pants from Gap. They're made with easy-to-launder wrinkle-free material that is perfect to run around town in. They're available in seven colors in regular, tall and petite lengths and sizes 00 to 20.
$59.99+ at Gap (originally $89.95)
10
Nordstrom
Club Monaco flare crepe pants
The lack of belt loops or button snaps gives these Club Monaco pants a clean, contemporary silhouette with a slim hip. They are made with soft crepe material fabricated from recycled polyester and front creases for a classic, tailored look. These pants are available in sizes 0 to14.
$189.50 at Nordstrom
11
Dia & Co.
LIVD Rachel wide-leg pants
These swingy trousers come in four colors and are available in sizes 1X to 4X, although some size and color combinations are sold out. "Very cute, very comfy," wrote reviewer Morgan S.
$49 at Dia & Co. (originally $56)
12
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Martina low-rise trouser pants
Want to capture that trouser aesthetic with a decidedly youthful spin? Try Urban Outfitters' low-rise take on the classic. Even the less daring among us might be tempted by these cool pants. The juxtaposition of the sexy, modern low-rise with the drape of an iconic wide-leg trouser is surprisingly wearable. They're available in four different colors in sizes 0 to 16.
$59 at Urban Outfitters
13
Net-a-Porter
The Frankie Shop Maesa pleated woven wide-leg cargo pants
Mix it up with a pair of cargo/trouser hybrid pants. It's the perfect way to infuse a tailored, polished look with a bit of funk and ease. These pants are available in three neutral hues in sizes XS to XL. You just might be surprised at how much you love these.
$225 at Net-a-Porter
14
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Lido wide-leg wool pants
If you like pants with a bit of heft for the winter, then you can't skip these Banana Republic trousers. They're made with 100% virgin wool that will keep you warm and stand the test of time. They have a pleated front and extra long length to give you that very current cool-girl look. They're available in seven colors in regular, tall and petite sizing with two different inseam options from sizes 00 to 20.
$89.97+ at Banana Republic
15
Anthropologie
Anthropologie The Avery low rise wide leg trouser
While not as daring as the Urban Outfitters low-rise pants, these trousers have a cheeky silhouette and whimsical texture that add a whole bunch of visual interest without feeling overwhelming or tacky. They're available in sizes 00 to 16 and are currently on sale.
$99.95 at Anthropologie (originally $158)
