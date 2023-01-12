Channel Your Inner Katharine Hepburn With A Pair Of Wide-Leg Trousers This Winter

Abercrombie & Fitch, Everlane, Gap, Antrhopologie

Now that we’re firmly in the new year, it’s the perfect time to go through your closet and see if there are any sartorial holes that need filling, items that should be donated and pieces that need to be refreshed and updated. If you’re in the market for a new pair of pants but don’t quite need yet another pair of jeans, might I recommend a fresh new pair of trousers?

Classic and timeless, there are no pants quite as evocative of powerful, elegant women as wide-leg trousers. But like everything else, they cycle in and out of style as the decades pass. And after a long fashion season of jeans and sweatpants reigning supreme, the trouser is back in a big way this year. Lest you think today’s trousers are boring or strictly relegated to stuffy officewear, I’ve rounded up a selection of some of the coolest, most chic and wearable updated wide-leg trousers available.

Channel old Hollywood icons like Katharine Hepburn and Greta Garbo alongside today’s hippest style girlies like Pernille Teisbaek, Chrissy Rutherford and Rose of The Creative Classicist with a pair of well-cut, high-quality trousers. They come in a range of colors, fabrics and price points, so you can find the one that best fits your aesthetic as well as your budget. It’s definitely possible to hop on this trend without breaking the bank or settling for and item that will fall apart after a few washes.