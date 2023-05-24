You know the drill: You’re in the middle of watching a hilarious TikTok when it just... stops playing. As the line goes, you’re not upset, you’re simply disappointed. You pay enough each month for internet, so it would be nice if certain areas of your home didn’t feel like dead spots in the middle of the woods.

If your Wi-Fi doesn’t reach certain parts of your house, you may be pleasantly surprised by the power of a Wi-Fi extender or booster, devices used to enhance the range of your current Wi-Fi.

While the words represent slightly different functionality — boosters create a second Wi-Fi network while an expander will widen your existing one — they both perform essentially the same function and increase the span of your internet signal.

It’s worth noting that if your current internet connection is really spotty or slow, getting an extender or booster likely won’t fix that (getting a stronger router with more antennas likely will). Extenders work by extending and strengthening the range of your current Wi-Fi and not by fixing a poor connection.

However, if you like the Wi-Fi connection you currently have, you just need it to cover more areas of your home or workspace, getting an extender will help you stream and surf the web with ease. (One reviewer, for example, purchased an extender in order to move an entertainment setup outside.)

Ahead, check out our list of top-rated extenders and boosters, and say goodbye to moving closer to the router as you work from home or scroll through TikTok.

