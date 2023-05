A budget-friendly TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi extender

Looking to try the Wi-Fi extender game without shelling out too much cash? The TP-Link AC750 is the one for you. It covers 1,200 square feet and 20 devices, extending your Wi-Fi range around your home.: "I honestly did not expect this to work as well as it does, but I felt somewhat reassured knowing that the TP-link brand has been around for as long as I can remember. I set it up using the phone app and it was literally less than a one minute process. I'm using it to boost signal in my shop, approximately 600 ft or more from my house. Without this device, my phone and iPads could barely connect or not at all; now they connect with extremely strong service, but the best part is this TP-Link booster actually is giving me about 2 to 3 times the speed the devices themselves had when they connected at that distance. So this definitely can take a very weak signal and boosted significantly!" — Vaughn Skow